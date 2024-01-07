H.S. Results 1/6: Carpenter pours in 27 in Trotwood win

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Belmont 65, Tri-Village 60
Bradford 68, Fairlawn 46
Cedarville 71, West Jefferson 32
Chaminade Julienne 68, Badin 49: CJ: Weatherspoon 18, Cartwright 15. B: Brown 13.
Dixie 54, Dayton Christian 31
Emmanuel Christian 53, Mechanicsburg 39: EC: Ferryman 16, Hudson 15.
Fairbanks 51, Graham 30: F: Wiedmann 19, Maine 17.
Kenton Ridge 59, North Union 39
Lebanon 74, Springboro 53: S: Yates 13.
Legacy Christian 58, Franklin Monroe 40
Middletown 55, Fenwick 52, OT: M: Landers 18, Shields 15. F: Temming 22.
Preble Shawnee 53, Middletown Madison 47
Sidney 47, Bellefontaine 42
Stivers 72, Middletown Christian 28
Sycamore 41, La Salle 31
Talawanda 60, Valley View 49: T: Lippmann 17, Leitch 17, James 16. VV: Fritz 19, Denny 15, Valenti 10.
Trotwood 91, Meadowdale 67: T: Carpenter 27, M: Caldwell 21.
Troy Christian 42, Jackson Center 35
West Liberty-Salem 69, Riverside 51
Friday’s Results
Alter 48, Carroll 37: A: Greer 16, Uhl 11, Brand 10. C: Perkins 17, Dent 12.
Arcanum 61, Mississinawa Valley 28: A: Christ 20, Lock 10.
Beavercreek 58, Fairmont 51
Bellbrook 67, Eaton 49
Belmont 77, Meadowdale 58
Benjamin Logan 50, Graham 37
Botkins 50, Anna 49: B: Topp 15, Herzog 14.
Carlisle 53, Waynesville 47: C: Lawson 18, Rowe 15, Morgenson 11.
Cedarville 70, Triad 35: C: Criswell 17, Johnson 16, Mossing 11, Cross 10.
Centerville 62, Moeller 55: C: Powell 22, Njie 15, Greenberg 13.
Chaminade Julienne 55, Fenwick 41: CJ: Weatherspoon 16. F: Temming 26.
Coldwater 58, New Knoxville 26
Dayton Christian 62, Yellow Springs 38: DC: Collins 15, Slavens 14, Edgerton 12.
Delphos St Johns 60, New Bremen 53
Elder 53, Wayne 50
Fairbanks 60, Greeneview 46: F: Green 23, Maine 10, Wiedmann 10.
Fairfield 68, Mason 50: F: Lewis 12, Sanders 11, Clemmons 10, Ingram 10.
Franklin 60, Edgewood 52
Franklin-Monroe 55, Bradford 38: B: Canan 18.
Greenon 64, Mechanicsburg 59: M: Meade 16, Freeze 14, Titus 10. G: Turner 28, Bowman 26.
Greenville 53, Piqua 48: P: Kuhlman 26.
Hamilton 48, Oak Hills 46: H: Davis 11, Holden 10.
Indian Lake 67, Springfield Shawnee 65
Jackson Center 55, Houston 17
Kenton Ridge 48, Bellefontaine 45
Lakota West 56, Lakota East 46: LW: Tyson 21, Green 11. LE: Perry 12.
Legacy Christian 59, Middletown Christian 37
London 52, Urbana 38
McNicholas 47, Badin 30: B: Wright 11.
Miami East 71, Bethel 59: ME: Roeth 23, Apple 16, Rohrer 13.
Middletown Madison 53, Valley View 36
Monroe 48, Ross 36: R: Nunn 12.
National Trail 33, Twin Valley South 30
New Richmond 57, Clinton-Massie 51
North Union 77, Northwestern 68
Northmont 58, Springfield 47: N: Hatcher 20, Vaughn 10.
Northridge 63, Milton-Union 27: MU: Schaurer 11, Lovin 10.
Oakwood 75, Brookville 66: B: Wood 22, King 14.
Parkway 48, Minster 45
Ponitz 60, Dunbar 58
Preble Shawnee 66, Tri-County North 34: PS: Blankenship 17, Mills 11, Robinette 10, Morton 10.
Princeton 71, Middletown 63: M: Landers 20.
Russia 43, Fort Loramie 18
Springboro 80, Miamisburg 73: S: Butler 26, Yates 23.
Stebbins 46, Butler 45
St. Henry 63, Marion Local 54
St. Marys 53, Wapakoneta 50
Sycamore 64, Colerain 33
Tecumseh 58, Jonathan Alder 56, OT: T: Stafford 20, Cassell 18.
Thurgood Marshall 44, Stivers 38
Tippecanoe 60, Sidney 57: T: Sivon 17, Davis 16, Bailey 13.
Tri-Village 75, Ansonia 38
Troy Christian 54, Lehman Catholic 37: TC: Penrod 19, Free 11. LC: O’Leary 16.
Versailles 45, Ft. Recovery 31: V: Watren 17, Ahrens 12, Griesdorn 12.
West Carrollton 59, Xenia 38
Wilmington 68, Western Brown 55: W: Kibler 33.
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Alter 63, Badin 48: A: Smith 24, Moody 18. B: Cosgrove 18, Pate 14.
Bellbrook 55, Wayne 53: B: Meyer 17, Scohy 14, Fabrick 10.
Carlisle 45, Newton 23
Carroll 57, Chaminade Julienne 47: Ca: Healy 20, Snyder 12.
Cedarville 45, Northeastern 11
Centerville 74, Thurgood Marshall 36
Covington 50, Riverside 28
Dunbar 34, Northwest 28
Fairfield 32, Oak Hills 26: F: Richardson 11.
Franklin Monroe 46, Bradford 35
Greenville 27, Piqua 25
Indian Lake 47, Springfield Shawnee 32: SS: Wilson 12.
Lakota West 65, Middletown 51: LW: Fox 24, Bayliff 14, Johnson 13. M: Johnson 12, Daniels 10.
Lebanon 53, Springboro 44
Little Miami 43, Ross 38
Mason 58, Sycamore 28
McNicholas 51, Fenwick 20
Miami East 56, Bethel 13
Miamisburg 56, Edgewood 36: M: Haas 15, Brightwell 13, Norman 12, Turner 11.
Milton-Union 37, Northridge 35
Mississinawa Valley 92, Arcanum 76
National Trail 38, Twin Valley South 37
North Union 54, Northwestern 34
Oakwood 55, Franklin 29
Preble Shawnee 54, Tri-County North 32: TCN: Cherry 11. PS: Hatmaker 15, Unger 12, Mondello-Garrett 12.
Princeton 70, Hamilton 19
Seven Hills 65, Cin. Christian 35
Stebbins 48, Butler 46
Talawanda 31, Monroe 29: T: Richardson 14.
Tri-Village 70, Ansonia 28: TV: Hager 22, Black 15, Wilcox 11.
Trotwood 53, Western Hills 34: TM: Cummings 14.
Troy Christian 39, Lehman Catholic 32
West Liberty-Salem 54, Catholic Central 24: CC: Smoot 19.
Friday’s Results
Emmanuel Christian 55, East Dayton Christian 38
Mechanicsburg 63, Greenon 47: G: Faust 13, Riley 13, Hundley 10. M: Skillings 22, Conley 16, Forrest 15.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.