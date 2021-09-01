dayton-daily-news logo

H.S. Results 8/31

ajc.com

High School Sports
59 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 3, Dayton Christian 1: Battaglia (A) goal, Brown (A) goal, Isom (A) goal, Woodall (DC) goal.

Anderson 6, Hamilton 0

Belmont 5, Spring Valley Academy 4

Butler 7, Stebbins 0

Centerville 4, Springfield 0

Eaton 0, Miami Valley 0

Fairborn 11, Greenville 0: Dierker (F) 6 goals 2 assists, Arnold (F) goal assist, Mai (F) 2 assists.

Fairmont 3, Northmont 3

Greenon 4, West Jefferson 0

Harrison 8, Mount Healthy 0

Miami East 3, Catholic Central 0

Miamisburg 3, Wayne 1

Milton-Union 3, Brookville 2

Moeller 3, Lakota West 1

Oakwood 1, Valley View 0

Sidney 5, Piqua 3

Springboro 2, Beavercreek 1

Tippecanoe 9, Xenia 0

Twin Valley South 3, Preble Shawnee 1

Waynesville 9, Carlisle 0

Monday’s Results

Carlisle 2, Northeastern 0

Fairbanks 3, Mifflin 2

Jonathan Alder 3, Graham 1

St. Marys 2, Sidney 2

Tecumseh 8, Indian Lake 1: Munoz (T) 4 goals, Cruz (T) 2 goals.

Tri-County North 2, Middletown Madison 1

Troy Christian 0, Bethel 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 1, Bellbrook 0

Eaton 5, National Trail 1

Milton-Union 2, Brookville 0

Oakwood 6, Valley View 0

Preble Shawnee 1, Twin Valley South 1

Waynesville 4, Chaminade Julienne 0

West Liberty-Salem 2, Worthington Christian 0

Monday’s Results

Bethel 8, Troy Christian 0

Fairborn 3, Middletown 2: Thomas (F) goal assist, Baumgardner (F) goal assist, DiFlora (F) goal.

Greenon 11, Kenton Ridge 1

Northmont 2, Piqua 0: Sheets (N) goal, Eber (N) goal.

Walnut Hills 4, Colerain 1

Wayne 2, Butler 1

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Botkins 158, Fort Loramie 163: Meyer (B) 37, Ballas (FL) 38, Dietz (B) 40, Meyer (B) 40.

Oakwood 167, Franklin 204

Springfield Shawnee 165, Tecumseh 188: Carver (T) 44.

Monday’s Results

Cedarville 227, West Liberty-Salem 238: Horsley (WLS) 44, Wilson (C) 48, Donnaker (C) 51, Thompson (WLS) 57.

Tri-Village 186, Tri-County North 207: Osborne (TV) 43, Hale (TV) 46, Ketring (TV) 48, Collins (TV) 49.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Tri-Village 208, Ansonia 238: Begoon (TV) 47, Brewer (TV) 51, Waters (TV) 54, Black (TV) 56.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0: Brandewie (FL) 23 assists, Sholtis (FL) 11 kills, Holthaus (FL) 8 digs.

Legacy Christian 3, Trotwood 0

Newton 3, Bradford 0

Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 0: Wildermuth (T) 15 assists 5 digs, Kinsman (T) 9 digs 2 assists, Mader (T) 7 kills 1 block.

Troy 3, Fairborn 0

Urbana 3, Tecumseh 0

Valley View 3, Oakwood 1

Monday’s Results

Belmont 3, Dunbar 2

Northwestern 3, Greeneview 0: Trisel (G) 7 kills, Moore (G) 6 kills, Cadwallader (G) 2 aces.

Thurgood Marshall 3, Meadowdale 0

Tippecanoe 3, Piqua 0: Aselage (T) 17 kills, Voisard (T) 10 digs, Wildermuth (T) 36 assists.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 5, Chaminade Julieanne 0: Lampman (A) def Dean (CJ) 6-0 6-0; Shope (A) def Bihn (CJ) 6-0 6-0; Gayonski (A) def Keaton (CJ) 6-0 6-1; Baker/Schaefer (A) def Ely/Parisi (CJ); Collins/Hoskins (A) def Palmer/Juniewicz (CJ).

Badin 3, Fenwick 2: C. Boyle (B) def C. Brandenberg 6-0, 6-0; E. Demmel (B) def F. Fogelsang 6-0, 6-1; M. Zlotnik (F)  def G. Lees 6-3, 6-3; Hensley/Prouse (F)  def Bucheit/Gibbons 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Grammel/Fait (B)  def Croake/Ulland 6-4, 7-5.

Monday’s Results

Alter 5, Butler 0: Lampman (A) def. Schoenherr (B) 6-1, 6-0; Shope (A) def. Pithadia (B) 6-0, 6-0; Gayonski (A) def. Riggs (B) 6-1, 6-0; Baker-Schaefer (A) def. Britton-Susag (B) 6-0, 6-0; Collins-Hoskins (A) def. Sutter-Peyton (B) 6-0, 6-0.

Badin 5, Northwest 0: C. Boyle def T. Roberts 6-0,6-0; E. Demmel def L. Humphrey 6-0 6-0; G. Lees def K. Troung 6-0, 6-1; Gibbons/Bucheit def Nye/Goldick 6-0, 6-1; Fait/Grammel def Hess/Taboolda 6-1, 6-2.

Fairborn 3, West Carrollton 1

Northmont 5, Greenville 0: Braswell def Lance 6-0 6-0; Kelsey def Shuttlesworth 6-0 6-0; Sullivan def Camacho 6-1 6-0; Haley/Bergjord def Hartsock/Savoy 6-1 6-1; Ibe/Mitchell won by forfeit.

Stivers 4, Stebbins 1

Tecumseh 5, Kenton Ridge 0: Walrath def Sullivan 6-2 6-0; Kelly def Mertens 6-2 6-1; Walrath def Clay 6-4 6-1; Miller/Shampton def Antinori/Enigk 6-1 6-1; Morales/Kelly def Smith/Smith 6-3 6-3.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top