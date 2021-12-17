H.S. Results 12/15-12/16

Thursday’s Results

Bradford 54, Tri-County North 31: Miller (B) 21, Fike (B) 15, Hamilton (B) 13.

Felicity Franklin 52, MVCA 33

Fenwick 54, Legacy Christian 28

Franklin Monroe 42, Dixie 41

Meadowdale 76, Cin. College Prep 40

Milton-Union 63, Northridge 14: J. Brumbaugh (MU) 22, Berberich (MU) 13, S. Brumbaugh (MU) 10.

Mississinawa Valley 54, Newton 48: Hess (N) 14, Gleason (N) 11.

National Trail 41, Preble Shawnee 37

Stivers 22, East Dayton Christian 13: Jones (S) 10.

Tri-Village 44, Arcanum 39: Sagester (TV) 19.

Yellow Springs 52, Middletown Christian 34: Smith (YS) 33.

Wednesday’s Results

Centerville 49, Fairmont 28: Baker (F) 17.

Edgewood 53, Ross 40

Fairfield 57, Hamilton 19: Opoku (F) 12.

Harrison 52, Northwest 10

Jonathan Alder 32, Bellefontaine 27

Lakota East 56, Oak Hills 35: French (LE) 18, Woody (LE) 12.

Lakota West 41, Sycamore 32: Broz (LW) 12, Doerman (LW) 11, Flores (LW) 10, Sheridan (S) 12, Riley (S) 10.

London 40, Shawnee 32

Mason 68, Middletown 25

Mechanicsburg 60, Northeastern 5

Miamisburg 48, Beavercreek 47

North Union 61, Graham 27

Princeton 65, Colerain 30

Springboro 60, Northmont 37: Meek (S) 16, Trent (S) 15, Martin (S) 15, Jones (N) 17.

Stebbins 54, Fairborn 33

Talawanda 47, Mount Healthy 43: Fears (T) 15, Carter (MH) 14, Weathers (MH) 12.

Tecumseh 88, Kenton Ridge 38

Troy 52, Butler 50

Urbana 50, Northwestern 45

West Carrollton 73, Piqua 15: Frost (WC) 17, Dewberry (WC) 14, Moddickes (WC) 13.

West Jefferson 58, Triad 11

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Piqua 2049, Trotwood 1421

Stebbins 1757, Dayton Christian 1723: Sigala (DC) 331 series, Withers (DC) 297 series.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1283, Stebbins 882: Dulski (DC) 247 series, Wright (DC) 224 series.

Piqua 1547, Trotwood 1246

Wednesday’s Results

Northmont 1886, Centerville 1772: Fritz (N) 350 series, Rombke (N) 341 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.