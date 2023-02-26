High School bowling: A first for the Clinton-Massie Falcons

“It was a long car ride home last year, I was definitely thinking about all the spares we missed as a team,” junior Brandon Moritz said. “It was painful, but I took it as a sign that it was possible.”

That possibility became a reality with the help of an influx of young talent.

“Most of the credit goes to the sophomores for stepping up,” Hunter said.

Sophomore Mason Keck, Tyler’s younger brother, posted the Falcons’ highest individual district score with 579. Fellow sophomore Sam Massie was close behind with 567.

“At first I think a lot of coaches thought Clinton-Massie might be down a little bit this season,” Hayslip said. “But this sophomore group had some bowling experience coming in so that was helpful, and I always say, ‘it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.’”

The Falcons finished the season 11-3, 7-3 in the Southern Ohio Athletic/Academic Conference. Hunter led the league with a 213.4 average.

“Gavan worked so hard, he improved his average from 187 to 213 in the span of one year,” Hayslip said. “They all put in the work this season. Our last three matches, we were averaging 1,000-plus pins a game.”

The season to-do list isn’t complete just yet as the Falcons aren’t satisfied just getting to Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

“We definitely want to make the cut and get to match play,” Hayslip said.

Hunter, not surprisingly, has his sights set higher.

“Winning state,” he said with determination. “We’re not finished yet, I want this team to be remembered.”

2023 OHSAA State Bowling Championships

Where: Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, 3224 South High St., Columbus

When: Division II girls – Friday; Division II boys – Saturday; Division I girls – March 10; Division II boys – March 11

Tickets: https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets