H.S. Results 4/26: Frasure leads CJ in win

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 10, McNicholas 0: B: Taylor 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Anzalone 1-2 RBI, Hoevel W 4 K.

Beavercreek 2, Miamisburg 1

Bellefontaine 7, London 2

Belmont 13, Meadowdale 8: B: Blankenship 3-4 2B 3 RS, Rand 3-3 2 2B 3 RS, Thorp 1-1 3 RS.

Butler 13, West Carrollton 0

Chaminade Julienne 3, Alter 2: CJ: Frasure 1-4 HR RBI, W 14 K, Gongora RBI, Peltier 2 RS.

Colerain 4, Lakota West 2: LW: Asbeck 2-4 RBI.

Edgewood 10, Talawanda 4: T: Hainline 1-3 RBI, Iden RBI, Tanner 2-3.

Fairfield 8, Lakota East 3

Fairmont 2, Centerville 1

Fenwick 17, Carroll 5: F: Hensley 2-3 HR 4 RBI 2 RS, Schehr 2-3 2 3B 3 RS 3 RBI, Adams 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Graham 9, Urbana 4: G: Grider 1-2 2 RBI, Sells 2-3 2 RS RBI, Levy 2-3 2 RS RBI.

Greeneview 10, Dixie 2: D: Sexton 3-3, Bemis 2-4, Phillips RBI.

Hamilton 7, Middletown 0: H: Bennett 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Brosius 2-3 2 RBI, Moak 2-4 2 RBI.

Indian Lake 10, Ben Logan 0

Jonathan Alder 4, Kenton Ridge 1

Lebanon 8, Walnut Hills 1: L: Dunlap W.

Ross 4, Harrison 1

Sidney 6, Xenia 3: X: Salyers 1-3 RBI, Solis RBI, Tate RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 7, Tecumseh 2

Trotwood 20, Ponitz 1

Troy Christian 14, Yellow Springs 0: TC: Dyer 2-2 2 RBI, Major 2-2 2B 3B 2 RS 3 RBI, O’Neal 2-3 2B 2 RS 2 RBI.

Waynesville 5, Oakwood 4: O: Fester 2-3 2B RBI, Lauterbach 1-3 2B RBI, Lloyd 1-3 2B RBI.

West Liberty-Salem 12, Emmanuel Christian 2: EC: Kohl 1-3 2 RBI.

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 13, Franklin Monroe 3

Beavercreek 12, Wayne 2

Bethel 6, Lehman Catholic 5

Bradford 8, Tri-Village 3

Butler 14, Fairborn 1: F: Keeton 1-1 2B RBI.

Dixie 3, Twin Valley South 2

Emmanuel Christian 11, Yellow Springs 1

Franklin 7, Monroe 4: F: Prickett 2-3 2 RS, Woods 3-4 2 RBI, Hipsher 2-4 RBI. M: Bemis 2-4 2 RS, Heagen 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Ballard 1-2 RBI.

Greeneview 10, Southeastern 0

Indian Lake 3, Bellefontaine 0

Jonathan Alder 16, North Union 0

Lakota West 10, Sycamore 0: Bolden 2-4 3 RBI, Green 1-1 HR 2 RS RBI, Gruenberg 1-3 2 RBI.

Lebanon 5, Walnut Hills 0: L: Hartman W 15 K.

Madison Plains 5, Cedarville 3

Mason 1, Middletown 0

Meadowdale 13, Belmont 1

Mechanicsburg 3, Fairbanks 0: M: Poland 2-4 RBI, W, Eyink 1-4 RBI.

Milton-Union 4, Miami East 0

MVCA 19, New Miami 1

National Trail 10, Ansonia 0

Newton 9, Preble Shawnee 2

Piqua 8, Greenville 0

Sidney 13, West Carrollton 6

Springfield Shawnee 9, Ben Logan 8

Tecumseh 4, Northwestern 2

Tri-County North 11, Mississinawa Valley 9

Troy 13, Tippecanoe 3: Tr: Akins 3-3 5 RBI 2 RS, Hempker 2-4 2 RBI, Helman W 6 K.

Urbana 5, London 3

West Jefferson 5, Northeastern 1

West Liberty-Salem 12, Triad 3

Xenia 17, Stebbins 3: X: Newell 3-4 HR 5 RBI 3 RS, Solis 2-3 2B 4 RS, Wells 3-4 2B 2 RS 3 RBI.

Softball

Wednesday’s Results

Arcanum 11, Bradford 5: A: Burrell 4-4 2 2B 3 RS, Bynre 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Ullery 2-2 2B 3B 3 RBI 2 RS.

