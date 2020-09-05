HS football: Week 2 Scoreboard

Arcanum 48, Mississinawa Valley 12
Badin 14, Alter 12
Bellbrook 34, Franklin 0
Brookville 42, Carlisle 6
Carroll 20, Chaminade Julienne 17
Clinton-Massie 57, Goshen 7
Coldwater 49, Minster 14
Colerain 30, Oak Hills 0
Covington 43, Miami East 14
Dixie 24, Northridge 12
East Central 21, Moeller 6
Eaton 10, Oakwood 7
Edgewood 21, Mount Healthy 20
Elder 42, Floyd Central 13
Fairbanks 35, Northeastern 20
Fairborn 45, West Carrollton 32
Fairfield 35, Middletown 13
Fort Loramie 61, Bethel 7
Fort Recovery 43, Parkway 6
Graham 33, Benjamin Logan 32, OT
Greeneview 34, Southeastern 0
Greenon 24, Catholic Central 0
Jonathan Alder 35, Kenton Ridge 7
Lakota West 40, Hamilton 13
Lima Shawnee 14, Celina 6
Lockland 51, MVCA 0
London 20, Tecumseh 7
Madison-Plains 32, Cedarville 13
Marion Local 21, New Bremen 13
Mason 28, Lakota East 21
McComb 28, Troy Christian 14
McNicholas 30, Fenwick 6
Mechanicsburg 37, West Jefferson 29
Milton-Union 13, Middletown Madison 12
National Trail 41, Bradford 7
North Union 13, Indian Lake 0
Northmont 20, Fairmont 6
Northwestern 41, Urbana 7
Piqua 43, Butler 18
Princeton 27, Sycamore 22
Riverside 39, Lehman Catholic 7
Roger Bacon 42, CHCA 14
Ross 41, Northwest 36
Spencerville 41, Delphos Jefferson 8
Springboro 77, Beavercreek 16
Springfield 31, Centerville 24, OT
Springfield Shawnee 13, Bellefontaine 6, OT
St. Bernard 26, Cin. Country Day 0
St. Henry 44, Anna 13
St. Marys 14, Wapakoneta 7, OT
St. Xavier 24, LaSalle 10
Stebbins 22, Sidney 20
Talawanda 17, Harrison 7
Tippecanoe 28, Greenville 0
Tri-County North 42, Twin Valley South 7
Tri-Village 56, Ansonia 35
Troy 34, Xenia 7
Valley View 31, Monroe 7
Versailles 27, Delphos St. John’s 0
Wayne 35, Miamisburg 24
Waynesfield-Goshen 34, Ridgemont 14
Waynesville 42, Preble Shawnee 7
West Clermont 13, Loveland 7
West Liberty-Salem 27, Triad 20
Winton Woods 27, Lebanon 20