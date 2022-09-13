High School Football State Poll: Where is your team ranked?

Below is this week’s high school football state poll with first-place votes in parenthesis:
DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 4-0 186
2. Cincinnati Moeller (4) 4-0 165
3. Centerville (1) 4-0 115
4. Lakota West 4-0 112
5. Cleveland St. Ignatius 3-0 93
6. Springfield (1) 3-0 73
7. Cincinnati Elder 3-1 67
8. Cincinnati Princeton 4-0 60
(tie) New Albany 4-0 60
10. Fairfield 4-0 50
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Jerome 38. Northmont 36. Cleveland Heights 15.
DIVISION II
1. Cincinnati Winton Woods (10) 4-0 152
2. Akron Hoban (5) 4-0 133
3. Medina Highland (1) 4-0 124
4. Xenia (1) 4-0 91
5. Kings Mills Kings 4-0 80
6. Uniontown Lake 4-0 66
7. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 3-1 58
8. Macedonia Nordonia (1) 4-0 55
9. Austintown-Fitch 4-0 53
10. Massillon Washington 3-1 51
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 44. Fremont Ross 43. North Ridgeville (1) 28. Hudson 27. Dover 27. Avon 23. Painesville Riverside 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18.
DIVISION III
1. Badin (12) 4-0 171
2. Canfield (2) 4-0 152
3. Tippecanoe (1) 4-0 124
4. Chardon (3) 3-1 112
5. Granville (1) 4-0 103
6. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 4-0 56
7. Youngstown Chaney 4-0 39
8. Bellbrook 3-1 37
9. Tallmadge 3-1 30
10. Tiffin Columbian 3-1 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Richmond 24. Wapakoneta 21. Mount Orab Western Brown 21. Youngstown Ursuline 17. Aurora 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13. Columbus South 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Cleveland Glenville (12) 4-0 180
2. Cincinnati Wyoming (6) 4-0 158
3. Millersburg West Holmes 4-0 121
4. Steubenville (1) 4-0 111
5. New Lexington 4-0 93
6. Girard 4-0 86
7. Beloit West Branch 3-1 46
8. Chillicothe Unioto 4-0 38
9. Northridge 4-0 31
10. Columbus East 3-0 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Van Wert 28. Sandusky Perkins 25. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 23. Bellevue 14. Elyria Catholic 12. Reading 12.
DIVISION V
1. Coldwater (10) 4-0 165
2. Ironton (5) 4-0 147
3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 4-0 115
4. Canfield S. Range 4-0 86
5. Liberty Center 4-0 69
6. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 4-0 64
7. Milton-Union (1) 4-0 62
8. Bloomdale Elmwood 4-0 34
9. Archbold 4-0 32
10. Huron 4-0 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 25. Cincinnati Madeira 20. Perry 18. Richwood North Union 14. Wheelersburg 13.
DIVISION VI
1. Marion Local (10) 4-0 171
2. Kirtland (7) 4-0 165
3. Carey (1) 4-0 125
4. Beverly Fort Frye 4-0 112
5. Ashland Crestview 4-0 70
6. Mogadore 4-0 66
7. Versailles 3-1 60
8. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 4-0 49
9. Rootstown 4-0 42
10. North Robinson Colonel Crawford 4-0 31
10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 4-0 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 19. Columbia Station Columbia 12.
DIVISION VII
1. Warren John F. Kennedy (9) 4-0 164
2. Mechanicsburg (5) 4-0 157
3. New Bremen (2) 4-0 120
4. Newark Catholic (2) 2-0 102
5. Toronto 4-0 80
6. Arlington 4-0 71
7. Hannibal River 4-0 46
8. Ansonia 4-0 39
9. Springfield Catholic Central 4-0 31
10. Salineville Southern 4-0 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Edgerton 19. Antwerp 19. Reedsville Eastern 17. Franklin Furnace Green 15. Caldwell 15. Convoy Crestview 13. Lowellville 13.
