High School Tennis: Oakwood celebrates academic, athletic success

“To see this level of excellence and determination, it just blows me away,” she said.

These high-achieving students have been able to use their brains, not just their brawn, this season.

“I think it helps with our ability to remain focused and with our strategy,” Haack said. “Although Coach Gilbert does tell me I overthink sometimes,” he added with a smile.

Overthinking might just go with the territory with such academically strong student athletes who also contend with high expectations.

“Rohan has such a high standard for himself, he expects perfection,” Gilbert said. “They are all so dedicated to academics and athletics.”

With district berths on the line, that dedication will be essential at the sectional tournament.

While Oakwood has the top two doubles seeds, Chaminade Julienne has the other two as Sam Zelinski and Cris Dickman are seeded third and Connor Hofstetter and Cal Weatherspoon are the fourth seed. In D-II singles play Miami Valley School freshman Arjun Jain is the top seed with Jake Rust, Carlisle, and Chase Collins, Carroll, as the third and fourth seeds, respectively.