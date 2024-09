H.S. Results 9/26: Stebbins, Tippecanoe win in Thursday night football

Week 6

Thursday’s Results

Bradford 27, Dixie 10

Dunbar 22, Thurgood Marshall 6

Hughes 40, Western Hills 6

Stebbins 48, West Carrollton 20

Tippecanoe 25, Butler 7

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 1, Alter 0

Belmont 6, Greeneview 2

Bethel 8, Eaton 0: B: Kasimov 2 goals 2 assists, Dix 2 goals 1 assist, Etmans goal assist.

Carroll 1, Badin 1: C: Seymour goal, O’Bleness assist. B: Browns goal, Hickey assist.

Fairbanks 2, Greenon 0: F: Feller goal, Procuniar goal.

Fairfield 2, Sycamore 0

Lakota West 5, Colerain 1: LW: Boyd 4 goals, Tsirelis goal, Dragon 2 assists.

Monroe 6, Miamisburg 1: Mo: Mann 2 goals 1 assist.

Oak Hills 0, Middletown 0: M: Childers shutout.

Oakwood 2, Brookville 1: B: King goal.

St. Mary’s 6, Sidney 1: Si: Dia goal.

Tri-County North 4, Preble Shawnee 1

Troy 2, Northmont 2: N: Smith 2 goals, Bazile assist, Powell assist.

Troy Christian 2, Milton-Union 0: TC: Barnishin goal assist, Hochwalt goal.

Waynesville 6, Carlisle 0

Wednesday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 4, Indian Lake 0

Miami East 2, Lehman Catholic 1

Northwestern 4, Urbana 0

Tecumseh 9, Springfield Shawnee 0: T: Brandon 2 goals, Harwood, Mireles shutout.

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Eaton 2, Bethel 2: E: Roberts goal assist, Miller goal.

Fairfield 5, Sycamore 3: F: Townsend 2 goals 1 assist, Burdine 2 assists.

Greenon 3, Fairbanks 1: G: Waddle goal, Riley goal, Journell goal.

Kenton Ridge 3, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Hays goal. KR: Fyffe 3 goals.

Lakota West 8, Colerain 0

Legacy Christian 5, Newton 1: LC: Graves 2 goals, Combs 1 goal 2 assists.

National Trail 4, Yellow Springs 1: NT: Day 3 goals, Cordle goal, Irvin 2 assists.

Newton 9, Franklin Monroe 4: N: Hemphill 5 goals, Beidelman 3 goals, Maxwell goal.

Oak Hills 10, Middletown 0

Oakwood 8, Brookville 1: O: Bowden 2 goals 1 assist, Meador 2 assists.

Preble Shawnee 3, Tri-County North 1: PS: Unger goal assist, Leach goal.

Ross 1, Monroe 0: R: Chernock goal, McFarland assist, Ward shutout.

Waynesville 9, Carlisle 0

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 1, Chaminade Julienne 0

Bellefontaine 4, North Union 4: B: Shumaker 2 goals 1 assist, Watson goal assist.

Butler 2, Sidney 1: B: Decker 2 goals, Washburn assist.

Carroll 8, Fenwick 5: C: Gervais 3 goals 1 assist, Snyder 2 goals, Oliver goal assist.

Centerville 4, Miamisburg 0

Graham 4, London 2

Jonathan Alder 7, Indian Lake 1: JA: Timberlake 3 goals.

Lehman Catholic 0, Miami East 0

McNicholas 1, Alter 1: A: Schrimpf goal.

Springboro 3, Beavercreek 0: S: Johnson goal, Buckholtz goal, Wakefield goal.

Springfield Shawnee 3, Tecumseh 2: SS: Fout 2 goals, Mattern goal.

Tippecanoe 2, Piqua 0: T: Stallard goal assist, Curry goal, Vaughn shutout.

Urbana 1, Northwestern 1: U: Mackendrick goal, Mounce assist. N: Cornette goal.

Valley View 6, Dixie 0: VV: Gisewite 3 goals, Degroat, Newell shutout.

Wayne 1, Springfield 0

Boys Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division II

At Yankee Trace

Qualifying Teams: 1. Alter 301 (Kreusch 79, Gochenouer 73, Kreusch 73, Tabar 76, Anderson 80); 2. Clinton-Massie 323 (Steed 70, Goodwin 80, Morgan 84, Dehart 95, Ruther 89); 3. Chaminade Julienne 324 (Kolton 84, Schinaman 80, Cartone 76, Westendorf 84, Whitt 98); 4. Fenwick 340 (Faris 82, McDonald 92, Lenz 84, Lenz 82, Mulligan 93).

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

At Glenview

Qualifying Teams: 1. Moeller 291; 2. Loveland 293; 3. Lakota West 293 (Fujiwara 69, Wullenweber 71, Wieland 76, Nguyen 77, Carson 80); 4. Anderson 294.

Girls Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

At WGC

Qualifying Teams: 1. Centerville 321 (Nickell 76, Nunna 79, Snow 83, Bressler 83, Hartley 95); 2. Bellbrook 332 (Gregory 75, Knight 87, Schleich 85, Shroyer 85, Knee 95); 3. Beavercreek 346 (Meek 76, McKenzie 82, Larson 89, Bowers 101, Vega 99); 4. Tippecanoe 362 (Kreusch 82, Berning 80, Hanrahan 94, Schreiner 112, Kovaleski 106).

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Stillwater Valley

Qualifying Teams: 1. Graham 398 (Merritt 79, Donnelly 102, Dowty 105, Bowers 128, Moffitt 112); 2. Fort Loramie 418 (Schafer 106, Pleiman 105, Gehret 98, Billing 109, Schafer 126); 3. Russia 422 (Bergman 117, Monnin 108, Borchers 96, Poeppelman 113, Hoying 105); 4. Versailles 437 (Porter 92, Keiser 110, Francis 120, Farver 115, Schmitmeyer 130).

At WGC

Qualifying Teams: 1. Northwestern 382 (Monroe-McCoy 81, Ryder 88, Mack 106, Snyder 110, Driscoll 107); 2. Alter 400 (Miller 81, Brady 109, Thornburg 103, Brand 108, Smith 108); 3. West Liberty-Salem 411 (Reichardt 95, Estep 103, Wallace 103, Cook 119, Boyd 110); 4. Kenton Ridge 413 (Shaffer 80, Grimes 106, Marshall 110, Spriggs 118, Riley 117).

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

London 4, Tecumseh 1

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 5, Carroll 0: Boyle def Walls 6-0, 6-0; Urmston def Rodriguez 6-2, 6-2; Brown def Iacobacci 6-1, 6-1; Rumpke/Teodoro def Haught/Haught 6-0, 6-0; Balster/Luong def Morgan/Newport 6-0, 6-0.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0: FL: Barhorst 28 assists, Brandewie 11 digs, Mescher 11 kills.

Newton 3, Tri-County North 0: N: Montgomery 18 kills, Kesling 21 assists, Rapp 3 aces.

Wednesday’s Results

Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 0: T: Clawson 10 kills, Mader 10 kills, Siefring 10 digs 7 aces.

