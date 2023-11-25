High School Football: State semifinal scoreboard

Football
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Semifinals
Division I
Springfield 26, Moeller 19, OT
Hilliard Bradley 26, Lakewood St. Edward 3
Division II
Massillon Washington 55, Anderson 7
Akron Hoban 17, Avon 14
Division III
Tol. Central Catholic 35, Chardon 7
Bishop Watterson 27, Celina 14
Division IV
Glenville 42, Canton South 21
Alter 48, Steubenville 0
Division V
Perry 22, Harvest Prep 8
Liberty Center 14, Valley View 10
Division VI
Kirtland 17, Sugarcreek Garaway 0
Versailles 30, Col. Grove 13
Division VII
Marion Local 42, Patrick Henry 0
Dalton 55, Caldwell 7