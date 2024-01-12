H.S. Results 1/11

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 60, National Trail 22

Bellbrook 66, Edgewood 39: B: Scohy 19, Painter 12, Koesters 12.

Brookville 32, Eaton 30

Meadowdale 58, Ponitz 50

Miami East 40, Covington 33

Middletown Christian 47, Emmanuel Christian 6

Milton-Union 43, Riverside 27: MU: Brumbaugh 13, Berberich 10.

Mississinawa Valley 71, Twin Valley South 31

Monroe 40, Franklin 22

Newton 43, Ansonia 39

Sidney 44, Centerville 38: C: McDowell 19.

Stivers 55, Dunbar 33

Thurgood Marshall 87, Belmont 66

Tri-County North 46, Franklin Monroe 33

Tri-Village 52, Dixie 32: TV: DeLong 11, Hager 10.

Troy Christian 38, Bethel 30

Waynesville 62, Middletown Madison 33: W: Whitaker 17, See 13.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 53, McNicholas 35: A: Smith 13, Moody 13.

Beavercreek 49, Springfield 48

Bishop Ready 56, North Union 53

Carroll 54, Fenwick 25

Chaminade Julienne 54, Badin 53

Cin. Christian 41, North College Hill 29: Raby 14, Davis 12.

Fairfield 50, Sycamore 30: F: Hayes 12, Richardson 10.

Greenon 35, Fairbanks 26

Harrison 62, Talawanda 25

Mason 65, Hamilton 14

Mechanicsburg 47, Madison Plains 15: Me: Skillings 20, DeLong 11.

Oak Hills 31, Middletown 25: M: Jones 10.

Southeastern 49, Triad 31: S: Nelson 14. T: Ferguson 16.

Springboro 49, Fairmont 40: F: Cornett 18.

Tecumseh 78, Springfield Shawnee 55: SS: Reese 17, Wilson 12, Botkin 12.

Tippecanoe 37, Butler 30

Troy 28, Piqua 21

Wayne 71, Northmont 40

Withrow 68, Dunbar 43

Xenia 42, Fairborn 28