Badin 12, McNicholas 2

Carlisle 12, Eaton 2

Centerville 12, Fairmont 3

Chaminade Julienne 24, Alter 6: A: Rosenberg 1-1 2 RS RBI.

Covington 23, Troy Christian 0

Fairbanks 11, Triad 1

Fairborn 15, Stebbins 3: F: Shepherd 3-3 2 HR 4 RBI 2 RS, Szary 2-3 2B RBI, Cook 2-3 2B 3 RS RBI.

Fenwick 16, Carroll 11: F: Gibbons 3-4 2 2B 3B 3 RBI 4 RS, W 11 K, Koetter 4-5 3 RS RBI, Sulesky 3-5 3 RBI 2 RS.

Graham 17, Urbana 1: G: Purk 2-2 HR 4 RS RBI, Tourney 2-3 HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Van Hoose 2-3 HR RBI.

Greenville 5, Butler 2: G: Burns 2-3 2B RBI, W 6 K, Cromwell 2 RS 2 RBI, Fletcher 1-2 2 RS.

Hamilton 4, Fairfield 2: F: Stanfield 2-2 HR 2 RBI. H: Polido 3-3 RBI, Reynolds 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Burg 1-3 2B RBI.

Harrison 9, Edgewood 4

Indian Lake 6, Ben Logan 5: BL: Plikerd 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Roseburrough 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Stover 3-3 2 RS. IL: Brentlinger 2-4 2 RBI, W 2 K, Marlow 2-3 RBI, Roby 2-3 2 RS.

Kenton Ridge 9, Jonathan Alder 6

London 4, Bellefontaine 3

Mason 11, Lakota West 3

Miami East 21, Franklin Monroe 1

Middletown Madison 14, Valley View 3: MM: Swartz 2-5 2B 3B 4 RBI 2 RS, Phelps 4-4 2 RS 2 RBI, Tinkham 2-4 2B 3B 2 RS 3 RBI.

National Trail 11, Cedarville 1: NT: Hanna 3 RBI, Harrison 2-3 3 RS RBI, Neace 2-4 3 RBI.

Newton 14, West Carrollton 4: N: VanCulin W 6 K, 2-2 2 2B 3 RS 4 RBI, Williams 2B 4 RS, Haines 4 RS.

North Union 18, Northwestern 0

Oak Hills 18, Middletown 3

Sidney 11, Xenia 7

Springboro 5, Northmont 0: S: Burdick 2-4 2B HR RBI, Widau 1-4 HR 3 RBI, Miller 2-2 2 2B.

Talawanda 14, Seton 1: T: Cobb 4-4 HR 3 RS 4 RBI, McDade 1-4 HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Weekley W 9 K, 2-4 HR 3 RS 3 RBI.

Troy 4, Bethel 3

Wayne 2, Springfield 1

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 8, Oakwood 6: A: Jecker 4-4 2B 3B 3 RBI, Dungan 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Ripley 2-4 2 RBI.

Ansonia 10, National Trail 3

Arcanum 8, Franklin Monroe 2

Bethel 23, Lehman Catholic 0

Bradford 10, Tri-Village 2

Carlisle 12, Talawanda 2: T: Goerss 1-2 2 RBI, Iden 3-3 3B.

Carroll 20, Dayton Christian 1: C: O’Connor 3-3 3B 5 RBI 3 RS, Sexton 4-4 2 2B HR 6 RBI 2 RS, Browning W 10 K.

Cin. Christian 9, Norwood 3

Covington 24, Northridge 2

Edgewood 18, Northwest 1: E: Henson 4-4 2 RS 4 RBI, Mayhalo 3-3 4 RS 2 RBI, Webb 1-2 3 RBI.

Edgewood 13, Northwest 4: E: Banks 1-3 3 RBI, Kallick 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Schmidt 1-3 3B 2 RS 2 RBI.

Fairborn 11, Butler 8

Franklin 8, Monroe 7: F: Gray 3-5 2 RBI, Lamb 2-3 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Winstead 2 RBI.

Graham 5, Springfield 4: G: Pine 3-5 RBI, Tourney 4-4 2 2B RBI, Purk 2-4 RBI.

Greenville 16, Piqua 6: G: Burke 1-4 2 RS 4 RBI, Baughn 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Cromwell 2-3 3B 2 RS 3 RBI.

Hamilton 13, Sycamore 2: Iglesia 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Polido 3-4 2B 3B 3 RS 2 RBI, Taylor 1-2 HR 3 RBI.

