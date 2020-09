Prep Results for Sept. 1

Badin 5, Fenwick 4

Bellbrook 9, Valley View 1: Terry (B) 3 goals 2 assists, Warner (B) 2 goals, Ferrin (B) 2 goals.

Carroll 3, Roger Bacon 0: C. Osterholt (C) 2 goals, Bailey (C) 1 goal, Schrand (C) 1 save.

Centerville 3, Beavercreek 3

Chaminade Julienne 5, McNicholas 0

Fairmont 2, Springfield 1

Miamisburg 3, Northmont 2

Milford 5, Ross 1

Moeller 2, Lakota West 1

Monroe 7, Eaton 0: Griffis (M) 3 goals, Taylor (M) 2 goals, Hesse (M) 2 assists.

Oakwood 1, Brookville 0

Springboro 4, Wayne 0

Springfield Shawnee 1, Greeneview 0

Sycamore 6, Elder 1

Troy Christian 1, Seven Hills 0

Waynesville 4, Dixie 0

Monday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 2, Bellefontaine 0

Kenton Ridge 2, Bethel 0: Nethers (KR) goal, Blackburn (KR) goal, Grigsby (KR) assist, Flomerfelt (B) 11 saves.

Mason 8, Little Miami 0

Springfield Shawnee 5, Urbana 0

Tecumseh 1, Indian Lake 0

Turpin 2, Princeton 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 13, Newton 1: Resides (N) goal.

Edgewood 5, Northwest 0

Greenon 2, Kenton Ridge 1

Legacy Christian 3, Yellow Springs 0: Roe (LC) goal, Harmon (LC) goal, Brandt (LC) goal.

Middletown Madison 4, Twin Valley South 3

Monroe 10, Eaton 0

Oakwood 5, Brookville 0

Waynesville 12, Dixie 0

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Taylor 1

Butler 11, Greenville 0

Centerville 2, Beavercreek 0

Fairborn 9, West Carrollton 0: Lynn (F) 3 goals, Newell (F) shutout, Smith (F) 1 goal 2 assists.

Fairmont 9, Springfield 1

Grandview Heights 4, Fairbanks 1

Hamilton 2, East Central 2

Jonathan Alder 5, Graham 1

Northmont 5, Miamisburg 3: Brookhart (N) 3 goals, Robison (N) 2 goals.

Sidney 8, Stebbins 0

Springboro 2, Wayne 0

Springfield Shawnee 4, Urbana 1

Summit Country Day 6, Roger Bacon 0

Tippecanoe 7, Piqua 0

Tecumseh 7, Indian Lake 0

Troy 7, Xenia 0

Waynesville 2, Alter 1

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Botkins 160, Fort Loramie 160: Ballas (FL) 36, Dietz (B) 38, Meyer (FL) 38, Wendel (B) 40, Meyer (B) 40.

Triad 180, Mechanicsburg 198: Pond (T) 38, Nott (T) 45, Richards (T) 47, Johnson (T) 50.

Monday’s Results

Cedarville 204, West Jefferson 260: Wilson (C) 50, Donnaker (C) 50, Rogers (C) 52, Connolly (C) 52.

Centerville Gold 144, Beavercreek 160, Centerville Black 160: Cherubini (C) 35, Owen (C) 35, Backus (C) 35, Kochersperger (B) 37.

Fairlawn 163, Newton 169: Ferrell (N) 38.

Legacy Christian 189, Emmanuel Christian 225

New Bremen 200, Parkway 209: Stephenson (P) 47, Terprsta (NB) 48, Bergman (NB) 49, Hoehne (NB) 51.

Oakwood 156, Bellbrook 156

Triad 180, Southeastern 195: Pond (T) 41, Richards (T) 43, Butz (T) 47, Erksike (S) 48, White (S) 48.

Girls Golf

Monday’s Results

Fort Recovery 336, Marion Local 363: Voisard (FR) 46, Heuker (FR) 53, Lamm (FR) 53, Wilker (ML) 55.

Mechanicsburg 194, Northeastern 274: Reece 44, Baldwin 49, Dean 50, Wetzel 51.

Oakwood 201, Eaton 208

Tippecanoe 186, Greenville 186: Jenkinson (G) 35, Miller (T) 43, Lange (T) 45, Brightwell (T) 47.

Urbana 200, Northwestern 260: Selvaggio (U) 47, Trudo (U) 50, Ridgwell (U) 51, Parker (U) 52.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 3, Newton 0

Bradford 3, Mississinawa Valley 0

Brookville 3, Oakwood 0

Eaton 3, Monroe 1: Brandon (M) 10 kills, Weiseman (M) 11 digs, Poe (M) 15 assists.

Fairborn 3, Stebbins 1: Thompson (F) 18 kills, Knapp (F) 27 assists, Hart (F) 21 digs.

Mechanicsburg 3, West Liberty-Salem 0: Lawhorn (M) 14 kills 14 digs 2 aces, Mascadri (M) 15 digs 1 ace, Ayars (M) 13 digs 29 assists.

