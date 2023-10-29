H.S. Results 10/28: Centerville, Tipp, Waynesville boys soccer win District titles

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Anderson 3, Fairmont 1

Centerville 3, Mason 1: C: Evans goal, Kline goal, Miller goal.

Moeller 1, Beavercreek 0, OT

St. Xavier 1, Walnut Hills 0

Division II

Indian Hill 2, Chaminade Julienne 0

Summit Country Day 3, Carroll 0

Tippecanoe 1, Oakwood 0: T: Haas goal, King assist, Jergens shutout.

Division III

Mariemont 5, Legacy Christian 2

Seven Hills 2, Troy Christian 1, OT

Waynesville 1, Dayton Christian 0

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Kings 3, Springboro 0

Seton 3, Lebanon 0

St. Ursula 3, Centerville 0

Ursuline d. Mt. Notre Dame

Division II

Badin 3, Kenton Ridge 0

McAuley 3, Northwestern 0

Roger Bacon 3, Monroe 0

Division III

McNicholas 3, Alter 0

Summit Country Day 3, Anna 0

Versailles 3, Madeira 0

Division IV

Fort Loramie 3, MVCA 0

Jackson Center 3, Cin. Christian 0

Russia 3, Fairlawn 2

Cross Country

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Troy

Boys

Division I

Team Results (Top Five): Mason 82; St. Xavier 97; Springboro 127; Beavercreek 156; Centerville 188; Tippecanoe 188.

Individual Winner: Kimmel (Tippecanoe) 15:05.97.

Division II

Team Results (Top Five): Madeira 94; Carroll 95; Oakwood 100; CHCA 101; Bellefontaine 111.

Individual Winner: Fahnestock (Mariemont) 16:14.9.

Division III

Team Results (Top Five): West Liberty-Salem 61; Versailles 102; Cedarville 114; Botkins 130; Russia 153.

Individual Winner: Long (Covington) 15:46.8.

Girls

Division I

Team Results (Top Five): Mason 88; Lakota West 95; Loveland 129; Beavercreek 169; Springboro 181.

Individual Winner: Prodoehl (Lakota West) 17:21.99.

Division II

Team Results (Top Five): Oakwood 56; Waynesville 57; Carroll 83; McAuley 148; Tippecanoe 156.

ggIndividual Winner: Erbach (Waynesville) 18:05.4.

Division III

Team Results (Top Five): West Liberty-Salem 64; Fort Loramie 76; Madeira 76; Botkins 108; Summit Country Day 127.

Individual Winner: Steinke (Anna) 18:50.06.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

