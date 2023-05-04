High School Football: Northmont drops down to Division II

Northmont football will compete in the Division II playoffs this fall following the release of divisional breakdowns and playoff regions Wednesday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
The Thunderbolts, coming off a 5-6 season and first-round playoff loss to Centerville, moved down from Division I and were placed in Region 8. They have the highest adjusted enrollment in Division II.
Northmont will be in the same region as several Miami Valley League schools, including Piqua, Sidney, Stebbins, Troy and Xenia. Edgewood and Cincinnati area schools Winton Woods and Kings are also in the region.
The rest of the Greater Western Ohio Conference remains in Division I. Beavercreek, Centerville, Fairmont, Miamisburg, Springfield and Wayne remain in Region 2. Springboro remains in Region 4 with Cincinnati area schools.
Defending Division VI champion Marion Local dropped back to Division VII and Region 28. Kirtland, the team the Flyers beat in last year’s final and have met several times in the state playoffs, remained in Division VI. The Flyers own a record 13 state championships.
Troy Christian moved up from Division VII to Division VI and Region 24.
Practice begins on July 31 and games begin the week of Aug. 14. The first Friday night of the season is Aug. 18.
