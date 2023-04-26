X

H.S. Results 4/25

High School Sports
38 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 13, Franklin Monroe 3

Beavercreek 12, Wayne 2

Bethel 6, Lehman Catholic 5

Bradford 8, Tri-Village 3

Butler 14, Fairborn 1: F: Keeton 1-1 2B RBI.

Dixie 3, Twin Valley South 2

Emmanuel Christian 11, Yellow Springs 1

Franklin 7, Monroe 4: F: Prickett 2-3 2 RS, Woods 3-4 2 RBI, Hipsher 2-4 RBI. M: Bemis 2-4 2 RS, Heagen 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Ballard 1-2 RBI.

Greeneview 10, Southeastern 0

Indian Lake 3, Bellefontaine 0

Jonathan Alder 16, North Union 0

Lakota West 10, Sycamore 0: Bolden 2-4 3 RBI, Green 1-1 HR 2 RS RBI, Gruenberg 1-3 2 RBI.

Lebanon 5, Walnut Hills 0: L: Hartman W 15 K.

Madison Plains 5, Cedarville 3

Mason 1, Middletown 0

Meadowdale 13, Belmont 1

Mechanicsburg 3, Fairbanks 0: M: Poland 2-4 RBI, W, Eyink 1-4 RBI.

Milton-Union 4, Miami East 0

MVCA 19, New Miami 1

National Trail 10, Ansonia 0

Newton 9, Preble Shawnee 2

Piqua 8, Greenville 0

Sidney 13, West Carrollton 6

Springfield Shawnee 9, Ben Logan 8

Tecumseh 4, Northwestern 2

Tri-County North 11, Mississinawa Valley 9

Troy 13, Tippecanoe 3: Tr: Akins 3-3 5 RBI 2 RS, Hempker 2-4 2 RBI, Helman W 6 K.

Urbana 5, London 3

West Jefferson 5, Northeastern 1

West Liberty-Salem 12, Triad 3

Xenia 17, Stebbins 3: X: Newell 3-4 HR 5 RBI 3 RS, Solis 2-3 2B 4 RS, Wells 3-4 2B 2 RS 3 RBI.

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 5, Tri-County North 2

Badin 9, McNicholas 3: B: Fox 3-4 2 2B 3B 3 RS RBI, Rachel 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Taylor 2-3 2 RS 2 RBI.

Bellefontaine 5, London 2: B: Collier 3-3 RBI, Fogan 1-2 HR 3 RBI, Reeves 1-2 RBI.

Ben Logan 3, Indian Lake 2: BL: Miracle 2 RBI, Powell RBI.

Bethel 10, Covington 0

Bradford 9, Troy Christian 4

Butler 6, Fairborn 0

Centerville 7, Fairmont 1

Chaminade Julienne 8, Alter 1: CJ: Gongora 2-4 2B 2 RBI 2 RS, Peltier 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Sullivan 2-5 2B.

Fairbanks 1, West Liberty-Salem 0

Fairfield 2, Lakota East 1

Fenwick 10, Carroll 0: F: Bezold 3-4 2B 3B 2 RBI, Hensley 2-3 2 RBI, Sova W 6 K.

Franklin 11, Valley View 10

Harrison 3, Ross 1

Jonathan Alder 2, Kenton Ridge 0

Marion Local 2, Ansonia 0

Miamisburg 4, Beavercreek 2

Monroe 7, Brookville 2

Newton 6, National Trail 3

Northeastern 6, Triad 4

Northwestern 7, North Union 5

Piqua 8, Greenville 4

Sidney 10, West Carrollton 0

Springfield Shawnee 6, Tecumseh 0: SS: Henniga W 6 K.

Talawanda 6, Edgewood 5

Troy 8, Tippecanoe 2: Tr: Hutchinson 3-5 3 RS RBI, Harlamert 2-3 2B 2 RS RBI, Frey 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Urbana 11, Graham 5: G: Ludlow 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Dewiel 1-3 RBI. U: Endres 2-3 3 RBI 2 RS, Donahoe 2-5 2 RS, W 3 K, Hildebrand 1-4 2 RBI 2 RS.

West Jefferson 5, Mechanicsburg 3: Eyink 2-4 2B, Potter 2-2 2B.

Xenia 11, Stebbins 1: Harbison 1-1 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Solis 1-3 2 RBI, Williamson 2-3 2B 6 RBI.

Yellow Springs 17, Belmont 0: YS: Miller 4-4 2B 6 RBI 3 RS, VanHoose 3-4 3 2B 4 RBI, VanMeter W 10 K.

