H.S. Results 4/26: Frasure leads CJ in win

Jackson Frasure blasted a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh to give Chaminade Julienne baseball a 3-2 walk-off win versus Alter on Wednesday.
Frasure also shined on the mound, striking out 14 in a complete game.
Christian Gongora plated a run and J.P. Peltier scored twice for CJ, which scored a run each in the sixth and seventh innings to earn the rally victory.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 10, McNicholas 0: B: Taylor 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Anzalone 1-2 RBI, Hoevel W 4 K.
Beavercreek 2, Miamisburg 1
Bellefontaine 7, London 2
Belmont 13, Meadowdale 8: B: Blankenship 3-4 2B 3 RS, Rand 3-3 2 2B 3 RS, Thorp 1-1 3 RS.
Butler 13, West Carrollton 0
Chaminade Julienne 3, Alter 2: CJ: Frasure 1-4 HR RBI, W 14 K, Gongora RBI, Peltier 2 RS.
Colerain 4, Lakota West 2: LW: Asbeck 2-4 RBI.
Edgewood 10, Talawanda 4: T: Hainline 1-3 RBI, Iden RBI, Tanner 2-3.
Fairfield 8, Lakota East 3
Fairmont 2, Centerville 1
Fenwick 17, Carroll 5: F: Hensley 2-3 HR 4 RBI 2 RS, Schehr 2-3 2 3B 3 RS 3 RBI, Adams 1-3 2B 2 RBI.
Graham 9, Urbana 4: G: Grider 1-2 2 RBI, Sells 2-3 2 RS RBI, Levy 2-3 2 RS RBI.
Greeneview 10, Dixie 2: D: Sexton 3-3, Bemis 2-4, Phillips RBI.
Hamilton 7, Middletown 0: H: Bennett 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Brosius 2-3 2 RBI, Moak 2-4 2 RBI.
Indian Lake 10, Ben Logan 0
Jonathan Alder 4, Kenton Ridge 1
Lebanon 8, Walnut Hills 1: L: Dunlap W.
Ross 4, Harrison 1
Sidney 6, Xenia 3: X: Salyers 1-3 RBI, Solis RBI, Tate RBI.
Springfield Shawnee 7, Tecumseh 2
Trotwood 20, Ponitz 1
Troy Christian 14, Yellow Springs 0: TC: Dyer 2-2 2 RBI, Major 2-2 2B 3B 2 RS 3 RBI, O’Neal 2-3 2B 2 RS 2 RBI.
Waynesville 5, Oakwood 4: O: Fester 2-3 2B RBI, Lauterbach 1-3 2B RBI, Lloyd 1-3 2B RBI.
West Liberty-Salem 12, Emmanuel Christian 2: EC: Kohl 1-3 2 RBI.
Tuesday’s Results
Arcanum 13, Franklin Monroe 3
Beavercreek 12, Wayne 2
Bethel 6, Lehman Catholic 5
Bradford 8, Tri-Village 3
Butler 14, Fairborn 1: F: Keeton 1-1 2B RBI.
Dixie 3, Twin Valley South 2
Emmanuel Christian 11, Yellow Springs 1
Franklin 7, Monroe 4: F: Prickett 2-3 2 RS, Woods 3-4 2 RBI, Hipsher 2-4 RBI. M: Bemis 2-4 2 RS, Heagen 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Ballard 1-2 RBI.
Greeneview 10, Southeastern 0
Indian Lake 3, Bellefontaine 0
Jonathan Alder 16, North Union 0
Lakota West 10, Sycamore 0: Bolden 2-4 3 RBI, Green 1-1 HR 2 RS RBI, Gruenberg 1-3 2 RBI.
Lebanon 5, Walnut Hills 0: L: Hartman W 15 K.
Madison Plains 5, Cedarville 3
Mason 1, Middletown 0
Meadowdale 13, Belmont 1
Mechanicsburg 3, Fairbanks 0: M: Poland 2-4 RBI, W, Eyink 1-4 RBI.
Milton-Union 4, Miami East 0
MVCA 19, New Miami 1
National Trail 10, Ansonia 0
Newton 9, Preble Shawnee 2
Piqua 8, Greenville 0
Sidney 13, West Carrollton 6
Springfield Shawnee 9, Ben Logan 8
Tecumseh 4, Northwestern 2
Tri-County North 11, Mississinawa Valley 9
Troy 13, Tippecanoe 3: Tr: Akins 3-3 5 RBI 2 RS, Hempker 2-4 2 RBI, Helman W 6 K.
Urbana 5, London 3
West Jefferson 5, Northeastern 1
West Liberty-Salem 12, Triad 3
Xenia 17, Stebbins 3: X: Newell 3-4 HR 5 RBI 3 RS, Solis 2-3 2B 4 RS, Wells 3-4 2B 2 RS 3 RBI.
