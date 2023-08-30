H.S. Results 8/29: Waynesville’s Erbach scores 5 goals

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 2, Dayton Christian 0: A: Arcuri shutout 5 saves, Miller goal, Hart goal.

Badin 9, Talawanda 0: B: Eldridge 3 goals 2 assists, Brown 2 goals 2 assists, Warner 1 goal 2 assists.

Butler 12, Greenville 0

Centerville 6, Springfield 0

Chaminade Julienne 4, Greeneview 0: CJ: Chan 2 goals, Dix goal, Saunders goal.

Emmanuel Christian 6, Stivers 0: EC: Hamstra 3 goals, Pinkleton 2 assists, Schetter 3 goals 3 assists.

Greenon 2, Graham 2: Gre: Gilbreth goal, Moore goal, Stacy 2 assists.

Harrison 6, Hamilton 1

Lebanon 1, Fenwick 1: L: Smith goal, Walker assist, Pierson 4 saves.

Lehman Catholic 2, Fairlawn 0: LC: Carlisle goal, Courtad goal, Potts shutout 3 saves.

Miamisburg 3, Wayne 0: M: Pickering 2 goals, Price goal, Myers assist.

Middletown 1, Little Miami 1: M: Ar-Razi assist, Murphy goal, Soppanish 7 saves.

Milton-Union 8, Valley View 1: MU: Schauer 3 goals, Copp 2 goals 1 assist, Quesinberry 1 goal 2 assists.

Moeller 1, Mason 0

Monroe 10, Franklin 0: M: Gannon 3 goals, Burggraf shutout, Tarin shutout.

Northmont 5, Fairmont 2: N: Eloi 2 goals, Powell goal, Smith goal assist. F: Hoffman goal, Meilstrup goal.

Northwest 4, Cin. Christian 0

Piqua 1, Stebbins 1: P: Penrod goal, Pettus assist, Heath 14 saves. S: Fierro goal, Shakpandarov assist.

Preble Shawnee 5, Newton 2: PS: Fields 3 goals 1 assist, Clark goal, Ronto goal.

Princeton 10, Western Brown 0

Seven Hills 4, Roger Bacon 1

Springboro 1, Beavercreek 0

Tippecanoe 2, Troy 1: Ti: Ransom 2 goals, Haas assist, Jergens 8 saves.

Turpin 4, Oak Hills 0

Waynesville 4, Yellow Springs 2

West Carrollton 1, Fairborn 1: F: Gumbert goal.

Xenia 2, Sidney 2: X: Cushman goal, Frisby goal, Puttin 5 saves. S: Danklefsen goal, Fenton goal, Brewer 7 saves.

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Eaton 0: B: Jackman goal, Long goal, Dunn goal.

Jonathan Alder 5, Urbana 0

London 6, Bellefontaine 0

St. Marys 5, Sidney 0

Troy Christian 3, Bethel 1: TC: Barnishin 2 goals, Free goal. B: Falkenstein goal.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Carlisle 3, Northeastern 2

Centerville 2, Lakota East 0: C: Conner goal, Rhyner goal.

Cin. Country Day 8, Clinton-Massie 0

Fairborn 10, West Carrollton 0

Harrison 8, Northwest 0

McNicholas 3, CHCA 0

Middletown Madison 3, Catholic Central 0: MM: Prince goal, Brandel goal, James goal.

Newton 4, Preble Shawnee 2: N: Hines 2 goals 1 assist, Szakal goal assist, Hess goal.

Oakwood 2, Ross 2: O: Altenburg goal, Makkas goal, Vanddyke 9 saves.

Roger Bacon 6, Seven Hills 0

Tri-County North 11, Dixie 0: TCN: Jeffers 3 goals, Myers 3 goals 1 assist, Shannon 2 goals.

Waynesville 7, Alter 1: W: Erbach 5 goals 1 assist, Woody goal assist, Williams goal.

Monday’s Results

Badin 2, Fairfield 0

Bellefontaine 2, London 1

Butler 9, Wayne 0: B: Decker 3 goals 2 assists, Chambers goal assist, Hanks shutout.

Carroll 4, Northmont 0: C: Snyder 2 goals, Oliver goal, Gervais goal.

Dayton Christian 0, Brookville 0

Fairborn 3, Middletown 1: F: Mills 2 goals, Kimball 1 goal 2 assists, Garber 10 saves.

Graham 10, North Union 0

Legacy Christian 5, Bethel 2

Urbana 7, Jonathan Alder 0: U: Deskins 2 goals 1 assist, Mounce 3 goals 1 assist, Forson shutout 13 saves.