Softball

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 8, Oakwood 6: A: Jecker 4-4 2B 3B 3 RBI, Dungan 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Ripley 2-4 2 RBI.

Ansonia 10, National Trail 3

Arcanum 8, Franklin Monroe 2

Bethel 23, Lehman Catholic 0

Bradford 10, Tri-Village 2

Carlisle 12, Talawanda 2: T: Goerss 1-2 2 RBI, Iden 3-3 3B.

Carroll 20, Dayton Christian 1: C: O’Connor 3-3 3B 5 RBI 3 RS, Sexton 4-4 2 2B HR 6 RBI 2 RS, Browning W 10 K.

Cin. Christian 9, Norwood 3

Covington 24, Northridge 2

Edgewood 18, Northwest 1: E: Henson 4-4 2 RS 4 RBI, Mayhalo 3-3 4 RS 2 RBI, Webb 1-2 3 RBI.

Edgewood 13, Northwest 4: E: Banks 1-3 3 RBI, Kallick 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Schmidt 1-3 3B 2 RS 2 RBI.

Fairborn 11, Butler 8

Franklin 8, Monroe 7: F: Gray 3-5 2 RBI, Lamb 2-3 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Winstead 2 RBI.

Graham 5, Springfield 4: G: Pine 3-5 RBI, Tourney 4-4 2 2B RBI, Purk 2-4 RBI.

Greenville 16, Piqua 6: G: Burke 1-4 2 RS 4 RBI, Baughn 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Cromwell 2-3 3B 2 RS 3 RBI.

Hamilton 13, Sycamore 2: Iglesia 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Polido 3-4 2B 3B 3 RS 2 RBI, Taylor 1-2 HR 3 RBI.

Indian Lake 10, Bellefontaine 3

Jonathan Alder 20, North Union 19

Legacy Christian 9, Dayton Christian 8

London 15, Urbana 0

Mechanicsburg 11, Fairbanks 5

New Miami 27, N. College Hill 8

Northwestern 11, Tecumseh 4

Preble Shawnee 4, Newton 1: N: Haines 2-3 2 2B, Davis 2-3, Clark 1-3 RBI.

Riverside 15, Troy Christian 4

Springboro 9, Beavercreek 2: S: Busi 3-4 2 RS, Miller 2-4 RBI, Burdick 2-4 RBI.

Stivers 21, Trotwood 8

Triad 8, West Liberty-Salem 1

Tri-County North 18, Mississinawa Valley 3

Troy 13, Tippecanoe 3: Tr: Welbaum W 5 K.

West Jefferson 4, Northeastern 0

Xenia 16, Stebbins 3: X: Cassidy 3-5 2 2B 3 RS RBI, Wagner 2-4 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Lewis 1-2 2B 2 RBI 2 RS.

Monday’s Results

Ansonia 8, Marion Local 4

Arcanum 6, Tri-County North 0

Badin 10, McNicholas 2: B: Beeber 2-4 2B HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Kuhnash 3-5 3B 2 RBI, Klaiber W 3 K.

Bellbrook 2, Middletown Madison 1

Bellefontaine 6, London 5

Brookville 20, Monroe 6

Carlisle 21, Oakwood 0

Carroll 19, Fenwick 3: C: Springer 2-3 2B 3 RS 4 RBI, Beam 3-5 3B 2 RS 4 RBI, Morquecho 2-3 2 RS 4 RBI.

Centerville 4, Fairmont 3

Chaminade Julienne 19, Alter 3: A: Albrecht 2-3 2 RS, Yuhasz 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Covington 14, Versailles 5

Eaton 16, Waynesville 6

Fairbanks 11, West Liberty-Salem 2

Fairborn 10, Butler 5

Fairfield 10, Sycamore 0: F: Huey 2-4 2 RBI, Stanfield 2-3 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Hensley 2-3 2B 2 RS RBI.

Fort Recovery 6, Tri-Village 3: FR: Wilcox 2B.

Franklin 12, Valley View 10

Graham 12, Urbana 0: G: Pine 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Lute 2-3 2 RBI, Purk 3 RS RBI.

Greenon 13, Cedarville 6

Greenville 9, Piqua 1

Hamilton 12, Princeton 0: H: Polido 2-5 2B 2 RBI 2 RS, Schappacher 2-5 2B 3 RBI, Taylor 4-4 2 RS 2 RBI.

Indian Lake 3, Ben Logan 0: IL: Dixon 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Marlow 3-3 HR RBI, Brentlinger W 4 K.

