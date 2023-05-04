High School Football: Northmont drops down to Division II

The Thunderbolts, coming off a 5-6 season and first-round playoff loss to Centerville, moved down from Division I and were placed in Region 8. They have the highest adjusted enrollment in Division II.

Northmont will be in the same region as several Miami Valley League schools, including Piqua, Sidney, Stebbins, Troy and Xenia. Edgewood and Cincinnati area schools Winton Woods and Kings are also in the region.