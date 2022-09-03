High school football: Week 3 Scoreboard

Friday’s Results
Alter 38, Meadowdale 0
Anderson 44, Lebanon 41
Anna 26, St. Henry 7
Ansonia 59, Dixie 7
Arcanum 47, Mississinawa Valley 13
Badin 24, Withrow 17
Beavercreek 56, Ponitz 23
Bellbrook 14, Tecumseh 7
Bellefontaine 28, Licking Heights 13
Bloom-Carroll 35, Jonathan Alder 0
Brookville 44, Bethel 13
Carroll 39, Thurgood Marshall 6
Catholic Central 33, West Liberty-Salem 26, OT
Celina 19, Lima Shawnee 10
Centerville 10, Gahanna Lincoln 0
Chaminade Julienne 42, Northwest 20
Coldwater 42, Fort Recovery 0
Covington 24, Bradford 6
Deer Park 52, New Miami 6
Eaton 31, Talawanda 14
Edgewood 41, Franklin 7
Elder 21, Springboro 20
Elida 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 12
Fairfield 34, Colerain 7
Fairmont 10, La Salle 3
Fenwick 17, Clinton-Massie 7
Fort Loramie 35, Spencerville 7
Hamilton 17, Middletown 0
Kenton 20, Lima Bath 6
Kenton Ridge 37, Ben Logan 28
Lakota West 59, Sycamore 7
Lima Senior 25, Dunbar 12
Little Miami 35, Turpin 6
London 40, Marion Franklin 16
Marion Local 34, Minster 0
Mason 23, Oak Hills 3
McNicholas 49, Goshen 13
Mechanicsburg 48, Madison-Plains 6
Miamisburg 43, Harrison 14
Middletown Madison 27, Troy Christian 7
Mount Healthy 13, Wilmington 10
MVCA 22, Manchester 6
National Trail 31, Preble-Shawnee 13
New Bremen 34, Parkway 7
Newport Central Catholic 17, Roger Bacon 9
North Union 28, Danville 0
Northeastern 21, Greeneview 20, OT
Northmont 31, Hilliard Davidson 0
Northridge 28, Carlisle 8
Northwestern 34, Miami East 20
Piqua 59, Troy 0
Princeton 71, Lakota East 0
Reading 48, Summit Country Day 20
Riverside 24, Indian Lake 0
Sidney 49, Greenville 48, OT
Southeastern 20, Fairbanks 13
Springfield 41, Trotwood 0
Springfield Shawnee 45, Graham 19
Stebbins 53, West Carrollton 8
Taft 41, Indian Hill 0
Tippecanoe 35, Butler 0
Tri-Village 48, Twin Valley South 6
Triad 38, Cedarville 14
Urbana 40, Northland 20
Valley View 33, Ross 0
Van Wert 36, Defiance 0
Versailles 31, Delphos SJ’s 0
Xenia 47, Fairborn 0
Wapakoneta 29, St. Marys 22, OT
Wayne 10, Pickerington Central 9
Waynesfield-Goshen 26, Lehman Catholic 7
Waynesville 46, Blanchester 0
West Jefferson 43, Greenon 20
Western Brown 65, Monroe 51
Winton Woods 54, West Clermont 14
Wyoming 41, Aiken 0
Thursday’s Result
Milton-Union 45, Oakwood 13