Softball
Wednesday’s Results
Arcanum 11, Bradford 5: A: Burrell 4-4 2 2B 3 RS, Bynre 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Ullery 2-2 2B 3B 3 RBI 2 RS.
Badin 12, McNicholas 2
Carlisle 12, Eaton 2
Centerville 12, Fairmont 3
Chaminade Julienne 24, Alter 6: A: Rosenberg 1-1 2 RS RBI.
Covington 23, Troy Christian 0
Fairbanks 11, Triad 1
Fairborn 15, Stebbins 3: F: Shepherd 3-3 2 HR 4 RBI 2 RS, Szary 2-3 2B RBI, Cook 2-3 2B 3 RS RBI.
Fenwick 16, Carroll 11: F: Gibbons 3-4 2 2B 3B 3 RBI 4 RS, W 11 K, Koetter 4-5 3 RS RBI, Sulesky 3-5 3 RBI 2 RS.
Graham 17, Urbana 1: G: Purk 2-2 HR 4 RS RBI, Tourney 2-3 HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Van Hoose 2-3 HR RBI.
Greenville 5, Butler 2: G: Burns 2-3 2B RBI, W 6 K, Cromwell 2 RS 2 RBI, Fletcher 1-2 2 RS.
Hamilton 4, Fairfield 2: F: Stanfield 2-2 HR 2 RBI. H: Polido 3-3 RBI, Reynolds 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Burg 1-3 2B RBI.
Harrison 9, Edgewood 4
Indian Lake 6, Ben Logan 5: BL: Plikerd 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Roseburrough 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Stover 3-3 2 RS. IL: Brentlinger 2-4 2 RBI, W 2 K, Marlow 2-3 RBI, Roby 2-3 2 RS.
Kenton Ridge 9, Jonathan Alder 6
London 4, Bellefontaine 3
Mason 11, Lakota West 3
Miami East 21, Franklin Monroe 1
Middletown Madison 14, Valley View 3: MM: Swartz 2-5 2B 3B 4 RBI 2 RS, Phelps 4-4 2 RS 2 RBI, Tinkham 2-4 2B 3B 2 RS 3 RBI.
National Trail 11, Cedarville 1: NT: Hanna 3 RBI, Harrison 2-3 3 RS RBI, Neace 2-4 3 RBI.
Newton 14, West Carrollton 4: N: VanCulin W 6 K, 2-2 2 2B 3 RS 4 RBI, Williams 2B 4 RS, Haines 4 RS.
North Union 18, Northwestern 0
Oak Hills 18, Middletown 3
Sidney 11, Xenia 7
Springboro 5, Northmont 0: S: Burdick 2-4 2B HR RBI, Widau 1-4 HR 3 RBI, Miller 2-2 2 2B.
Talawanda 14, Seton 1: T: Cobb 4-4 HR 3 RS 4 RBI, McDade 1-4 HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Weekley W 9 K, 2-4 HR 3 RS 3 RBI.
Troy 4, Bethel 3
Wayne 2, Springfield 1
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 8, Oakwood 6: A: Jecker 4-4 2B 3B 3 RBI, Dungan 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Ripley 2-4 2 RBI.
Ansonia 10, National Trail 3
Arcanum 8, Franklin Monroe 2
Bethel 23, Lehman Catholic 0
Bradford 10, Tri-Village 2
Carlisle 12, Talawanda 2: T: Goerss 1-2 2 RBI, Iden 3-3 3B.
Carroll 20, Dayton Christian 1: C: O’Connor 3-3 3B 5 RBI 3 RS, Sexton 4-4 2 2B HR 6 RBI 2 RS, Browning W 10 K.
Cin. Christian 9, Norwood 3
Covington 24, Northridge 2
Edgewood 18, Northwest 1: E: Henson 4-4 2 RS 4 RBI, Mayhalo 3-3 4 RS 2 RBI, Webb 1-2 3 RBI.
Edgewood 13, Northwest 4: E: Banks 1-3 3 RBI, Kallick 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Schmidt 1-3 3B 2 RS 2 RBI.
Fairborn 11, Butler 8
Franklin 8, Monroe 7: F: Gray 3-5 2 RBI, Lamb 2-3 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Winstead 2 RBI.
Graham 5, Springfield 4: G: Pine 3-5 RBI, Tourney 4-4 2 2B RBI, Purk 2-4 RBI.
Greenville 16, Piqua 6: G: Burke 1-4 2 RS 4 RBI, Baughn 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Cromwell 2-3 3B 2 RS 3 RBI.
