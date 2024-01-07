H.S. Results 1/6: Carpenter pours in 27 in Trotwood win

Saturday’s Results

Belmont 65, Tri-Village 60

Bradford 68, Fairlawn 46

Cedarville 71, West Jefferson 32

Chaminade Julienne 68, Badin 49: CJ: Weatherspoon 18, Cartwright 15. B: Brown 13.

Dixie 54, Dayton Christian 31

Emmanuel Christian 53, Mechanicsburg 39: EC: Ferryman 16, Hudson 15.

Fairbanks 51, Graham 30: F: Wiedmann 19, Maine 17.

Kenton Ridge 59, North Union 39

Lebanon 74, Springboro 53: S: Yates 13.

Legacy Christian 58, Franklin Monroe 40

Middletown 55, Fenwick 52, OT: M: Landers 18, Shields 15. F: Temming 22.

Preble Shawnee 53, Middletown Madison 47

Sidney 47, Bellefontaine 42

Stivers 72, Middletown Christian 28

Sycamore 41, La Salle 31

Talawanda 60, Valley View 49: T: Lippmann 17, Leitch 17, James 16. VV: Fritz 19, Denny 15, Valenti 10.

Trotwood 91, Meadowdale 67: T: Carpenter 27, M: Caldwell 21.

Troy Christian 42, Jackson Center 35

West Liberty-Salem 69, Riverside 51

Friday’s Results

Alter 48, Carroll 37: A: Greer 16, Uhl 11, Brand 10. C: Perkins 17, Dent 12.

Arcanum 61, Mississinawa Valley 28: A: Christ 20, Lock 10.

Beavercreek 58, Fairmont 51

Bellbrook 67, Eaton 49

Belmont 77, Meadowdale 58

Benjamin Logan 50, Graham 37

Botkins 50, Anna 49: B: Topp 15, Herzog 14.

Carlisle 53, Waynesville 47: C: Lawson 18, Rowe 15, Morgenson 11.

Cedarville 70, Triad 35: C: Criswell 17, Johnson 16, Mossing 11, Cross 10.

Centerville 62, Moeller 55: C: Powell 22, Njie 15, Greenberg 13.

Chaminade Julienne 55, Fenwick 41: CJ: Weatherspoon 16. F: Temming 26.

Coldwater 58, New Knoxville 26

Dayton Christian 62, Yellow Springs 38: DC: Collins 15, Slavens 14, Edgerton 12.

Delphos St Johns 60, New Bremen 53

Elder 53, Wayne 50

Fairbanks 60, Greeneview 46: F: Green 23, Maine 10, Wiedmann 10.

Fairfield 68, Mason 50: F: Lewis 12, Sanders 11, Clemmons 10, Ingram 10.

Franklin 60, Edgewood 52

Franklin-Monroe 55, Bradford 38: B: Canan 18.

Greenon 64, Mechanicsburg 59: M: Meade 16, Freeze 14, Titus 10. G: Turner 28, Bowman 26.

Greenville 53, Piqua 48: P: Kuhlman 26.

Hamilton 48, Oak Hills 46: H: Davis 11, Holden 10.

Indian Lake 67, Springfield Shawnee 65

Jackson Center 55, Houston 17

Kenton Ridge 48, Bellefontaine 45

Lakota West 56, Lakota East 46: LW: Tyson 21, Green 11. LE: Perry 12.

Legacy Christian 59, Middletown Christian 37

London 52, Urbana 38

McNicholas 47, Badin 30: B: Wright 11.

Miami East 71, Bethel 59: ME: Roeth 23, Apple 16, Rohrer 13.

Middletown Madison 53, Valley View 36

Monroe 48, Ross 36: R: Nunn 12.

National Trail 33, Twin Valley South 30

New Richmond 57, Clinton-Massie 51

North Union 77, Northwestern 68

Northmont 58, Springfield 47: N: Hatcher 20, Vaughn 10.

Northridge 63, Milton-Union 27: MU: Schaurer 11, Lovin 10.

Oakwood 75, Brookville 66: B: Wood 22, King 14.

Parkway 48, Minster 45

Ponitz 60, Dunbar 58

Preble Shawnee 66, Tri-County North 34: PS: Blankenship 17, Mills 11, Robinette 10, Morton 10.

Princeton 71, Middletown 63: M: Landers 20.

Russia 43, Fort Loramie 18

Springboro 80, Miamisburg 73: S: Butler 26, Yates 23.

Stebbins 46, Butler 45

St. Henry 63, Marion Local 54

St. Marys 53, Wapakoneta 50

Sycamore 64, Colerain 33

Tecumseh 58, Jonathan Alder 56, OT: T: Stafford 20, Cassell 18.

Thurgood Marshall 44, Stivers 38

Tippecanoe 60, Sidney 57: T: Sivon 17, Davis 16, Bailey 13.

Tri-Village 75, Ansonia 38

Troy Christian 54, Lehman Catholic 37: TC: Penrod 19, Free 11. LC: O’Leary 16.

Versailles 45, Ft. Recovery 31: V: Watren 17, Ahrens 12, Griesdorn 12.

West Carrollton 59, Xenia 38

Wilmington 68, Western Brown 55: W: Kibler 33.

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 63, Badin 48: A: Smith 24, Moody 18. B: Cosgrove 18, Pate 14.

Bellbrook 55, Wayne 53: B: Meyer 17, Scohy 14, Fabrick 10.

Carlisle 45, Newton 23

Carroll 57, Chaminade Julienne 47: Ca: Healy 20, Snyder 12.

Cedarville 45, Northeastern 11

Centerville 74, Thurgood Marshall 36

Covington 50, Riverside 28

Dunbar 34, Northwest 28

Fairfield 32, Oak Hills 26: F: Richardson 11.

Franklin Monroe 46, Bradford 35

Greenville 27, Piqua 25

Indian Lake 47, Springfield Shawnee 32: SS: Wilson 12.

Lakota West 65, Middletown 51: LW: Fox 24, Bayliff 14, Johnson 13. M: Johnson 12, Daniels 10.

Lebanon 53, Springboro 44

Little Miami 43, Ross 38

Mason 58, Sycamore 28

McNicholas 51, Fenwick 20

Miami East 56, Bethel 13

Miamisburg 56, Edgewood 36: M: Haas 15, Brightwell 13, Norman 12, Turner 11.

Milton-Union 37, Northridge 35

Mississinawa Valley 92, Arcanum 76

National Trail 38, Twin Valley South 37

North Union 54, Northwestern 34

Oakwood 55, Franklin 29

Preble Shawnee 54, Tri-County North 32: TCN: Cherry 11. PS: Hatmaker 15, Unger 12, Mondello-Garrett 12.

Princeton 70, Hamilton 19

Seven Hills 65, Cin. Christian 35

Stebbins 48, Butler 46

Talawanda 31, Monroe 29: T: Richardson 14.

Tri-Village 70, Ansonia 28: TV: Hager 22, Black 15, Wilcox 11.

Trotwood 53, Western Hills 34: TM: Cummings 14.

Troy Christian 39, Lehman Catholic 32

West Liberty-Salem 54, Catholic Central 24: CC: Smoot 19.

Friday’s Results

Emmanuel Christian 55, East Dayton Christian 38

Mechanicsburg 63, Greenon 47: G: Faust 13, Riley 13, Hundley 10. M: Skillings 22, Conley 16, Forrest 15.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.