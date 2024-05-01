High school football: College coaches check out Trotwood talent

Explore An early look at some of the top prospects in the class of 2025

Coaches got to see Graham’s players go through a variety of individual reps before finishing with a competitive seven-on-seven session.

Among the colleges represented at Trotwood were Minnesota, Indiana, Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Eastern Michigan, Louisiana Lafayette, Bowling Green, Kent State, Akron, Jacksonville State, Duquesne, Massachusetts, Grand Valley State, Southern Illinois, Bucknell and Wheeling.

The biggest attraction, literally and physically, was Jermiel Atkins, a 6-foot-8, 300-pound senior-to-be who already has nearly a dozen scholarship offers.

He is scheduled to visit Kentucky, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Minnesota and Marshall this spring but said he is in no hurry to make a college decision and will be going on the customary camp tour this summer.

Otherwise he sounded more focused on the team — “We want to go all the way to state, get a ring” — and his teammates Wednesday.

“It feels good being out here with my guys and seeing the youngest ones get offers,” Atkins said. “I want to see them getting attention just like me.”

Miamisburg, Springboro, Centerville, Fairmont, Northmont, Springfield, Wayne and Beavercreek also were scheduled to host coaches Wednesday with the Miami Valley League following on Thursday with Tippecanoe, Greenville, Sidney, Piqua, Butler, Fairborn, Xenia, Stebbins and West Carrolton.

To the south, Greater Catholic League schools including Badin, Moeller, St. Xavier and Elder will host coaches as well Thursday.