Hamilton 13, Sycamore 2: Iglesia 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Polido 3-4 2B 3B 3 RS 2 RBI, Taylor 1-2 HR 3 RBI.
Indian Lake 10, Bellefontaine 3
Jonathan Alder 20, North Union 19
Legacy Christian 9, Dayton Christian 8
London 15, Urbana 0
Mechanicsburg 11, Fairbanks 5
New Miami 27, N. College Hill 8
Northwestern 11, Tecumseh 4
Preble Shawnee 4, Newton 1: N: Haines 2-3 2 2B, Davis 2-3, Clark 1-3 RBI.
Riverside 15, Troy Christian 4
Springboro 9, Beavercreek 2: S: Busi 3-4 2 RS, Miller 2-4 RBI, Burdick 2-4 RBI.
Stivers 21, Trotwood 8
Triad 8, West Liberty-Salem 1
Tri-County North 18, Mississinawa Valley 3
Troy 13, Tippecanoe 3: Tr: Welbaum W 5 K.
West Jefferson 4, Northeastern 0
Xenia 16, Stebbins 3: X: Cassidy 3-5 2 2B 3 RS RBI, Wagner 2-4 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Lewis 1-2 2B 2 RBI 2 RS.
Boys Tennis
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 5, Colerain 0: S. Chen d. Burke 6-3, 6-2; J. Chen d. Booker 6-0, 7-6 (8-6); Hartford d. White 6-0, 6-0; Poehner/Tokarczyk d. Casagrande/Diesel 6-2, 7-5; Zettler/Richardson d. Conn/Redford 6-1, 6-1.
Tippecanoe A 5, Chaminade Julienne 0: Hackenberger d. Zelinski 6-2 6-1; Von Krosigk d. Dickman 2-6 6-0 6-1; Davis d. Wendling 6-0 6-4; Hartke/Nichols d. Hofstetter/Weatherspoon 6-1 6-2; List/Vonderheide d. Frank/Thomas 2-6 6-3 7-6.
Tippecanoe B 3, Beavercreek B 2
Troy 5, Miamisburg 0: Masunaga (T) d. Ferguson 6-1, 6-1; Nichols (T) d. Gobinath 7-5, 4-6, 6-4; Burns (T) d. Thompson 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Gluck/Whitehead (T) d. Kingston/Elking 6-0, 7-5; Harris/Rajput (T) d. Collier/Hardocre 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 5, Northwest 0: S. Chen d. Richter 6-1, 6-1; J. Chen d. Chapin 6-2, 6-0; Hartford d. Davis Dewbrey 6-1, 6-1; Poehner/Tokarczyk d. Foster/ Nguyen 6-2, 6-0; Zettler/Richardson d. Shelley/Bingebong 6-1, 6-0.
Carlisle 3, Dayton Christian 2
Carroll 3, Valley View B 2: Collins (C.) def Cordell (V) 6-0, 6-0; Hurry (C.) def Speck (V) 6-1, 6-0; Nguyen (C.) def Christian (V) 7-6(5), 6-4; Cooke/Neal (V) def. Snyder/Berent (C.) 6-0, 6-0; Laycock/Jirka (V) def. Franklin/Cono (C.) 6-0, 6-0.
Indian Hill 5, Chaminade Julienne 0: Berghausen d. Zelinski 6-1 6-0; Camp d. Dickman 6-0 6-3; Abeysingh d. Wendling 6-0 6-2; Poffenberger/Hansen d. Hofstetter/Weatherspoon 6-1 6-0; Ryu/Ghandi d. Frank/Thomas 6-0 6-2.
Springboro 5, Northmont 0
Tippecanoe 5, Butler 0: Hackenberger d. De Dros Aguado 6-2, 7-5; Von Krosigk d. Graham 6-0, 6-0; Hartke/Nichols d. Weber/Albecreh 6-4, 6-1; Vonderheide/List d. Kuhns/Nardecchia 6-0, 6-0.
Troy 5, Piqua 0: Masunaga d. Partee 6-2, 6-0; Nichols d. Rose 6-0, 6-3; Burns d. Staley 6-1, 6-0; Gluck/Witehead d. Black/Foster 6-2, 6-1; Harris/Rajput d. Shaneyfelt/Staley 6-4, 6-3.
Valley View W 4, Brookville 1: Orozco (V) def. Rieder (B) 6-0, 6-3; Jensen (V) def. Hurst (B) 6-0, 6-3; Wissinger (B) def Caskey (V) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; Kinder/Walker (V) def. Bronner/Creech (B) 6-2, 6-2; Kerridge/Lawson (V) def. Patel/Shupert (B) 7-5, 5-7, 10-7.
Boys Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
McNicholas 3, Badin 1
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.