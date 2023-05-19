Xenia turns to alumnus to lead boys basketball team

Jason Caudill is set to become the next boys’ basketball coach at Xenia High School.
Pending board of education approval at its regularly scheduled meeting June 12, Caudill will take over a program with which he is very familiar.
The Xenia grad previously coached the Buccaneers junior varsity team for four years, and he served as a varsity assistant for five seasons before taking a hiatus to follow his son’s high school career.
“Jason is a Xenia guy who has great knowledge and understanding of our student-athletes and the expectations that go with the job,” XHS director of athletics Nathan Kopp said in a news release. “We are excited to have Jason on board and look forward to a successful season!”
Caudill has coached both boys and girls at Xenia as well as serving as head coach of the Dayton Metro League AAU team.
“I am excited for this opportunity to coach these young men in Xenia,” Caudill said. “Being from Xenia, I’m excited to bring the tradition of what Xenia basketball is for the community. With the help of coaching staff, administrators, and the athletic director we will get this program to a level that our community can be proud of.”
Xenia superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said in a news release that Caudill’s passion for and history with the district is a serious asset.
“We are excited to bring Coach Caudill back on board to take our high school basketball program to the next level,” Lofton said “There is a proud, strong tradition for basketball excellence at Xenia High School.”
