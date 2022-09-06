High school football: Top area, state-wide performances from Week 3

»Valley View quarterback Caden Henson threw for 204 yards and Jake Clark ran for 133 as the Spartans outgained Ross 417-113 in a 33-0 win.

»Xenia’s Trei’Shaun Sanders and Tremell Wright combined for five touches and five touchdowns during the first half of a 47-0 win against Fairborn. Wright caught TD passes of 80 and 72 yards, while Sanders ran for scores of 40, 63 and 6. Sanders had 185 yards on six carries and four TDs. Wright’s two were his only receptions of the game.

»Northeastern’s Cade Houseman was a one-player wrecking crew at Greeneview. He completed 38 of 48 passes for 385 yards, one touchdown with four interceptions, but also ran 15 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns, while completing 18 total tackles and 2.5 for loss in a 21-20 OT win.

»Beavercreek’s Quentin Youngblood ran for a career-high 138 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns in a 56-23 win against Ponitz CTC.

»Defending Division IV state champion Clinton-Massie is off to a rough start. Despite playing three good teams - Waynesville, Bishop Fenwick and Edgewood - the Falcons are off to their first 0-3 start since 2001, which also was the last time head coach Dan McSurley and his squad failed to make the postseason.

»Zachary Chisman ran for 140 yards and five touchdowns and added four catches for 77 yards as Western Brown beat Monroe 65-51.

»Woodward quarterback Armoud Seals threw for 419 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Bethel-Tate. Teammate Donte Ferrell had eight catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns, an 89-yard kickoff return for a score and an interception.

»St. Xavier senior quarterback Jack O’Malley passed for 329 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown as the Bombers beat Olentangy Liberty 45-21.

»McComb’s Brandon Althauser ran 47 yards for one touchdown, caught two TD passes covering 47 and 34 yards, and returned a punt 45 yards for a fourth score in the Panthers 55-0 win over Vanlue. McComb scored six touchdowns in the first quarter against Vanlue, which started the season with 13 players on the roster and, at one point in a 38-36 loss to Ridgedale a week earlier, had to play 10 against 11 due to injuries.

»Chardon knocked off Naples First Baptist Academy (Fla.), 31-24 in overtime behind a big game from returning All-Ohio defensive end Alex Kisley, who had eight TFLs and 3.5 sacks.

»For the second time in 3 weeks, Newark Catholic had its game canceled, this time due to death of a student at Columbus Academy. Week 1′s game against Bishop Ready was canceled due to weather. This means the Green Wave (1-0), defending Division VII state runner-up, must play the remainder of its games to be eligible for the playoffs. At least eight games are required.

»Mason Oliver of Bloomdale Elmwood ran 19 times for 280 yards and five touchdowns in a 53-21 win over Harrod Allen East. Oliver, a first team All-Ohioan in Division V last year, has 679 yards and eight touchdowns on just 49 carries (13.9-yard average) for the 3-0 Royals.