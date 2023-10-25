High school football playoffs: What fans should know about tickets

The Ohio high school football playoffs start Friday.
Here’s what fans need to know about purchasing tickets:
• Tickets bought at the gate cost $15.
• Discounted tickets can be purchased online at https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Price is $12 for general admission adult tickets. Student tickets cost $9. Children 5 and under are free.
• All ticket prices — at the gate and online — were set by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
• No league passes, all-sports passes, employee passes or senior citizen passes will be accepted at the gate during the playoffs.
Reminder, purchasing tickets online for OHSAA tournament events will save you money. All cash tickets at the gate are more per person. Be prepared for the next game, Warriors!!@MetroBuckeye @SchoolDCS pic.twitter.com/OyfRHboQGj— Dayton Christian School Athletics (@DCSATHLETICS) October 24, 2023
