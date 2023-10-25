High school football playoffs: What fans should know about tickets

The Ohio high school football playoffs start Friday.

Here’s what fans need to know about purchasing tickets:

• Tickets bought at the gate cost $15.

• Discounted tickets can be purchased online at https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Price is $12 for general admission adult tickets. Student tickets cost $9. Children 5 and under are free.

• All ticket prices — at the gate and online — were set by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

• No league passes, all-sports passes, employee passes or senior citizen passes will be accepted at the gate during the playoffs.