Springboro 3, Northmont 0: Boykin (N) 11 kills, Stewart (S) 11 assists.

Tippecanoe 3, Greenville 0: R. Wildermuth (T) 15 assists 5 blocks 5 kills, Siefring (T) 15 digs 9 kills, H. Wildermuth 4 digs 10 assists.

Monday’s Results

Centerville 3, Northmont 2: Reidy (N) 9 kills, Boykin (N) 4 blocks 8 kills, Stewart (N) 23 assists.

Greenville 3, Stebbins 0

Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 0: Siefring (T) 7 kills 3 blocks 12 digs, Titley (T) 7 digs 2 aces, Aselage (T) 10 kills.

Troy 3, Fairborn 0: Hart (F) 9 digs, Knapp (F) 7 assists 9 digs, Williams (F) 4 kills.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 4, Waynesville 1: Tudela (W) def. Dinkins (A) 6-1, 6-4; Hoskins (A) def. Rieger (W) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Gump (A) def. Smith (W) 6-3, 0-6, 7-6(3); Azbill-Bishop (A) def. Millenberger-Haley (W) 6-2, 6-2; Lunne-Haaker (A) def. Dale-Siso (W) 6-2, 6-2.

Centerville Black 5, Northmont 0: 1S: Cheng (C) def Ferrell (N) 6-2 7-5; 2S: Muriithi (C) def Haley (N) 6-1 6-0; 3S: Marayanan (c) def Kelsey (N) 6-0 6-0; 1D: Fox/Sran (C) def Ibe/Mitchell (N) 6-1 6-1; 2D: Peddanna/Dhaliwal (C) def Dale/Sullivan (N) 6-0 6-0.

Taylor 3, Madison 2: 1S: Phelps (M) def Dart (T) 6-0 6-2; 2S: Jennewine (M) def Swope (T) 6-2 6-3; 3S: Gerth (T) def Johnson (M) 4-6 6-1 6-1

1D: Wells/Bucher (T) def Ballard/Wills (M) 6-2 4-6 6-4; 2D: Scott/Childs (T) def Gordon/Huff (M) 6-2 6-1.

Tippecanoe 5, Sidney 0: Schroeder defeated Mays 6-0, 6-0; Patel beat Fultz 6-0, 6-0; Tobias defeated Griesling 6-0, 6-0; Zweizig and Zweizig beat B. Mullennix and D. Miller 6-0, 6-0; Patel and Shultz beat A. Echols and C. Mullennix 6-2, 6-1.

Troy 4. Stebbins 1: Jenkins(S) d. Robbins(T). 6-0,6-1; Romick(T) d. Nguyen(S) 6-2, 6-0; Niemi(T) d. Ho(S) 6-4, 6-3; Patel/Rhea(T) d. Huynh/Scott 7-5,6-1; Logan/Rajab(T) d. Angsuwan/McDonald(S) 6-0, 6-0.

Monday’s Results

Alter 5, Valley View 0: 1S: Lampman (A) def. Holbrook (VV)6-0, 6-0; 2S:Gaynoski (A) def. Weaver (VV) 6-2, 6-0; 3S: Magnusen (A) def. Price (VV) 6-0, 7-5; 1 D: Pojman-Baker (A) def. Shane-Webb (VV) 6-0, 6-1; 2D: Rupper-Collins (A) def. Eversole-Price (VV) 6-0, 6-2.

Centerville Gold 5, Miamisburg Blue 0: Singles: Hinshaw (C) def. Hill 6-0, 6-1; Owen (C) def. Paruchuri 6-0, 6-0 ; MacPherson (C) def. Paruchuri 6-1, 6-0; Doubles: Aliaga-M.Alappatt (C) def. A.Bussert-M.Bussert 6-0, 6-2; Caldwell-Siler (C) def. Desai-Leaeux 6-0, 6-0.

Chaminade Julienne 4, Milton Union 1: 1 Brumbaugh (M) d. Estrada Sanchez 6-0 6-2; 2 Dean (CJ) d. Fald 6-3 7-5; 3 Schneider (CJ) d. M. Black 7-6 6-3; 1 Gabriel/Davis (CJ) d. Coate/A. Black; 2 Burkett/Ely (CJ) d. Silveira/Barnes 6-3 6-4.

Madison 3, Franklin 2: 1S: Shockley (F) def Phelps (M) 6-1 6-4; 2S: Jennewine (M) def Reed (F) 3-6 6-2 6-2; 3S: Johnson (M) def Dalton (F) 6-2 6-3; 1D: Lin/Judy (F) def Ballard/Wills (M) 6-1 6-1; 2D: Gordon/Huff (M) def Brown/Pearson (F) 6-1 6-0.

Tippecanoe 5, Troy 0: Schroeder defeated Robbins 6-0, 6-0; Patel beat Romick 6-0, 6-0; Tobias defeated Niemi 6-1, 6-2; Zweizig and Zweizig defeated E. Patel and C. Rhea 6-0, 6-0; Shultz and Patel defeated M. Logan and T. Rajab 6-3, 6-3.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.