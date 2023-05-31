Photos: First round of Western Amateur at Moraine Country Club

1 / 23
The scene during the first round of the Western Amateur Championship on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Moraine Country Club in Dayton. David Jablonski/Staff
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top