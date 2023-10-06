High School Football: Top 8 players in Centerville history

Few high school football programs are as tied to a central figure as Centerville. Legendary head coach Bob Gregg manned the Elks sideline for 28 seasons compiling a 219-62 record. He built the brand.

Under Gregg, the Elks won seven combined games in 1973 and 1974. Over the next 12 years Centerville lost no more than two games in a season and won 12 straight Western Ohio League titles. In 1984, Centerville beat nationally-ranked Moeller in its first playoff game ever to reach the state semifinals. In 1991, Centerville became the first Division I team from Dayton to reach the state championship (losing 24-21 to St. Ignatius).

In all, Gregg’s teams won 16 WOL titles and seven went 10-0 in the regular season. Coupled with a successful run at Jefferson, Gregg finished with 301 career wins. He was inducted in the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1996. Gregg retired following the 1999 season. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 88.

Ron Ullery, who was a Centerville assistant for 23 seasons (started in 1977), took over for Gregg in 2000. Ullery won a WOL title and five Greater Western Ohio Conference titles.

Rodney Roberts led the Elks from 2014-16 (one GWOC title). Brent Ullery, Ron’s son and a former player, has led the program since 2017, which was the last year Centerville won a conference championship.

The Elks own 19 playoff appearances and an overall postseason record of 13-19.

This is the eighth in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile our list.

Matt Bradley, DL, 1984: Program’s first two-time All-Ohio player earned Class AAA third team honors as junior and second team as senior. Led the Elks to a 27-3 record in his three seasons. Senior year he registered a program-record 19 sacks as Centerville finished 10-0. Also owns the program record for forced fumbles in a season (five). Played at Pittsburgh. Recorded a huge punt block in 1986 that set up the Panthers’ winning kick in a 10-9 victory over Notre Dame and head coach Lou Holtz at Notre Dame Stadium.

Michael Bennett, OL/DL, 2011

Dominating two-way lineman that was a two-time GWOC Player of the Year. Served as captain his senior season when Elks went 9-3. Earned first team All-Ohio honors that year and played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Holds program records for knockdowns in a season (111) and career (230). Also won the D-I shot put state title and was second in the discus as a senior. Went to Ohio State where he appeared in 21 games as a freshman and sophomore and started 28 as a junior and senior (All-Big Ten). Buckeyes were National Champions his senior season. Finished OSU career with 110 tackles, 31.5 TFL, 18 sacks and seven forced fumbles. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons. Injuries plagued his five-year NFL career (finished with 16 tackles).

Andy Harmon, DL, 1987

Talked into playing football as a junior by his gym teacher – who happened to be Bob Gregg. Blossomed at Kent State where he was named MAC defensive player of the year as a senior after registering 94 tackles, including 19 for loss, and nine sacks. Drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 1991 NFL Draft. Played in Philly for seven seasons, earning second team All-Pro honors in 1995. Ranks second on the Eagles’ all-time sack list for defensive tackles with 39.5. Finished NFL career with 296 tackles, seven forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

A.J. Hawk, RB/LB, 2002

Took over starting duties at linebacker early in his freshman season and never relinquished the spot. Named All-Ohio as a sophomore and junior. Knee injury limited play as a senior. Still finished with (and still holds) program records for tackles in a game (31), season (192) and career (583). Went to Ohio State where he made 394 tackles, 41 TFL, 15.5 sacks, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles in 51 career games. Was a two-time All-American, three-time All-Big Ten, two-time Fiesta Bowl MVP and National Champion (2002). Won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Lombardi Award in 2005. Drafted fifth overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. Led the team in tackles in five of his nine seasons in Green Bay and won a Super Bowl (XLV). Also appeared in games with the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons. Finished NFL career with 947 tackles, 20 sacks and nine interceptions.\

Ryan Hawk, QB, 2000

Four-year dual-threat starter ended career with then-program records of 5,013 passing yards and 41 TDs. Led Elks to 9-2 and 11-1 records as a junior and senior. Still holds program record for points in a game (36). Went to Miami (Ohio) and played as a true freshman as classmate Ben Roethlisberger red-shirted. After sophomore season, transferred to Ohio University where he started two seasons (threw for 2,350 yards and 14 touchdowns). Played briefly in the Arena Football League and for the Hamilton Tigercats in the CFL.

