H.S. Results 2/5: Moody tallies 27 in Alter win

Monday’s Results

Fairbanks 63, Madison Plains 23

Gamble Montessori 58, Butler 56

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Alter 60, Beavercreek 53: A: Moody 27, Mayse 14.

Ben Logan 54, Triad 34

Carroll 77, Valley View 29

Cin. Christian 56, Northwest 51

Fenwick 52, Trotwood 38

Harrison 53, Hamilton 50: Ham: Roberts 17, Kirkland 10.

Kings 64, Edgewood 37

Lakota West 63, Colerain 40: LW: Johnson 17, Bayliff 16, Johnson 10.

McNicholas 54, McAuley 51

Mechanicsburg 67, Cedarville 31: C: Mossing 15. M: Conley 19, Forrest 16, DeLong 14, Skillings 10.

Mississinawa Valley 67, Houston 28

Newton 52, Stivers 20

Northmont 48, Arcanum 42

Sycamore 58, Little Miami 48

Tri-County North 40, Brookville 39

Wayne 51, Fairmont 39: F: Thornton 19.

Waynesville 76, Legacy Christian 41: W: Stephensen 21, Whitaker 12, Greely 12, Stupp 10.

Winton Woods 45, Lakota East 36: LE: Fohl 10, Blount 10, Pham 10.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1840, Newton 1338

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Newton 1341, Dayton Christian 1147

