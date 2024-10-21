High school football: Record-breaking passing tops best performances of Week 9

Here are the top 10 individual performances from Week 10:

1. Gavin McManus, Xenia: Completed 21 of 26 passes for 285 yards and six touchdowns as the Buccaneers improved to 9-0 with a 48-6 win over Greenville. In a stretch extending over three games, McManus completed 40 consecutive passes to set a state record, and he tied the Xenia record for touchdown passes in a single game.

2. Grady Lantz, Urbana: Threw for 410 yards and six touchdowns as the Hillclimbers beat Tecumseh 41-8. He also ran for 29 yards. Colton Teepe and D’Marcus Bean both had 160 yards receiving for Urbana.

3. Teon Hill, Northridge: Ran for 221 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-21 win over Milton-Union. Dorryen Davis thew for 265 yards and four touchdowns for the Polar Bears.

4. Madden Lillard and Quest Clay, Indian Lake: Threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-19 win over Northwestern. Clay caught nine passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two interceptions.

5. Turner Lachey and Evan O’Leary, Lehman Catholic: Threw for 330 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 54 and a touchdown in a 65-19 win over Troy Christian. O’Leary caught six passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

6. Aaron Mills, Miami East: Ran for 232 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings beat Bethel 43-12.

7. Kaleb Miller and Kody Clark, Middletown Madison: Miller ran for 202 yards while Clark ran for 154 as Madison lost to Carlisle 38-35.

8. Peyton Fannin, Tri-County North: Ran for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 39-28 win over Mississinawa Valley.

9. Alex Amburgy, Waynesville: Threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns as Waynesville beat Eaton 42-15. Garrett Lundy ran for 78 yards and had 121 yards receiving for the Spartans.

10 (tie). Dakota Manson, Troy: Ran for 191 yards on just 14 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Trojans beat Fairborn 42-14.

Hunter Derr, Miamisburg: Ran for 191 yards and a touchdown as Miamisburg beat Northmont 30-27

Other noteworthy nights:

Blake Lawson ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown as Carlisle beat Madison 38-35. Kolby Morgerson threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns for Madison.

MJ Macy ran for 183 yards and had five tackles and a sack for Arcanum in a 32-0 win over Dixie.

Daylen Dennis for 177 yards and five touchdowns as Trotwood-Madison beat Meadowdale 39-6.

Jackson Davis caught seven passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns as Tippecanoe improved to 9-0 with a 51-0 win over Stebbins.

Emory Severance ran for 170 yards and a touchdown as Ross beat Monroe 24-13. Lucas Kunkel added 152 yards and a touchdown for Ross.

Tavien St. Clair threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns and had a 28-yard run for Bellefontaine in a 49-7 win over Jonathan Alder.

Shameer Cunningham threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 61 yards and had five tackles and a pass break-up for Ponitz in a 14-0 win over Thurgood Marshall.

Jake Newman caught five passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns as Northeastern lost to 35-18 Mechanicsburg. Diezel Taylor threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 32 yards and a touchdown for the Jets as well.

Isiah Foster ran for 152 yards and caught two passes for 12 yards as Sidney beat Piqua 20-13.

William Wilson ran for 124 yards and a touchdown and threw for 84 yards and three more touchdowns as Dunbar beat Belmont 42-34. William Wilson ran for 124 yards and a touchdown for the Wolverines.

Tyrell Lewis threw for 271 yards and four touchdowns as Wayne beat Beavercreek 44-6.

Tippecanoe’s Larkin Thomas threw for 248 yards and five touchdowns.

Landin Cassel threw for 245 yards and Parker Hoying had 125 yards receiving as Covington beat lost to Riverside 26-14.

Xenia’s Luca Williams caught nine passes for 101 yards, Shawn Fishwick caught eight passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Trimonde Henry caught four passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns for the Buccaneers.

Nick Shifflet threw for 206 yards and four touchdowns, Josh Wilcoxon ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns, and Jack Bahan caught six passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns as West Liberty-Salem beat Triad 49-8.

Zach Creager ran for 181 yards and a touchdown and Jody Wintrow ran for 108 yards and a touchdown as National Trail lost to Twin Valley South.

Shane Cole ran for 132 yards and a touchdown and threw for 82 yards and a touchdown as Centerville beat Springboro 28-10.

Caleb Spradling threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown for Mississinawa Valley in a 39-28 loss to Tri-County North.

Trey Sagester threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns as Tri-Village beat Bradford 56-7. Griffin Richards caught six passes for 132 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots.

Walt Adams ran for 147 yards as Brookville lost to Valley View 27-21.

Colt Coffey ran for 146 yards and caught two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown as Cedarville beat Greenon 8-7. He also had 12 tackles.

Tayven Crump caught six passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns as Butler beat West Carrollton 37-14.