Jonathan Alder 5, Kenton Ridge 2: KR: Schnitzler RBI, Wright 2-4 RBI.

Lakota West 19, Colerain 1

Miami East 13, Riverside 2

Miamisburg 10, Beavercreek 0

National Trail 9, Newton 5: Ne: Montgomery 4-4 2 2B, Clark 3-4 2B, Haines 2-4.

Northeastern 18, Triad 4

Preble Shawnee 10, Troy Christian 0

Ross 14, Harrison 1

Sidney 14, West Carrollton 4

Springboro 3, Northmont 2

Talawanda 9, Edgewood 5

Troy 7, Tippecanoe 0

Xenia 18, Stebbins 8

Yellow Springs 17, Stivers 10

Boys Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 5, Northwest 0: S. Chen d. Richter 6-1, 6-1; J. Chen d. Chapin 6-2, 6-0; Hartford d. Davis Dewbrey 6-1, 6-1; Poehner/Tokarczyk d. Foster/ Nguyen 6-2, 6-0; Zettler/Richardson d. Shelley/Bingebong 6-1, 6-0.

Indian Hill 5, Chaminade Julienne 0: Berghausen d. Zelinski 6-1 6-0; Camp d. Dickman 6-0 6-3; Abeysingh d. Wendling 6-0 6-2; Poffenberger/Hansen d. Hofstetter/Weatherspoon 6-1 6-0; Ryu/Ghandi d. Frank/Thomas 6-0 6-2.

Tippecanoe 5, Butler 0: Hackenberger d. De Dros Aguado 6-2, 7-5; Von Krosigk d. Graham 6-0, 6-0; Hartke/Nichols d. Weber/Albecreh 6-4, 6-1; Vonderheide/List d. Kuhns/Nardecchia 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 5, Piqua 0: Masunaga d. Partee 6-2, 6-0; Nichols d. Rose 6-0, 6-3; Burns d. Staley 6-1, 6-0; Gluck/Witehead d. Black/Foster 6-2, 6-1; Harris/Rajput d. Shaneyfelt/Staley 6-4, 6-3.

Monday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5, Eaton 0: Zelinski d. Minton 6-0 6-1; Dickman d. C. Kochensparger 6-0 6-0; Wendling d. S. Kochensparger 6-1 6-2; Hofstetter/Weatherspoon d. Hauser/Hobbs 6-1 6-3; Frank/Thomas d. Eilerman Smith 6-0 6-0.

Dayton Christian 5, Northmont 0

Dixie 3, Valley View B 2: Huffman (D) def Cordell (V) 6-2, 6-2; Romance (D) d. Speck (V) 6-0, 6-2; Butler (D) d. Christian (V) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Cooke/Neal (V) d. Huffman/Miller (D) 6-2, 6-2; Laycock/Jirka (V) d. Heath/Miller (D) 6-1, 1-6 (6).

Fairfield 3, Badin 2: Amann(F) def S. Chen 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; J.Chen(B) def Paton 6-1, 7-6 (7-3); Reed(F) def Hartford 6-2, 6-0; Peohner/Tokarczyk(B) def West/Cunningham 6-2, 6-3; Williams/Alter(F) def Zettler/Richardson 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Monroe 5, Valley View W 0: Taylor (M) d. Orozco (V) 6-2, 6-0; Volk (M) d. VanHorn (V) 6-2, 6-3; Simmons (M) d. L. Jensen (V) 6-0, 6-0; Hale/Volk (M) d. Kinder/Walker (V) 6-4, 6-1; Graft/Merritt (M) d. Kerridge/Lawson (V) 6-3, 6-0.

Troy 4, Fairmont 1: Masunaga (T) d. Lehman. 6-4, 6-0; Nichols (T) d. Brandt. 6-0, 6-0; Burns (T) d. Behnken 6-3, 6-1; Gluck/Rajput (T) d. Hesselbart/Franklin. 6-2, 6-3; Gahris/Hoffmann (F) d. Harris/Miller 6-2, 6-3.

Boys Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

McNicholas 3, Badin 1

Monday’s Results

LaSalle 3, Badin 0

Girls Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 13, Springboro 12: B: Ryan 5 goals 2 assists, Mosby 2 goals, Myers 2 goals.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 4/22: Greeneview wins in extras
2
H.S. Results 4/21: Copenhaver MVP in Reds Future Showcase game
3
H.S. Results 4/19: Patterson’s big day spurs Oakwood
4
H.S. Results 4/17: Edgewood blasts five home runs
5
H.S. Results 4/15: Tippecanoe tennis wins Schroeder Invitational
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top