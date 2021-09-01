H.S. Results 8/31

Belmont 5, Spring Valley Academy 4

Butler 7, Stebbins 0

Centerville 4, Springfield 0

Eaton 0, Miami Valley 0

Fairborn 11, Greenville 0: Dierker (F) 6 goals 2 assists, Arnold (F) goal assist, Mai (F) 2 assists.

Fairmont 3, Northmont 3

Greenon 4, West Jefferson 0

Harrison 8, Mount Healthy 0

Miami East 3, Catholic Central 0

Miamisburg 3, Wayne 1

Milton-Union 3, Brookville 2

Moeller 3, Lakota West 1

Oakwood 1, Valley View 0

Sidney 5, Piqua 3

Springboro 2, Beavercreek 1

Tippecanoe 9, Xenia 0

Twin Valley South 3, Preble Shawnee 1

Waynesville 9, Carlisle 0

Monday’s Results

Carlisle 2, Northeastern 0

Fairbanks 3, Mifflin 2

Jonathan Alder 3, Graham 1

St. Marys 2, Sidney 2

Tecumseh 8, Indian Lake 1: Munoz (T) 4 goals, Cruz (T) 2 goals.

Tri-County North 2, Middletown Madison 1

Troy Christian 0, Bethel 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 1, Bellbrook 0

Eaton 5, National Trail 1

Milton-Union 2, Brookville 0

Oakwood 6, Valley View 0

Preble Shawnee 1, Twin Valley South 1

Waynesville 4, Chaminade Julienne 0

West Liberty-Salem 2, Worthington Christian 0

Monday’s Results

Bethel 8, Troy Christian 0

Fairborn 3, Middletown 2: Thomas (F) goal assist, Baumgardner (F) goal assist, DiFlora (F) goal.

Greenon 11, Kenton Ridge 1

Northmont 2, Piqua 0: Sheets (N) goal, Eber (N) goal.

Walnut Hills 4, Colerain 1

Wayne 2, Butler 1

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Botkins 158, Fort Loramie 163: Meyer (B) 37, Ballas (FL) 38, Dietz (B) 40, Meyer (B) 40.

Oakwood 167, Franklin 204

Springfield Shawnee 165, Tecumseh 188: Carver (T) 44.

Monday’s Results

Cedarville 227, West Liberty-Salem 238: Horsley (WLS) 44, Wilson (C) 48, Donnaker (C) 51, Thompson (WLS) 57.

Tri-Village 186, Tri-County North 207: Osborne (TV) 43, Hale (TV) 46, Ketring (TV) 48, Collins (TV) 49.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Tri-Village 208, Ansonia 238: Begoon (TV) 47, Brewer (TV) 51, Waters (TV) 54, Black (TV) 56.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0: Brandewie (FL) 23 assists, Sholtis (FL) 11 kills, Holthaus (FL) 8 digs.

Legacy Christian 3, Trotwood 0

Newton 3, Bradford 0

Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 0: Wildermuth (T) 15 assists 5 digs, Kinsman (T) 9 digs 2 assists, Mader (T) 7 kills 1 block.

Troy 3, Fairborn 0

Urbana 3, Tecumseh 0

Valley View 3, Oakwood 1

Monday’s Results

Belmont 3, Dunbar 2

Northwestern 3, Greeneview 0: Trisel (G) 7 kills, Moore (G) 6 kills, Cadwallader (G) 2 aces.

Thurgood Marshall 3, Meadowdale 0

Tippecanoe 3, Piqua 0: Aselage (T) 17 kills, Voisard (T) 10 digs, Wildermuth (T) 36 assists.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 5, Chaminade Julieanne 0: Lampman (A) def Dean (CJ) 6-0 6-0; Shope (A) def Bihn (CJ) 6-0 6-0; Gayonski (A) def Keaton (CJ) 6-0 6-1; Baker/Schaefer (A) def Ely/Parisi (CJ); Collins/Hoskins (A) def Palmer/Juniewicz (CJ).

Badin 3, Fenwick 2: C. Boyle (B) def C. Brandenberg 6-0, 6-0; E. Demmel (B) def F. Fogelsang 6-0, 6-1; M. Zlotnik (F) def G. Lees 6-3, 6-3; Hensley/Prouse (F) def Bucheit/Gibbons 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Grammel/Fait (B) def Croake/Ulland 6-4, 7-5.

Monday’s Results

Alter 5, Butler 0: Lampman (A) def. Schoenherr (B) 6-1, 6-0; Shope (A) def. Pithadia (B) 6-0, 6-0; Gayonski (A) def. Riggs (B) 6-1, 6-0; Baker-Schaefer (A) def. Britton-Susag (B) 6-0, 6-0; Collins-Hoskins (A) def. Sutter-Peyton (B) 6-0, 6-0.

Badin 5, Northwest 0: C. Boyle def T. Roberts 6-0,6-0; E. Demmel def L. Humphrey 6-0 6-0; G. Lees def K. Troung 6-0, 6-1; Gibbons/Bucheit def Nye/Goldick 6-0, 6-1; Fait/Grammel def Hess/Taboolda 6-1, 6-2.

Fairborn 3, West Carrollton 1

Northmont 5, Greenville 0: Braswell def Lance 6-0 6-0; Kelsey def Shuttlesworth 6-0 6-0; Sullivan def Camacho 6-1 6-0; Haley/Bergjord def Hartsock/Savoy 6-1 6-1; Ibe/Mitchell won by forfeit.

Stivers 4, Stebbins 1

Tecumseh 5, Kenton Ridge 0: Walrath def Sullivan 6-2 6-0; Kelly def Mertens 6-2 6-1; Walrath def Clay 6-4 6-1; Miller/Shampton def Antinori/Enigk 6-1 6-1; Morales/Kelly def Smith/Smith 6-3 6-3.

