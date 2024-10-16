High school football: Who leads the Dayton/Springfield area in rushing?

So far this season 15 players have already run for at least 800 yards, a group headlined by Xenia’s Deaunte White.

The 5-10, 180-pound junior has been the pace-setter since early in the season, but Ansonia’s Zane Henderson is within shouting distance of the area lead with a huge game against Preble Shawnee on tap for the Tigers.

Here is a look at the area’s top rushers so far this season:

Of the top rushers, Greeneview’s Alex Horney is the only quarterback on this list. He also has 473 yards and six touchdowns passing.

Teon Hill of Northridge, Colt Coffey of Cedarville and Dominick Ramsey of Meadowdale also have more than 100 yards receiving, but Garrett Lundy of Waynesville is by far the biggest rushing/receiving threat in the area this fall.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Lundy also has 718 yards and six touchdowns receiving.

To submit stats or story ideas, email marcus.hartman@coxinc.com.