Breaking: Man, woman found dead in Dayton home ID’d

PHOTOS: College football signees for the class of 2025

Lakota West LB Grant Beerman
Hamilton DB Noah King
Jermiel Atkins Trotwood-Madison Rams offensive lineman
Northmont OL Jayden Clark at Ohio State football camp
Wayne DB Jussiah Williams-West
Hamilton pass rusher Trey Verdon
Centerville OL Kuol Kuol
Lakota East football QB Jamison Kitna
Wayne TE Ka'Maurri Smith
Wayne QB Tyrell Lewis
Wayne WR Teaunn Hunter
Miamisburg DE Marshon Gregory-Bey
Springfield TE Zy'Aire Fletcher
Lakota West DL Vincent Giordano
Trotwood-Madison DB Jamale Clark
Xenia kicker Sean Leonard
Wayne DB Aden Vaughn
Trotwood-Madison RB/WR Baron White
Alter LB Okemdi Eze
Lakota West TE Luka Gilbert
Bellefontaine QB Tavien St. Clair talks recruiting at Ohio State
1 / 21
Lakota West's Grant Beerman (1) celebrates before taking the field against Fairfield on Friday night. Chris Vogt/CONTRIBUTED