High school football state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

Below is this week’s Associated Press state football poll, with voting points and first-place votes in parentheses:
DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (9) 7-1 171
2. Pickerington North (3) 8-0 146
3. Hilliard Bradley (3) 8-0 138
4. Cincinnati Princeton 8-0 110
5. Milford (1) 8-0 109
6. Gahanna Lincoln 8-0 92
7. Canton McKinley (1) 7-1 90
8. Lewis Center Olentangy (1) 7-1 69
9. Centerville (2) 7-1 33
10. Cincinnati Moeller 5-3 32
(tie) Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7-1 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Heights 17. Wadsworth 17.
DIVISION II
1. Massillon Washington (13) 8-0 191
2. Akron Hoban (5) 7-0 176
3. Avon 8-0 158
4. Cincinnati Anderson (1) 7-1 125
5. Canal Winchester 8-0 109
6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7-1 78
7. Painesville Riverside 7-1 74
8. Cincinnati Withrow 7-1 65
9. Hudson 6-2 31
(tie) Troy (1) 7-1 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Winton Woods 29. Medina Highland 18.
DIVISION III
1. Toledo Central Catholic (16) 8-0 192
2. Badin (3) 8-0 168
3. Youngstown Ursuline (1) 8-0 162
4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 8-0 136
5. Norton 8-0 89
6. London 8-0 79
7. Chagrin Falls Kenston 7-1 63
8. Tiffin Columbian 7-1 56
9. Celina 7-1 27
(tie) Trotwood-Madison 6-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Geneva 26. Bloom-Carroll 14. Medina Buckeye 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Clinton-Massie (13) 8-0 186
2. Sandusky Perkins (1) 7-0 159
3. Canton South 8-0 125
4. Thornville Sheridan 8-0 122
5. Steubenville (1) 7-1 117
6. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-0 111
7. Cleveland Glenville (4) 5-3 80
8. Mentor Lake Catholic 7-1 72
9. Cincinnati Taft 6-2 33
10. Springfield Shawnee (1) 7-1 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 27. Streetsboro 20.
DIVISION V
1. Perry (10) 8-0 181
2. Liberty Center (4) 8-0 156
3. Coldwater (4) 8-0 134
4. Valley View (2) 8-0 130
5. Ironton 7-1 99
6. Oak Harbor 8-0 96
7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 6-1 69
8. Creston Norwayne 8-0 59
9. Canfield S. Range 7-1 50
10. Waynesville 7-1 47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brookville 16. Milan Edison 15. Garrettsville Garfield 13.
DIVISION VI
1. Versailles (10) 7-1 172
2. West Jefferson (4) 8-0 153
3. Kirtland (3) 7-1 149
4. Sugarcreek Garaway (2) 8-0 135
5. Williamsburg (1) 8-0 130
6. Bluffton 8-0 112
7. Rootstown 7-0 59
8. Cincinnati Country Day 8-0 44
9. Columbia Station Columbia 8-0 42
10. West Liberty-Salem 7-1 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tri-Village 22. Bainbridge Paint Valley 13.
DIVISION VII
1. Marion Local (19) 8-0 199
2. Ansonia (1) 8-0 164
3. Danville 8-0 119
4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 8-0 110
5. Hamler Patrick Henry 7-1 93
6. Dalton 6-1 72
7. Tiffin Calvert 7-0 67
8. Minster 7-1 59
8. Malvern 7-1 59
10. McComb 7-1 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Antwerp 24. Beaver Eastern 22. Reedsville Eastern 20. Steubenville Catholic Central 13.
