H.S. Results 5/5

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Friday’s Results

Alter 7, McNicholas 5

Ansonia 6, Tri-County North 5

Arcanum 8, Franklin Monroe 0

Badin 9, Roger Bacon 1

Bellefontaine 2, Graham 0

Ben Logan 8, London 0

Butler 5, Tippecanoe 4

Chaminade Julienne 12, Bethel 1

Fairfield 4, Hamilton 3

Fairmont 6, Beavercreek 4

Fenwick 7, Clinton-Massie 1

Franklin 7, Oakwood 6

Jonathan Alder 16, Urbana 5

Kenton Ridge 7, Indian Lake 5

Lebanon 7, Turpin 6

Mechanicsburg 5, West Jefferson 2: B. Eyink 2-4 2 RBI, Hess 1-3 2B 2 RS, Poland W, 2-4 RBI.

Middletown 4, Princeton 2

Middletown Madison 8, Carlisle 6

Monroe 2, Sycamore 1

New Richmond 8, Edgewood 7

Northeastern 3, Triad 2

Preble Shawnee 5, Tri-Village 1

Ross 5, Talawanda 3

Sidney 4, Greenville 1

Tecumseh 12, North Union 10

Troy 5, Piqua 4

Troy Christian 3, Lehman Catholic 2

West Liberty-Salem 4, Fairbanks 3

Xenia 9, Fairborn 6

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 10, Ansonia 0

Belmont 20, Thurgood Marshall 6

Catholic Central 11, Greenon 8

Cin. Christian 14, Purcell Marian 7

Clark Montessori 6, New Miami 3

Eaton 9, Oakwood 5

Edgewood 5, Northwest 3

Fairborn 9, Trotwood 2: F: Arndts 2-4 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Osbourne 2-2 RBI, Duncan 1-2 RBI.

Franklin 6, Brookville 5

Graham 6, Northwestern 0

Hamilton 6, Lakota West 5: H: Stone 3-3 RBI, New 2-4 2 RS, Avery 1-2 RBI.

Jonathan Alder 6, London 3

Kenton Ridge 6, Alter 1

Kings 16, Lebanon 9

Lehman Catholic 5, Northridge 1

Meadowdale 15, Ponitz 4

Mechanicsburg 4, West Liberty-Salem 1: M: Hess 1-3 2 RBI, C. Eyink 1-3 RBI, B. Eyink W 5 K.

Middletown 2, Fairfield 1

Middletown Madison 15, Blanchester 2

Monroe 12, Valley View 2

Newton 3, Bradford 2

North Union 2, Ben Logan 0

Oak Hills 13, Lakota East 8

Preble Shawnee 3, Dixie 1: PS: Hutchinson W 14 K, 2-3, Strong 2-3 2B RBI, Schmidt 2-4 2 RBI.

Riverside 3, Milton-Union 2

Sidney 9, Greenville 1

Tecumseh 6, Indian Lake 3

Tri-County North 6, National Trail 5

Troy 10, Stebbins 0: T: Hutchinson 3-4 2 2B 2 RS RBI, May 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Harvey W 9 K.

Troy 21, Stebbins 1: T: Kirtley 3-3 2B 3 RS 3 RBI, Frey 2-3 2B 3 RS 3 RBI, Harlamert 2-4 3 RS 3 RBI.

Troy Christian 3, Bethel 2

Urbana 4, Springfield Shawnee 3

Waynesville 7, Carlisle 3

Xenia 1, Tippecanoe 0: X: Solis 1-3 RBI, W 7 K.

Softball

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 10, Tri-County North 6

Arcanum 7, Milton-Union 3

Bellefontaine 7, Graham 2

Ben Logan 9, London 3

Bethel 4, Riverside 3

Carlisle 6, Middletown Madison 2

Centerville 16, Wayne 0: C: Middleton 3-3 2B HR 3 RS 7 RBI, Hopf 2-3 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Arnold W 15 K.

Dixie 16, Monroe 14

Eaton 19, Valley View 3

Fairbanks 6, West Liberty-Salem 1

Fairborn 12, Xenia 10

Fairfield 16, Princeton 0: F: Clark 2-4 2B 5 RBI, Hensley 3-3 2B HR 3 RS 5 RBI, Miller 3-3 2 2B 3 RS.

