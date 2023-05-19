Xenia turns to alumnus to lead boys basketball team

“I am excited for this opportunity to coach these young men in Xenia,” Caudill said. “Being from Xenia, I’m excited to bring the tradition of what Xenia basketball is for the community. With the help of coaching staff, administrators, and the athletic director we will get this program to a level that our community can be proud of.”

Xenia superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said in a news release that Caudill’s passion for and history with the district is a serious asset.

“We are excited to bring Coach Caudill back on board to take our high school basketball program to the next level,” Lofton said “There is a proud, strong tradition for basketball excellence at Xenia High School.”