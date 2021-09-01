H.S. Results 8/31

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 3, Dayton Christian 1: Battaglia (A) goal, Brown (A) goal, Isom (A) goal, Woodall (DC) goal.
Anderson 6, Hamilton 0
Belmont 5, Spring Valley Academy 4
Butler 7, Stebbins 0
Centerville 4, Springfield 0
Eaton 0, Miami Valley 0
Fairborn 11, Greenville 0: Dierker (F) 6 goals 2 assists, Arnold (F) goal assist, Mai (F) 2 assists.
Fairmont 3, Northmont 3
Greenon 4, West Jefferson 0
Harrison 8, Mount Healthy 0
Miami East 3, Catholic Central 0
Miamisburg 3, Wayne 1
Milton-Union 3, Brookville 2
Moeller 3, Lakota West 1
Oakwood 1, Valley View 0
Sidney 5, Piqua 3
Springboro 2, Beavercreek 1
Tippecanoe 9, Xenia 0
Twin Valley South 3, Preble Shawnee 1
Waynesville 9, Carlisle 0
Monday’s Results
Carlisle 2, Northeastern 0
Fairbanks 3, Mifflin 2
Jonathan Alder 3, Graham 1
St. Marys 2, Sidney 2
Tecumseh 8, Indian Lake 1: Munoz (T) 4 goals, Cruz (T) 2 goals.
Tri-County North 2, Middletown Madison 1
Troy Christian 0, Bethel 0
Girls Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 1, Bellbrook 0
Eaton 5, National Trail 1
Milton-Union 2, Brookville 0
Oakwood 6, Valley View 0
Preble Shawnee 1, Twin Valley South 1
Waynesville 4, Chaminade Julienne 0
West Liberty-Salem 2, Worthington Christian 0
Monday’s Results
Bethel 8, Troy Christian 0
Fairborn 3, Middletown 2: Thomas (F) goal assist, Baumgardner (F) goal assist, DiFlora (F) goal.
Greenon 11, Kenton Ridge 1
Northmont 2, Piqua 0: Sheets (N) goal, Eber (N) goal.
Walnut Hills 4, Colerain 1
Wayne 2, Butler 1
Boys Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Botkins 158, Fort Loramie 163: Meyer (B) 37, Ballas (FL) 38, Dietz (B) 40, Meyer (B) 40.
Oakwood 167, Franklin 204
Springfield Shawnee 165, Tecumseh 188: Carver (T) 44.
Monday’s Results
Cedarville 227, West Liberty-Salem 238: Horsley (WLS) 44, Wilson (C) 48, Donnaker (C) 51, Thompson (WLS) 57.
Tri-Village 186, Tri-County North 207: Osborne (TV) 43, Hale (TV) 46, Ketring (TV) 48, Collins (TV) 49.
Girls Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Tri-Village 208, Ansonia 238: Begoon (TV) 47, Brewer (TV) 51, Waters (TV) 54, Black (TV) 56.
Girls Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0: Brandewie (FL) 23 assists, Sholtis (FL) 11 kills, Holthaus (FL) 8 digs.
Legacy Christian 3, Trotwood 0
Newton 3, Bradford 0
Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 0: Wildermuth (T) 15 assists 5 digs, Kinsman (T) 9 digs 2 assists, Mader (T) 7 kills 1 block.
Troy 3, Fairborn 0
Urbana 3, Tecumseh 0
Valley View 3, Oakwood 1
Monday’s Results
Belmont 3, Dunbar 2
Northwestern 3, Greeneview 0: Trisel (G) 7 kills, Moore (G) 6 kills, Cadwallader (G) 2 aces.
Thurgood Marshall 3, Meadowdale 0
Tippecanoe 3, Piqua 0: Aselage (T) 17 kills, Voisard (T) 10 digs, Wildermuth (T) 36 assists.
Girls Tennis
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 5, Chaminade Julieanne 0: Lampman (A) def Dean (CJ) 6-0 6-0; Shope (A) def Bihn (CJ) 6-0 6-0; Gayonski (A) def Keaton (CJ) 6-0 6-1; Baker/Schaefer (A) def Ely/Parisi (CJ); Collins/Hoskins (A) def Palmer/Juniewicz (CJ).
Badin 3, Fenwick 2: C. Boyle (B) def C. Brandenberg 6-0, 6-0; E. Demmel (B) def F. Fogelsang 6-0, 6-1; M. Zlotnik (F) def G. Lees 6-3, 6-3; Hensley/Prouse (F) def Bucheit/Gibbons 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Grammel/Fait (B) def Croake/Ulland 6-4, 7-5.
Monday’s Results
Alter 5, Butler 0: Lampman (A) def. Schoenherr (B) 6-1, 6-0; Shope (A) def. Pithadia (B) 6-0, 6-0; Gayonski (A) def. Riggs (B) 6-1, 6-0; Baker-Schaefer (A) def. Britton-Susag (B) 6-0, 6-0; Collins-Hoskins (A) def. Sutter-Peyton (B) 6-0, 6-0.
Badin 5, Northwest 0: C. Boyle def T. Roberts 6-0,6-0; E. Demmel def L. Humphrey 6-0 6-0; G. Lees def K. Troung 6-0, 6-1; Gibbons/Bucheit def Nye/Goldick 6-0, 6-1; Fait/Grammel def Hess/Taboolda 6-1, 6-2.
Fairborn 3, West Carrollton 1
Northmont 5, Greenville 0: Braswell def Lance 6-0 6-0; Kelsey def Shuttlesworth 6-0 6-0; Sullivan def Camacho 6-1 6-0; Haley/Bergjord def Hartsock/Savoy 6-1 6-1; Ibe/Mitchell won by forfeit.
Stivers 4, Stebbins 1
Tecumseh 5, Kenton Ridge 0: Walrath def Sullivan 6-2 6-0; Kelly def Mertens 6-2 6-1; Walrath def Clay 6-4 6-1; Miller/Shampton def Antinori/Enigk 6-1 6-1; Morales/Kelly def Smith/Smith 6-3 6-3.