Girls Tennis

MVTCA Area Rankings

Division I

1. Centerville; 2. Springboro; 3. Beavercreek; 4. Centerville B; 5. Butler; 6. Northmont; 7. Troy; 8. Miamisburg; 9. Bellbrook; 10. Fairmont.

Division II

1. Alter; 2. Tippecanoe; 3. Oakwood; 4. Chaminade Julienne; 5. Miami Valley; 6. Milton Union; 7. Northwestern; 8. Eaton; 9. Wilmington; 10. Carroll/Valley View.

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 3, Badin 2: Boyle (B) d. Shope, 6-0 6-2; Demmel (B) d. Gayonski, 7-6 6-2; Schaefer (A) d. Rumpke, 6-0 6-1; Baker/Phillips (A) d. Lees/Teodoro, 6-1 6-0; Kreil/Trombley (A) d. Urmston/Schwartz 7-5 6-2.

Celina 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Kenton Ridge 5, Tecumseh 0: Baugh d. Russell, 6-2 6-1; Antinori d. Thomson, 6-0 6-1; Massie d. Manning, 7-5 6-3; Eubanks/Delapaz d. Hagenbuch/Owens, 4-6 6-3 6-2; Smith/Skiles d. Wood/Harrison, 6-0 6-1.

Tippecanoe 5, West Carrollton 0: Bauer d. A. Hdupohl 6-2, 6-1; Spangler d. Glover 6-3, 6-1; Lipps d. Steele 6-0, 6-3; Perevozchikov/McMaken d. Brewer/Agee 6-1, 6-1; Beam/McCormick d. Barrnet/Guntle 6-1, 6-0.

Monday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5, Valley View 0: Harsman d. Miller 6-0 6-0; Gongora d. Orozco 6-1 6-0; Powers d. Goins 6-0 6-0; Juniewicz/Parisi d. Sears/Olson 6-4 6-0; Acuna/Palmer d. Hall/Renneker 6-0 6-2.

Lakota West 3, Badin 2: Boyle (B) def. Schleibaum 6-2, 6-0; Demmel (B) def. Philkill 6-0, 6-0; Strittholt (LW) def. Rumpke 6-2, 6-2; Hankins/Sanders (LW) def. Teodoro/Lees 6-1, 6-1; Felix-Okpe/Wade (LW) def. Schwartz/Urmston 6-3, 6-1.

Lehman Catholic 3, Greeneview 2: Spaide (LC) d. Gill, 6-1 6-3; Wheeler (G) d. Johnston, 6-3 6-0; Fortkamp (LC) d. Calhoun, 6-1 6-0; Gill/Sharpe (G) d. Hamblin/Westerheide, 6-4 7-6; Mohler/McGinnis (LC) d. Wheeler/Hocke, 6-3 6-0.

London 5, Tecumseh 0: Cover d. Russell, 7-6 7-5; Cameron d. Thomson, 6-2 6-1; Tate d. Manning, 6-0 6-3; Peters/Peters d. Hagenbuch/Owens, 6-7 6-2 10-3; Hurley/Wiggins d. Wood/Harrison, 6-0 6-1.

Northmont 5, Greenville 0: Braswell (N) def. Lance (G) 6-0 6-0; Kelsey (N) def. Lance (G) 6-2 6-2; Buxton (N) def. Etchison (G) 6-3 6-1; Robinson/Hibbard (N) def. Murphy/Shuttleworth (G) 6-2 6-1; Scrantron/Wilson (N) def. Gilman/Daigle (G) 6-0 6-2.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 234, Madison Plains 279: M: Ford 54, Heizer 59.

Northwestern 196, Indian Lake 203: N: Monroe-McCoy 40, Ryder 46.

Monday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 247, Greeneview 290: M: Heizer 58, Rausch 60.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 3, Newton 1: N: Rapp 20 digs, Montgomery 13 kills, Velkoff 21 assists.

Bellbrook 3, Edgewood 0: B: Davis 15 kills, Mescher 17 assists, Pavlak 8 kills.

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0: FL: Barhorst 27 assists ,Hoying 9 kills, Albers 7 aces.

Lehman Catholic 3, Milton-Union 0: LC: Rank 14 kills 8 digs, Geise 8 digs, Corner 3 blocks.

Tippecanoe 3, Stebbins 0: T: Siefring 19 digs, Krimm 15 assists, Luginbuhl 7 kills.

Twin Valley South 3, Bradford 0

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 3, Franklin 2

Monday’s Results

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Aselage 8 kills, Siefring 14 digs 5 aces, McCormick 16 assists.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