Kirk Herbstreit, QB, 1987

Named All-Ohio as a senior when he led the Elks to a 10-0 season and the program’s only Associated Press state poll championship (D-I). Centerville lost 19-14 to Dunbar in the first round of the playoffs. Also excelled in basketball and baseball. Was the first verbal commitment for then new-Buckeyes’ head coach John Cooper. Lettered four years at Ohio State and started as a senior. Was team captain and MVP that season as he threw for 1,904 yards. Ohio State lost to Georgia in the Citrus Bowl. Herbstreit and his father Jim or one of only three father and son duos to captain the Ohio State football team. Currently appears on a variety of football programs, including ESPN College Gameday, Saturday Night Football (college) and Thursday Night Football (NFL).

Mike Nugent, QB/K, 2001

Took over for Ryan Hawk at quarterback as a senior. Drilled 24-of-27 field goal attempts that season, including five of 50 yards or longer. Holds school records for extra points in a season (77 in 1998) and career (165 from 1997-2000). Went to Ohio State where he finished as the program’s career leader in points (356). That was one of 22 school records that he set or tied. Unanimous first-team All-American in 2002. Duplicated that feat in 2004 when he was the Lou Groza Award winner. Drafted by the New York Jets in the second round (47th overall pick) of the 2005 NFL Draft. Lengthy NFL career (2005-2020) included stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. Finished with 1,180 points. Made 265 of the 327 field goals he attempted in the NFL. Also had 243 touchbacks and 385 PATs.

Tommy Tamaska, RB, 2005

A first team D-I All-Ohio selection as a senior when he set program record for rushing yards (2,011) and rushing touchdowns (38) in a season, finished third in the Mr. Football vote and led the Elks to an 11-1 record. Known as “Touchdown Tommy,” he still owns multiple program records, including 61 career rushing touchdowns and most points scored in a season (236). Also owns records for most broken tackles in a season (109) and career (217).

Honorable mention: Simon Abboud, DL, 2006; Jeremy Adkins, RB, 1994; Gary Alders, QB, 1981; Terry Bach, DL, 1977; Nick Baldridge, DL, 1994; Bill Becker, DL, 1977; Keith Bertram, LB, 1985; Robert Bicknell, OL, 2008; Chad Brightman, LB, 1994; Dave Brown, DL, 1973; John Bruder, LB, 2021; Nick Bruder, DB, 2023; Frank Carr, OL, 1979; Scott Chillinsky, DB, 2004; Chase Collins, OL, 2006; Jackson Courville, K, 2023; Matt Cravens, OL, 1992; Nick Dabbelt, OL, 2015; Zac Elcess, OL, 2000; Jeff Felton, OL, 1978; Alec Grandin, QB, 2018; David George, RB, 1996; Brad Gunlock, OL, 1995; Chase Harrison, QB, 2022; Jacob Harrison, QB, 2016; Jameson Hartke, DL, 2005; Ray Huston, RB, 2000; Tom Ingham, OL, 2005; Joseph Jean-Louis, LB, 2023; Will Johnson, FB/LB, 2007; J.D. Kennard, WR, 2000; Andy Krupa, DL, 1987; Evan Lisle, OL, 2013; Charles Luburgh, DL, 1980; Mike McConnell, OL, 1985; Benny McGowan, OL, 2012; Greg Miller, DL, 1979; Dave Morrill, DL, 1981; Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE, 2012; Brad Otten, OL, 1972; Bruce Otten, OL, 1977; Bill Price, DB, 1978; George Reinke, OL, 1992; Adam Replogle, DL, 2009, Tyler Replogle, LB, 2007; Kyle Rose, DL, 2011; John Schaefer, OL, 1984; Cam Smith, WR, 2022; Jake Spiewak, WR, 2018; Jack Sperry, OL, 1981; Pat Thomas, DL, 1985; Jared Weyler, OL, 2014; Bob Wheeling, RB, 1980.