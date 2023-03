H.S. Results 3/3

Tri-Village 60, Greeneview 50: G: Caudill 14, Allen 10. TV: Finkbine 22, Suggs 16.

Division IV

Jackson Center 56, Cin. College Prep 34

Marion Local 59, St. Henry 50

Thursday’s Results

Division II

Van Wert 56, St. Marys 55: SM: Parks 30.

Division III

Preble Shawnee 42, Seven Hills 27: PS: Shrout 23, Hawley 10.

Miami East 53, Mariemont 49: ME: Roeth 25, Enis 12.

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division II

Purcell Marian 64, Badin 54: B: Csgrove 22, Hegemann 12.

Thursday’s Results

Division IV

Fort Loramie 57, Russia 42: R: Poling 15, Borchers 13. FL: Albers 16, Turner 10.

Tri-Village 50, Marion Local 38: TV: Sagester 22, Hunt 14. ML: Koenig 14.

Boys Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Division I

Qualifying Teams: Hillsboro 4357; Beavercreek (Shroyer, Whitcomb, Terpenning, Terpenning, Arnold, Schroeder, King, Dixon) 4330; Fairmont (Shannon, Collins, Zehring, Gray, Staton, Buechly, Witz, Hall) 4283; Mason 4139.

Area Individual Qualifiers: Massingill (Troy); Fisher (Sidney).

Girls Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Division I

Qualifying Teams: Butler (Smith, Seelbaugh, Powers, Bays, Malott, Christian, Conley, Williams) 3738; Bellefontaine (Watkins, Hudson, Johnson, Yelton, Heminger, Hood, Gunnett, Rutherford) 3651; Fairmont (Benvenuto, Zehring, Combs, Denney, Denney, Liming, Maurer, Roseberry) 3625; Troy (Bidle, Burghardt, Godwin, Sedam, Smith, Steiner) 3602; Centerville (Bowers, Henry-Jones, Dunn, Hatfield, Hatfield, Sizemore, Beavers, Ray) 3570.

Area Individual Qualifiers: Hartman (Miamisburg); Fisher (Wilmington).

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.