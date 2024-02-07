H.S. Results 2/6: Wood pours in 43 in Brookville win

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 56, Fairmont 53: A: Greer 24. F: Baker 19, Gentile 12, Seaton 12.
Badin 69, Edgewood 47: B: Ollis 17, Stroud 12, Brown 12.
Brookville 87, Oakwood 70: B: Wood 43, Crabtree 18.
Carlisle 50, Waynesville 49
Carroll 59, Northwest 35: C: Seymour 14, Kaiser 10, Tipps 10.
Eaton 59, Twin Valley South 39
Fenwick 47, Monroe 42
Greeneview 62, Greenon 51: Gv: Walker 11, Allen 11, Horney 11, Trip 10. Gn: Turner 14, Ricks 10.
Kings 50, Sycamore 44
La Salle 53, Oak Hills 49
Legacy Christian 52, Graham 37
Lehman Catholic 74, Ansonia 53: LC: O’Leary 28, Frantz 12, Olding 11. A: Barga 22, Hemmerich 12.
Madeira 54, Mt. Healthy 47
Meadowdale 72, Withrow 52
Moeller 42, Mason 38
Northeastern 63, West Jefferson 38
Riverside 63, Dayton Christian 52
Ross 55, Harrison 45
Tippecanoe 63, Miamisburg 58
Tri-Village 85, National Trail 39: TV: Sagester 26, Keating 16, Wehr 11.
Troy Christian 69, Cedarville 48
Wayne 70, Thurgood Marshall 40
West Carrollton 51, Fairborn 47
West Clermont 66, Talawanda 51: T: Leitch 16, James 15, Lippmann 12.
Monday’s Results
Fairbanks 63, Madison Plains 23
Gamble Montessori 58, Butler 56
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Dayton Christian 36, Miami Valley 30: DC: Copper 21.
National Trail 55, East Dayton Christian 17
Monday’s Results
Alter 60, Beavercreek 53: A: Moody 27, Mayse 14.
Ben Logan 54, Triad 34
Carroll 77, Valley View 29
Cin. Christian 56, Northwest 51
Fenwick 52, Trotwood 38
Harrison 53, Hamilton 50: Ham: Roberts 17, Kirkland 10.
Kings 64, Edgewood 37
Lakota West 63, Colerain 40: LW: Johnson 17, Bayliff 16, Johnson 10.
McNicholas 54, McAuley 51
Mechanicsburg 67, Cedarville 31: C: Mossing 15. M: Conley 19, Forrest 16, DeLong 14, Skillings 10.
Mississinawa Valley 67, Houston 28
Newton 52, Stivers 20
Northmont 48, Arcanum 42: N: Byrd 17, Hall 16.
Sycamore 58, Little Miami 48
Tri-County North 40, Brookville 39
Wayne 51, Fairmont 39: F: Thornton 19.
Waynesville 76, Legacy Christian 41: W: Stephensen 21, Whitaker 12, Greely 12, Stupp 10.
Winton Woods 45, Lakota East 36: LE: Fohl 10, Blount 10, Pham 10.
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Dayton Christian 2102, Chaminade Julienne 1879: DC: Withers 279 game.
Monday’s Results
Dayton Christian 1840, Newton 1338: DC: Withers 186 game.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 1429, Dayton Christian 1188: DC: Fei 125 game, Liu 116 game.
Monday’s Results
Newton 1341, Dayton Christian 1147: DC: Liu 118 game.
