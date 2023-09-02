High School Football: Week 3 Scoreboard

Friday’s Results
Arcanum 6, Mississinawa Valley 0
Anna 40, St. Henry 18
Ansonia 64, Dixie 6
Batavia 20, Clermont Northeastern 8
Beavercreek 39, Thurgood Marshall 8
Bellefontaine 45, Licking Heights 14
Big Walnut 41, Franklin 14
Bishop Hartley 21, Chaminade Julienne 7
Bloom-Carroll 42, Jonathan Alder 0
Bradford 44, New Miami 7
Brookville 48, Graham 6
Cedarville 27, Fairbanks 6
Celina 17, Van Wert 14
Centerville 28, Pickerington Central 17
Cin. College Prep 34, Norwood 16
Cin. Country Day 35, North College Hill 0
Clinton-Massie 24, Tri-Valley 14
Coldwater 35, Fort Recovery 7
Defiance 30, St. Marys 15
DuPont Manual (KY) 24, Taft 8
East Central 38, Moeller 28
Eaton 28, Talawanda 7
Elder 28, Springboro 7
Elida 30, Kenton 22
Fairborn 34, West Carrollton 6
Fenwick 23, Monroe 20
Fort Loramie 48, Covington 0
Hamilton 37, Mason 6
Harrison 35, Indian Hill 17
Indian Lake 28, Allen East 27
Kenton Ridge 3, Col. Mifflin 0
Kings 35, Walnut Hills 12
La Salle 14, Fairmont 7
Lakota West 33, Fairfield 0
Lehman Catholic 56, Ben Logan 14
Lima Bath 20, Lima Shawnee 17, OT
London 49, Western Brown 14
Marion Local 42, Minster 7
McCallie (TN) 34, St. Xavier 11
Mechanicsburg 47, Greenon 7
Miami East 17, Northwestern 15
Miamisburg 57, Ponitz 6
Middletown Madison 38, Troy Christian 7
Mount Healthy 22, Wilmington 7
New Bremen 50, Parkway 15
New Richmond 48, Western Hills 26
Northeastern 41, Catholic Central 8
Northmont 47, Dunbar 16
Northridge 30, Carlisle 22
Oak Hills 21, Colerain 14
Oakwood 35, Milton-Union 14
Preble Shawnee 28, National Trail 13
Princeton 30, Lakota East 16
Reading 70, Summit Country Day 7
Riverside 45, Spencerville 10
Roger Bacon 20, Hughes 14
Ross 48, Northwest 3
Southeastern 42, Triad 19
Springfield Shawnee 42, Tecumseh 14
Stebbins 17, Piqua 14
Sycamore 35, Middletown 17
Tippecanoe 49, Greenville 6
Tri-County North 76, Dayton Christian 20
Tri-Village 35, Twin Valley South 14
Trotwood 21, Springfield 20
Turpin 42, Little Miami 20
Urbana 42, Bethel 17
Valley View 42, Bellbrook 21
Cols. Northland 37, Carroll 17
Versailles 41, Delphos St. John’s 0
Wapakoneta 45, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Wayne 22, Akron SVSM 11
Waynesville 34, Blanchester 14
West Jefferson 49, Madison Plains 14
West Liberty-Salem 41, Greeneview 19
Williamsburg 34, Mariemont 28
Winton Woods 21, West Clermont 13
Xenia 24, Sidney 15
Zane Trace 17, North Union 14
Thursday’s Results
Alter 35, Meadowdale 0
Taylor 34, Gamble Montessori 8
Troy 16, Butler 7