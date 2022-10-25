dayton-daily-news logo
High School Football State Poll: Where did area teams finish in final rankings?

Sports
57 minutes ago

Below is the final Associated Press state poll of the 2022 regular season, total points with first-place votes in parenthesis:

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (12) 9-1 151

2. Lakota West (2) 10-0 132

3. Cincinnati Moeller 9-1 127

4. Springfield (2) 8-1 102

5. Cincinnati Elder 8-2 80

5. Gahanna Lincoln 9-1 80

7. Medina 9-1 50

8. Centerville 8-2 31

9. Dublin Jerome 8-2 30

10. Perrysburg 9-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 23. Mason 17.

DIVISION II

1. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 10-0 131

2. Akron Hoban (3) 9-1 130

3. Massillon Washington (1) 8-1 109

4. Xenia (1) 10-0 76

5. Toledo Central Catholic (2) 9-1 70

6. Avon (1) 9-1 68

7. Medina Highland 10-0 59

8. Kings 9-1 42

9. Hudson 10-0 40

10. Painesville Riverside 9-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Edgewood 15.

DIVISION III

1. Badin (12) 10-0 155

2. Chardon (3) 8-1 135

3. Canfield 8-1 104

4. Tippecanoe (1) 9-1 69

5. Mount Orab Western Brown 9-1 66

6. Thornville Sheridan 9-1 55

7. Youngstown Ursuline 8-2 54

8. Youngstown Chaney 9-1 53

9. Wapakoneta 9-1 40

10. Jackson 8-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Watterson 35. Bellbrook 21. Tiffin Columbian 17. Bloom-Carroll 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (12) 9-0 152

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 10-0 133

3. Millersburg West Holmes (2) 10-0 128

4. Sandusky Perkins 9-1 88

5. Beloit West Branch 9-1 76

6. Van Wert 9-1 72

7. Steubenville 8-2 67

8. Elyria Catholic 8-2 26

9. Chillicothe Unioto 9-1 23

10. St. Clairsville 8-2 21

(tie) Cincinnati Taft 8-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellville Clear Fork 18. St. Marys Memorial 18. Fenwick 14.

DIVISION V

1. Ironton (9) 10-0 122

2. Canfield S. Range (3) 10-0 120

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 10-0 107

4. Liberty Center (1) 10-0 103

5. Coldwater (1) 9-1 86

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 10-0 68

7. Valley View 9-1 56

8. Milton-Union 10-0 54

9. Spr. Northeastern (1) 10-0 37

10. Pemberville Eastwood 10-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Bloomdale Elmwood 20. Richmond Edison 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Marion Local (14) 10-0 158

2. Kirtland (2) 10-0 138

3. Carey 10-0 121

4. Ashland Crestview 10-0 93

5. Mogadore 9-0 80

6. Beverly Fort Frye 9-1 73

7. Columbia Station Columbia 10-0 58

8. Versailles 7-3 42

9. Tri-Village 9-1 41

10. Lafayette Allen East 9-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 8-1 146

2. McComb (3) 9-1 113

3. Newark Catholic 7-1 108

4. Antwerp (1) 10-0 103

5. Lowellville (1) 10-0 87

6. Ansonia (2) 9-1 79

7. Waynesfield-Goshen 10-0 54

(tie) New Bremen (1) 7-3 54

9. Ft. Loramie 8-2 40

10. Hannibal River 9-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Arlington 18. Lima Central Catholic 15.

