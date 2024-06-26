Holmes pays tribute to his high school with choice of suit for NBA Draft

Another group, which traveled on a commercial flight, arrived about an hour later: coaches Darren Hertz and Jermaine Henderson; trainer Mike Mulcahey; strength coach Casey Cathrall; and players Brady Uhl and Nate Santos.

A number of Holmes’ former teammates from Millennium High School in Goodyear, Ariz., also met with Holmes in the lobby of the hotel.

Holmes posed for photos with the Dayton coaches and players, showing off the purple suit he will wear during the draft. His dad, DaRon Holmes Sr., said the color was a shout-out to the colors Holmes wore in high school.

Holmes will sit at a table with Grant, his agent Aaron Reilly, his parents and two brothers during the draft. He’s expected to land somewhere in the final 10 picks of the first round. There will be 30 picks made Wednesday. The draft starts at 8 p.m.