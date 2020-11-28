HS Results 11/27

Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Anna 83, New Knoxville 41
Antwerp 60, Delphos SJ’s 46
Ben Logan 58, Riverside 40
Botkins 68, Jackson Center 55: Paul (B) 20, Priddy-Powell (B) 17, Pleiman (B) 14, Meyer (B) 12.
Dixie 61, Eaton 59
Fairlawn 71, Houston 25
Fort Loramie 63, Russia 44: Shappie (R) 15, Quinter (R) 13, Meyer (FL) 13, Albers (FL) 12, Maurer (FL) 12, Frilling (FL) 10.
Greenon 86, Yellow Springs 49: Journell (G) 29, Minteer (G) 16, Ware (G) 14, Hough (G) 10, Cowen (YS) 26.
Hillsboro 64, Wilmington 47
Mason 73, Western Hills 47
Northmont 53, Bellbrook 47: Ivory (N) 24.
Oakwood 67, Preble Shawnee 54: Singleton (PS) 24, Shrout (PS) 19.
St. Marys 53, Fort Recovery 45: Davis (SM) 18.
Tecumseh 59, Bethel 45
Wapakoneta 58, Delphos Jefferson 54
Hockey
Friday’s Results
Beavercreek 9, Troy 0