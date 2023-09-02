High School Football: Week 3 Scoreboard

Sports
22 minutes ago
Friday’s Results

Arcanum 6, Mississinawa Valley 0

Anna 40, St. Henry 18

Ansonia 64, Dixie 6

Batavia 20, Clermont Northeastern 8

Beavercreek 39, Thurgood Marshall 8

Bellefontaine 45, Licking Heights 14

Big Walnut 41, Franklin 14

Bishop Hartley 21, Chaminade Julienne 7

Bloom-Carroll 42, Jonathan Alder 0

Bradford 44, New Miami 7

Brookville 48, Graham 6

Cedarville 27, Fairbanks 6

Celina 17, Van Wert 14

Centerville 28, Pickerington Central 17

Cin. College Prep 34, Norwood 16

Cin. Country Day 35, North College Hill 0

Clinton-Massie 24, Tri-Valley 14

Coldwater 35, Fort Recovery 7

Defiance 30, St. Marys 15

DuPont Manual (KY) 24, Taft 8

East Central 38, Moeller 28

Eaton 28, Talawanda 7

Elder 28, Springboro 7

Elida 30, Kenton 22

Fairborn 34, West Carrollton 6

Fenwick 23, Monroe 20

Fort Loramie 48, Covington 0

Hamilton 37, Mason 6

Harrison 35, Indian Hill 17

Indian Lake 28, Allen East 27

Kenton Ridge 3, Col. Mifflin 0

Kings 35, Walnut Hills 12

La Salle 14, Fairmont 7

Lakota West 33, Fairfield 0

Lehman Catholic 56, Ben Logan 14

Lima Bath 20, Lima Shawnee 17, OT

London 49, Western Brown 14

Marion Local 42, Minster 7

McCallie (TN) 34, St. Xavier 11

Mechanicsburg 47, Greenon 7

Miami East 17, Northwestern 15

Miamisburg 57, Ponitz 6

Middletown Madison 38, Troy Christian 7

Mount Healthy 22, Wilmington 7

New Bremen 50, Parkway 15

New Richmond 48, Western Hills 26

Northeastern 41, Catholic Central 8

Northmont 47, Dunbar 16

Northridge 30, Carlisle 22

Oak Hills 21, Colerain 14

Oakwood 35, Milton-Union 14

Preble Shawnee 28, National Trail 13

Princeton 30, Lakota East 16

Reading 70, Summit Country Day 7

Riverside 45, Spencerville 10

Roger Bacon 20, Hughes 14

Ross 48, Northwest 3

Southeastern 42, Triad 19

Springfield Shawnee 42, Tecumseh 14

Stebbins 17, Piqua 14

Sycamore 35, Middletown 17

Tippecanoe 49, Greenville 6

Tri-County North 76, Dayton Christian 20

Tri-Village 35, Twin Valley South 14

Trotwood 21, Springfield 20

Turpin 42, Little Miami 20

Urbana 42, Bethel 17

Valley View 42, Bellbrook 21

Cols. Northland 37, Carroll 17

Versailles 41, Delphos St. John’s 0

Wapakoneta 45, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Wayne 22, Akron SVSM 11

Waynesville 34, Blanchester 14

West Jefferson 49, Madison Plains 14

West Liberty-Salem 41, Greeneview 19

Williamsburg 34, Mariemont 28

Winton Woods 21, West Clermont 13

Xenia 24, Sidney 15

Zane Trace 17, North Union 14

Thursday’s Results

Alter 35, Meadowdale 0

Taylor 34, Gamble Montessori 8

Troy 16, Butler 7

