Holmes: Dayton will surprise people in 2023-24 season

DaRon Holmes II sat down in the lobby of the White-Allen European Auto Group with the Dayton Daily News on Tuesday to talk about the 2023-24 Dayton Flyers — but also about the keys he had just been handed by Tim White Jr., the president of the White Family Companies.

A year ago this week, after signing his first name, image and likeness contract with White-Allen, Holmes drove a 2021 Chevy Tahoe Premier off the lot. This time, he took possession of a 2023 Land Rover Defender, a car big enough to fit his 6-foot-10 frame and several of his teammates.

Holmes didn’t remove his name from consideration for the NBA Draft and return to Dayton for a third season because of the NIL deals he has landed as a Flyer, but they don’t hurt.

“It’s always a blessing to be able to have opportunities like this,” Holmes said. “I’m just very grateful that White-Allen and Tim gave me an opportunity to be able to drive that. I’m grateful for all my corporate partners: White-Allen; Lee’s; Henny Penny; Fifth Third Bank; H&R Block; and the Dayton 6th.”

Holmes arrived at UD in June 2021, weeks before the NIL era in NCAA sports began. He has taken advantage like no other Dayton athlete by living up to the expectations that came with being the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Dayton in this century. He has racked up the individual accolades in two seasons: the A-10 Rookie of the Year award in 2022; an A-10 first team honor in 2023; and the A-10 tournament Most Outstanding Player award in 2023.

Holmes is the type of player who would trade it all for more team success. The Flyers won 46 games in his first two seasons but settled for two second-place finishes in the A-10 regular-season standings and semifinal and championship game losses in the conference tournament. They fell just short of NCAA tournament berths both times.

The 2023-24 Flyers will not face the same level of expectations as the 2023-23 team, which started the season in the top 25, because they have seven newcomers among 12 scholarship players, but Holmes sees promise.

“I think a lot of people are going to be surprised with how good this team is,” he said. “I really do. This team is very good, especially because of how fast everybody’s getting things. I didn’t expect that. I thought it’d be a lot slower.”

Holmes, Kobe Elvis and Zimi Nwokeji have been the three returners on the court this summer, while Malachi Smith and Koby Brea work their way back from offseason surgeries. The roster is dominated by newcomers, There are four transfers and three freshmen, with another freshman, Petras Padegimas, scheduled to join the team during its trip to France and Spain in August.

Holmes gave his quick thoughts on each of the newcomers who are on campus in his sit-down interview Tuesday.

• On Buffalo transfer Isaac Jack, a 6-11 sophomore center: “His nickname is the maniac. He’s a very hard worker. He wants to win. That’s Isaac.”

• On Robert Morris transfer Enoch Cheeks, a 6-3 senior guard: “He’s a hard worker as well. Very athletic. He’s going to be a great defensive player. He can do it all.”

• On Merrimack transfer Javon Bennett, a 5-11 sophomore guard: “He’s surprised me a lot. He’s a very elite shooter. He’s a very good passer. He’s very fast, and he’s very skilled. He’s a very good player. I’ve been thrilled to be able to play with him and watch him play.”

• On Pittsburgh transfer Nate Santos, a 6-7 junior forward: “He’s another very good shooter. He does it all. He can rebound very well. He’s a Swiss Army Knife, so you can see him playing multiple positions. He just a great team player as well.”

• On Marvel Allen, a 6-4 freshman guard: “He’s the funniest guy on the team by far. He’s actually very skilled. He works hard. He does the little things as well. A great defensive player. A great attacker. He attacks the rim.”

• On Jaiun Simon, a 6-7 freshman forward: “He’s like a horse. He has a lot of potential. Great on defense. I’ve said that about a lot of guys, but it’s the truth. He’s learned to play really fast as a freshman. He’s doing the right things on the floor. He does what Coach (Anthony Grant) loves.”