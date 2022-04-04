PHOTOS: Springboro, Springfield, Stebbins compete in girls basktetball district finals

Springboro Panthers girls basketball DI district champs
Springboro Sr. F Aniya Trent
Springboro SR F Aniya Trent
Springboro Sr. G Bryn Martin
Springboro Panthers girls basketball DI district champs
Springboro coach Mike Holweger
Springboro SR G Bryn Martin
Stebbins Indians girls basketball
Stebbins forward Lily Grzegorzewski
Stebbins coach Autumn Johnson huddle
Stebbins PG Aubrey Fritz
Springfield guard Milly Portis
Miley Amann Stebbins
Miley Amann Autumn Johnson Stebbins
Mason-Springfield Madison Parrish
Springfield senior Jaela Johnson
Mason G Madison Parrish
Springfield PG Jada Cockran
Springfield guard Milly Portis
Springfield girls basketball coach Brooks Russell
1 / 20
Springboro Panthers girls basketball DI district champs district finals at Fairborn High School on Feb. 22, 2025