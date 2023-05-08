High School Tennis: Oakwood celebrates academic, athletic success

On the court and in the classroom, the Lumberjacks shine.
With the boys Division II sectional tennis tournament getting underway Monday, the Oakwood boys have secured the top two seeds in doubles — No. 1 Arick Baldwin and Noah Boyce and No. 2 Max McCloskey and Jack Smallwood — as well as the second seed in singles with Rohan Haack. But the Jacks, who clinched their 45th SWBL tennis title Wednesday, are more than top-ranked athletes, much more.
McCloskey and Michael Ritschel are both National Merit Finalists and AP Scholars with Distinction. McCloskey posted a perfect 1600 SAT score while Ritschel did the same with a perfect ACT score of 36. And Ritschel and Haack are captains of the Oakwood team that recently won the school’s 11th Division III National Championship at the United States Academic Decathlon National Competition. Individually, Haack finished first overall in the Honors division and was the highest scoring student from Oakwood High School.
“I’m in awe of these boys, it is such an honor to be part of their tennis journey,” Oakwood tennis coach Kim Gilbert said. “The mental stamina needed to excel in the academic arena as well as the athletic arena is tremendous, and they make it look easy.”
Gilbert sees their tenacity and work ethic in every match.
“To see this level of excellence and determination, it just blows me away,” she said.
These high-achieving students have been able to use their brains, not just their brawn, this season.
“I think it helps with our ability to remain focused and with our strategy,” Haack said. “Although Coach Gilbert does tell me I overthink sometimes,” he added with a smile.
Overthinking might just go with the territory with such academically strong student athletes who also contend with high expectations.
“Rohan has such a high standard for himself, he expects perfection,” Gilbert said. “They are all so dedicated to academics and athletics.”
With district berths on the line, that dedication will be essential at the sectional tournament.
While Oakwood has the top two doubles seeds, Chaminade Julienne has the other two as Sam Zelinski and Cris Dickman are seeded third and Connor Hofstetter and Cal Weatherspoon are the fourth seed. In D-II singles play Miami Valley School freshman Arjun Jain is the top seed with Jake Rust, Carlisle, and Chase Collins, Carroll, as the third and fourth seeds, respectively.