Franklin 10, Oakwood 0

Franklin Monroe 18, National Trail 5

Greenon 10, Triad 1

Greenville 18, Sidney 5

Greenville 10, Sidney 0

Harrison 6, Ross 5

Lakota West 5, Lakota East 3

Mason 16, Middletown 2

McNicholas 12, Alter 1

North Union 10, Tecumseh 0

Oak Hills 9, Hamilton 3

Preble Shawnee 3, Tri-Village 2: PS: Dearth W 14 K, Jenkins GW-RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 2, Northwestern 1

Talawanda 11, Edgewood 3

Troy 12, Piqua 0

Yellow Springs 13, Legacy Christian 3

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 10, Ansonia 1

Bellbrook 4, Valley View 2

Bethel 18, Troy Christian 4

Carlisle 17, Brookville 9

Carroll 14, McNicholas 12: C: Beam 2-5 2 2B 3 RBI, Sharp 1-3 HR 4 RBI, Springer 3-5 HR 3 RS RBI.

Cedarville 18, Dayton Christian 5: DC: Kuvshinikov 2 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 15, Newton 9: N: Miller 2 RBI, Williams 2 RS.

Fairbanks 2, Northeastern 1

Fairborn 7, Tippecanoe 5

Graham 14, Northwestern 5

Greenville 14, Butler 4: G: Arnett 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Burns 2-5 2B 2 RBI, Cromwell 1-4 2 RS 3 RBI.

Hamilton 10, Lakota East 0: H: Schappacher W 9 K, 1-4 HR 2 RS RBI, Taylor 3-3 HR 3 RS 3 RBI, Reynolds 2-4 2 RBI.

Kenton Ridge 5, Indian Lake 2

Lakota West 13, Sycamore 6

Legacy Christian 12, Stivers 10

Lehman Catholic 22, Northridge 10

London 5, Jonathan Alder 4

Mechanicsburg 8, West Liberty-Salem 0

Miami East 6, Covington 2

Milton-Union 9, Riverside 5

Monroe 13, Alter 2: A: Yuhasz 1-3 2 RBI, Jecker 1-1, Albrecht 2-3.

Mt. Notre Dame 14, Fenwick 3

New Miami 10, SBEP 7

Northmont 10, Eaton 0

Oak Hills 7, Fairfield 0: F: Hensley 2-4.

Preble Shawnee 10, Dixie 1

Princeton 23, Belmont 3

Roger Bacon 13, Cin. Christian 6

Ross 13, Talawanda 3

Southeastern 11, Greeneview 2

Springfield 4, Wayne 3: W: Cochran 2-4 RBI, Sweigart 2-4 HR 2 RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 17, Urbana 0

Tri-County North 11, National Trail 1

Tri-Village 11, Mississinawa Valley 6

Troy 7, Stebbins 0

Troy 18, Stebbins 2

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Tippecanoe 5, Sidney 0: Von Krosigk d. Herrera 6-0,  6-0 6-0; Vonderheide d. Woddell 6-0, 6-0; List d. Steenrod 6-1, 6-1; Hackenberger/Davis d. Furukawa/Hagan 6-1, 6-0; Darner/Blake d. Baldouf/Slowen 6-0, 6-0.

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 5, Stivers 0

Oakwood 4, Chaminade Julienne 1: Baldwin (O) d. Wendling 6-1 6-0; Boyce (O) d. Thomas 6-1 6-2; Haack (O) d. Frank 6-0 6-0; McCloskey/Smallwood (O) d. Zelinski/Dickman 6-2 6-4; Hofstetter/Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Ritschel/Choi 6-4 7-6.

Springboro 3, Tippecanoe A 2: Dore (S) d. Hackenberger, 6-1 6-1; Von Krosigk (T) d. Baumgartner, 6-2 6-4; Davis (T) d. Fisher, 6-2 6-0; Hurlburt/Nazarov (S) d. Hartke/Nichols, 6-4 6-2; Puritman/Eihlers (S) d. List/Vonderheide, 6-3 6-2.

Tippecanoe B 4, Oakwood B 1: Hoover (T) d. Garray 6-4, 3-6, (10-3); Chesshir (T) d. Russell 6-1, 6-3; Mehta (T) d. Habig 6-4, 6-2; Darner/Blake (T) d. Mhaskar/Toussaint 4-6, 6-3, (10-3); Coyne/Einhorn (O) d. Neves/Sakumoto 6-4 6-3.

Troy 4, Northmont 1: Masunaga (T) d. Peters 6-1, 6-0; Prewitt (N) d. Rajput 6-2, 6-0; Harris (T) d. Liu. 6-1, 7-5; Burns/Nichols (T) d. Doss/Singh. 6-0, 6-0; Gluck/Whitehead (T) d. Franks/Miller 6-1, 6-3.

Valley View B 3, Miami Valley 2: Jain (M) def Christian (V) 6-0, 6-0; Jones (M) def Orozco (V) 6-4, 6-1; VanHorn (V) def. Pallerla (M) 6-1, 6-3; Cooke/Neal (V) def. Gupta/Varshese (M) 6-1, 6-2; Laycock/Jirka (V) def. Roy/Gupta (M) 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4.