Indian Lake 10, Bellefontaine 3

Jonathan Alder 20, North Union 19

Legacy Christian 9, Dayton Christian 8

London 15, Urbana 0

Mechanicsburg 11, Fairbanks 5

New Miami 27, N. College Hill 8

Northwestern 11, Tecumseh 4

Preble Shawnee 4, Newton 1: N: Haines 2-3 2 2B, Davis 2-3, Clark 1-3 RBI.

Riverside 15, Troy Christian 4

Springboro 9, Beavercreek 2: S: Busi 3-4 2 RS, Miller 2-4 RBI, Burdick 2-4 RBI.

Stivers 21, Trotwood 8

Triad 8, West Liberty-Salem 1

Tri-County North 18, Mississinawa Valley 3

Troy 13, Tippecanoe 3: Tr: Welbaum W 5 K.

West Jefferson 4, Northeastern 0

Xenia 16, Stebbins 3: X: Cassidy 3-5 2 2B 3 RS RBI, Wagner 2-4 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Lewis 1-2 2B 2 RBI 2 RS.

Boys Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 5, Colerain 0: S. Chen d. Burke 6-3, 6-2; J. Chen d. Booker 6-0, 7-6 (8-6); Hartford d. White 6-0, 6-0; Poehner/Tokarczyk d. Casagrande/Diesel 6-2, 7-5; Zettler/Richardson d. Conn/Redford 6-1, 6-1.

Tippecanoe A 5, Chaminade Julienne 0: Hackenberger d. Zelinski 6-2 6-1; Von Krosigk d. Dickman 2-6 6-0 6-1; Davis d. Wendling 6-0 6-4; Hartke/Nichols d. Hofstetter/Weatherspoon 6-1 6-2; List/Vonderheide d. Frank/Thomas 2-6 6-3 7-6.

Tippecanoe B 3, Beavercreek B 2

Troy 5, Miamisburg 0: Masunaga (T) d. Ferguson 6-1, 6-1; Nichols (T) d. Gobinath 7-5, 4-6, 6-4; Burns (T) d. Thompson 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Gluck/Whitehead (T) d. Kingston/Elking 6-0, 7-5; Harris/Rajput (T) d. Collier/Hardocre 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 5, Northwest 0: S. Chen d. Richter 6-1, 6-1; J. Chen d. Chapin 6-2, 6-0; Hartford d. Davis Dewbrey 6-1, 6-1; Poehner/Tokarczyk d. Foster/ Nguyen 6-2, 6-0; Zettler/Richardson d. Shelley/Bingebong 6-1, 6-0.

Carlisle 3, Dayton Christian 2

Carroll 3, Valley View B 2: Collins (C.) def Cordell (V) 6-0, 6-0; Hurry (C.) def Speck (V) 6-1, 6-0; Nguyen (C.) def Christian (V) 7-6(5), 6-4; Cooke/Neal (V) def. Snyder/Berent (C.) 6-0, 6-0; Laycock/Jirka (V) def. Franklin/Cono (C.) 6-0, 6-0.

Indian Hill 5, Chaminade Julienne 0: Berghausen d. Zelinski 6-1 6-0; Camp d. Dickman 6-0 6-3; Abeysingh d. Wendling 6-0 6-2; Poffenberger/Hansen d. Hofstetter/Weatherspoon 6-1 6-0; Ryu/Ghandi d. Frank/Thomas 6-0 6-2.

Springboro 5, Northmont 0

Tippecanoe 5, Butler 0: Hackenberger d. De Dros Aguado 6-2, 7-5; Von Krosigk d. Graham 6-0, 6-0; Hartke/Nichols d. Weber/Albecreh 6-4, 6-1; Vonderheide/List d. Kuhns/Nardecchia 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 5, Piqua 0: Masunaga d. Partee 6-2, 6-0; Nichols d. Rose 6-0, 6-3; Burns d. Staley 6-1, 6-0; Gluck/Witehead d. Black/Foster 6-2, 6-1; Harris/Rajput d. Shaneyfelt/Staley 6-4, 6-3.

Valley View W 4, Brookville 1: Orozco (V) def. Rieder (B) 6-0, 6-3; Jensen (V) def. Hurst (B) 6-0, 6-3; Wissinger (B) def Caskey (V) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; Kinder/Walker (V) def. Bronner/Creech (B) 6-2, 6-2; Kerridge/Lawson (V) def. Patel/Shupert (B) 7-5, 5-7, 10-7.

Boys Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

McNicholas 3, Badin 1

