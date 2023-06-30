High school football: Aaron Scott Jr. sets decision date

Aaron Scott Jr. has set his decision date.

The Springfield cornerback told The News-Sun he will announce his college choice July 30.

Scott is a four-star prospect ranked No. 1 in Ohio for the class of 2024 by 247Sports.

He said earlier this week he is down to three schools — Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State — after taking official visits to all three.

“I would say Oregon, that was my childhood dream school growing up,” Scott said. “I would stay up late and watch them play.”

He has a good relationship with UO cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin.

“He’s my dog,” Scott said. “He’s real straightforward. He just sent one to the league, and I feel like if I went there, he could do the same for me.

“And then O State, I grew up watching O State. I’m from Ohio. It’s hard to say no to the school, especially when they’ve been winning. If you’re from Ohio, it’s like how could you not want to go there? Like they got everything you’re looking for.

“And then Michigan, flat nobody liked them growing up. Especially I know my family didn’t and people would be getting mad kind of when I go to the visits up there, ‘up north.’ They don’t like when I call ‘em ‘Michigan.’ They say ‘team up north.’”

But going through the recruiting process, he has been impressed by Michigan defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

“I feel them two play a big piece and them two was the ones that have been on me, letting me know like whatever it takes and just making me feel more comfortable,” Scott said. “They’ve been telling me they know the hardest thing for me to do is to have to tell (Ohio State) no. So really, they’ve just been by my side this whole time.”

He expects saying, “No,” to the other two schools will be difficult no matter which one he chooses.

“They all tell me they’ll respect my decision and hopefully there will be no hard feelings,” Scott said. “They all see how I could go to the other school and told me they’ll always be there for me.”

One of Scott’s teammates, three-star receiver Da’Shawn Martin, announced his commitment to Kent State this week.