High School Football: Top 8 players in Waynesville history

Waynesville’s football program dates to the mid-1960s. Starting in the Fort Ancient Valley Conference, the Spartans have competed in the Kenton Trail Conference and are now members of the Southwestern Buckeye League.

Waynesville won the program’s first conference title in 1980 in the KTC and followed that by winning the program’s first and only Associated Press state poll a year later. Defending its KTC title and making the OHSAA playoffs for the first time in 1981, Waynesville finished atop the state rankings in Class A. Head coach Keith Mescher was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year.

Over the next two decades Waynesville won four more KTC championships and made the playoffs again in 1999.

Since joining the SWBL in 2001, the Spartans have won eight titles and have been to the playoffs 12 more times.

The current roster is one of the program’s best ever. The Spartans are making their 14th playoff appearance and fifth straight. With first round, regional quarterfinal and regional semifinal wins, this year’s squad has already doubled and bettered the program’s previous postseason win total (2-13 overall entering this season’s playoffs).

Waynesville, the SWBL Buckeye Division champion, faces SWBL brethren Valley View in tonight’s Division V, Region 20 final at Springboro High School. Waynesville beat Valley View 49-40 in Week 10 to secure the SWBL title.

This is the 14th in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile our list.

Bo Bradley, RB/LB, 1971

Earned four varsity letters and was named team MVP twice in football. Named Class A All-Ohio and an All-American as a senior. Also lettered twice in basketball.

Joe Bradley, RB/LB, 2000: Named All-Ohio as a senior when he finished his career with a then-program record 5,123 yards rushing and 39 touchdowns. As a sophomore he set program records for single-season rushing yards (1,783), attempts (288), points (110) and touchdowns (17). A four-year letterman in football and baseball who was named All-KTC three times in each.

Luke Creditt, QB, 2011

Named first team D-IV All-Ohio as a senior when he led the Spartans to a 10-0 record and the top seed in the Division IV, Region 16 playoffs. Waynesville finished that season 11-1, losing to Chaminade Julienne 24-17 in the regional semifinals. Finished career with a school record 51 touchdown passes. Went to Wilmington College where he was named All-OAC as a senior when he threw for 2,192 yards and 25 touchdowns. Threw for 5,257 yards and 40 TDs and ran for 661 yards and five touchdowns in 27 starts at Wilmington. Also averaged 38 yards per punt as a three-year starter on special teams.

David Deters, DB, 1982

Four-year lettermen in football earned Class A first team All-Ohio honors as a senior as the Spartans won back-to-back KTC titles and claimed the program’s first and only Associated Press poll title (Class A). Also starred in basketball where he earned three letters and was All-KTC.

Eric Florence, QB/DB, 1969

Two-sport star earned eight letters in football and baseball. Was a three-time All-FAVC selection in football. Still holds the school record with five interceptions in a 1967 game against Kings. Earned All-Ohio honors as a catcher and played baseball at Miami University.

Rob Kallage, QB/LB, 1990

Three-year starter at quarterback and linebacker earned four varsity letters and was first team All-KTC three times. As a senior was named the Southwest District Back of the Year and All-Ohio. Also earned four letters in baseball where he was three-time All-KTC and All-Ohio. Lettered in basketball as a senior. Played college baseball at Florida International.

Credit: Staff photo by Ty Greenlees Credit: Staff photo by Ty Greenlees

Seth Millar, RB 2009

Waynesville’s all-time leading rusher (5,458 yards) scored a school-record 74 career touchdowns. Also tied for the school’s longest touchdown run (95 yards in 2007 against Carlisle) and ran for six scores in a game twice. As a junior he ran for a school-record 331 yards (and five touchdowns) in a win over Northridge. As a senior he broke his own single-game rushing record with 347 yards in a win over Dixie. Was named All-Ohio and the SWBL Offensive Player of the Year as a junior and senior. Went to Georgetown College where he scored on an 85-yard touchdown run in his first home game. Transferred to the University of Pikeville where he ran for 2,075 yards and 23 touchdowns in 31 games over three years. As a senior he ran for 986 yards and 14 touchdowns, including four against Morehead State.

Russell Winsted, RB/LB, 1983

Was named All-Ohio after a memorable junior season when he rushed for 1,352 yards and 30 touchdowns as the Spartans made the playoffs for the first time and finished No. 1 in the final Class A Associated Press state poll. Finished career with 2,783 rushing yards. Named first team All-KTC as junior and senior.

Honorable Mention: Darren Amburgy, 1987; Jake Amburgy, QB, 2021; Rodney Bailey, 1985; Tyler Black, WR 2013; Seth Bloom, DB, 2021; Tom Boggs, 1991; Jim Bourne, HB, 1968; Mike Cassidy, 1985; Chris Chenoweth, 1982; Chris Cole, RB, 1986; Larry Cornett, DL, 1993; Mark Creekmore, 1980; Danny Denier, OL, 2021; Brady Deters, DB, 2009; Pat Foley, QB, 1993; Jeff Harner, OL, 1989; Ron “Turk” Hartman, OL/DL, 1968; Mike Hatfield, 1993; Nikki Hice, RB, 1996; Caleb Keeton, K, 2012; Kirk Kennedy, OL, 1982; Mark Kuriger, OL, 1982; Rex Kuriger, 1990; Joe Lamb, 2008; Robert Manning, 1987; Chris Marr, 2000; Marty Mayo, 1971; Shane Miller, 1992; Robert Montgomery, WR, 2005; Andy Morgan, 1987; Luke Osborn, LB, 2021; Gary Patterson, 1981; Doug Perdue, OL, 1983; Mike Powell, LB, 2006; DuWayne Rains, RB/DB, 1981; Blaise Sizer, QB, 2023; Scott Stiles, 1987; Chase Struewing, DL, 2016; Tom Swartzel, 1999; Steve Taylor, 1988; B.J. Truesdale, 2000; Harry Whittamore, RB/DB, 1967; Tim Williams, K, 1989; Clyde Winsted, LB, 1983, Tom Workman, FB/DL, 1968; Darrell Wahsum, 1981.