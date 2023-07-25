High school football playoffs move to Friday nights through state semifinals

The Ohio High School Athletic Association listened to its football coaches and Saturday playoff games are no more. All playoff games through the state semifinals will be played on Friday nights.

Beau Rugg, the director of officiating and sport management, informed coaches and athletic directors of the decision in an email. Rugg said the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association requested the change. He also received several emails from coaches in support of the change.

For several seasons the playoffs followed the Friday-Saturday model in the regional semifinals, regional finals and state semifinals. That schedule had Divisions I, II, III and V playing on Fridays and Divisions IV, VI and VIII playing on Saturdays.

The playoffs begin Oct. 27 at home sites with eight games in each 16-team region at home sites. The second round will also be played at home sites. Beginning with the region semifinals on Nov. 10, games will be played at neutral sites.

The state championship games are Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.