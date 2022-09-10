dayton-daily-news logo
X

High School Football Week 4 Scoreboard

Edgewood's Braden Sullivan runs the ball during a game against Fenwick on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Edgewood won 10-0. Nick Graham/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Edgewood's Braden Sullivan runs the ball during a game against Fenwick on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Edgewood won 10-0. Nick Graham/STAFF

Sports
By Travis Erickson, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Ansonia 53, Arcanum 6

Badin 42, Roger Bacon 0

Bellbrook 24, Eaton 14

Bellefontaine 41, Ben Logan 3

Bethel-Tate 48, Ponitz 15

Brookville 36, Monroe 22

Catholic Central 27, Triad 20

Celina 27, Kenton 7

Centerville 17, Miamisburg 0

Chaminade Julienne 50, Hughes 46

Cin. Country Day 38, Hillcrest 0

Col. Grove 38, Delphos Jefferson 6

Col. Hartley 40, McNicholas 31

Col. St. Francis DeSales 14, Clinton-Massie 3

Coldwater 43, Anna 14

Dayton Christian 44, New Miami 24

Defiance 28, Lima Shawnee 12

Dohn Prep 26, Landmark Christian 12

Edgewood 10, Fenwick 0

Elida 31, Lima Bath 10

Fairborn 36, Greenville 35

Fairfield 41, Sycamore 0

Franklin 34, Carlisle 18

Graham 25, Tecumseh 22

Greeneview 52, Fairbanks 20

Harrison 35, Western Hills 24

Jonathan Alder 42, Northwestern 6

Kings 55, Loveland 12

Lakota East 14, Middletown 13

Lakota West 31, Oak Hills 0

Lebanon 41, Little Miami 0

London 44, Urbana 7

Marion Local 54, Delphos SJ’s 0

Mason 32, Colerain 6

Mechanicsburg 50, Southeastern 20

Milford 48, Anderson 47

Milton-Union 42, Lehman Catholic 7

Minster 41, Fort Recovery 21

Mount Healthy 71, Thurgood Marshall 0

MVCA 36, Gallatin County (KY) 18

National Trail 45, Batavia 6

New Richmond 49, Talawanda 27

Newark Catholic 27, Fort Loramie 9

New Bremen 14, Versailles 7

North Union 40, Kenton Ridge 7

Northeastern 75, Madison-Plains 0

Northmont 28, Fairmont 0

Northwest 40, Carroll 7

Parkway 14, St. Henry 0

Preble Shawnee 53, Twin Valley South 26

Princeton 26, Hamilton 0

Reading 28, Deer Park 14

Riverside 34, Bethel 7

Ross 42, Dunbar 7

Sidney 12, Butler 6

Springboro 49, Beavercreek 10

Springfield 21, Wayne 7

Springfield Shawnee 49, Indian Lake 0

St. Marys 41, Ottawa-Glandorf 12

St. Xavier 35, Penn (IN) 10

Summit Country Day 23, Clermont Northeastern 18

Tippecanoe 64, West Carrollton 0

Tri-County North 55, Dixie 0

Trinity (KY) 31, La Salle 10

Tri-Village 69, Mississinawa Valley 0

Troy 17, Stebbins 7

Troy Christian 60, Covington 0

Valley View 38, Oakwood 3

Wapakoneta 20, Van Wert 19

Waynesville 44, Middletown Madison 14

West Clermont 28, Walnut Hills 7

West Jefferson 55, Cedarville 26

West Liberty-Salem 22, Greenon 21

Wilmington 45, CHCA 0

Winton Woods 46, Turpin 6

Wyoming 48, Indian Hill 7

Xenia 28, Piqua 0

In Other News
1
Dragons blast five home runs in win over Lansing
2
Week 4 Roundup: Centerville, Brookville move to 4-0; Ruzzo leads ‘Boro...
3
Wright State men’s soccer: Raiders searching for offense during...
4
Bates ready to take next step with Bengals defense
5
McCoy: Lodolo gem lifts Reds past Brewers

About the Author

Travis Erickson
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top