HS football: Week 2 Scoreboard

Springfield against Centerville on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Centerville. David Jablonski/Staff
Springfield against Centerville on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Centerville. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports | 1 hour ago
By Travis Erickson, Staff Writer

Arcanum 48, Mississinawa Valley 12

Badin 14, Alter 12

Bellbrook 34, Franklin 0

Brookville 42, Carlisle 6

Carroll 20, Chaminade Julienne 17

Clinton-Massie 57, Goshen 7

Coldwater 49, Minster 14

Colerain 30, Oak Hills 0

Covington 43, Miami East 14

Dixie 24, Northridge 12

East Central 21, Moeller 6

Eaton 10, Oakwood 7

Edgewood 21, Mount Healthy 20

Elder 42, Floyd Central 13

Fairbanks 35, Northeastern 20

Fairborn 45, West Carrollton 32

Fairfield 35, Middletown 13

Fort Loramie 61, Bethel 7

Fort Recovery 43, Parkway 6

Graham 33, Benjamin Logan 32, OT

Greeneview 34, Southeastern 0

Greenon 24, Catholic Central 0

Jonathan Alder 35, Kenton Ridge 7

Lakota West 40, Hamilton 13

Lima Shawnee 14, Celina 6

Lockland 51, MVCA 0

London 20, Tecumseh 7

Madison-Plains 32, Cedarville 13

Marion Local 21, New Bremen 13

Mason 28, Lakota East 21

McComb 28, Troy Christian 14

McNicholas 30, Fenwick 6

Mechanicsburg 37, West Jefferson 29

Milton-Union 13, Middletown Madison 12

National Trail 41, Bradford 7

North Union 13, Indian Lake 0

Northmont 20, Fairmont 6

Northwestern 41, Urbana 7

Piqua 43, Butler 18

Princeton 27, Sycamore 22

Riverside 39, Lehman Catholic 7

Roger Bacon 42, CHCA 14

Ross 41, Northwest 36

Spencerville 41, Delphos Jefferson 8

Springboro 77, Beavercreek 16

Springfield 31, Centerville 24, OT

Springfield Shawnee 13, Bellefontaine 6, OT

St. Bernard 26, Cin. Country Day 0

St. Henry 44, Anna 13

St. Marys 14, Wapakoneta 7, OT

St. Xavier 24, LaSalle 10

Stebbins 22, Sidney 20

Talawanda 17, Harrison 7

Tippecanoe 28, Greenville 0

Tri-County North 42, Twin Valley South 7

Tri-Village 56, Ansonia 35

Troy 34, Xenia 7

Valley View 31, Monroe 7

Versailles 27, Delphos St. John’s 0

Wayne 35, Miamisburg 24

Waynesfield-Goshen 34, Ridgemont 14

Waynesville 42, Preble Shawnee 7

West Clermont 13, Loveland 7

West Liberty-Salem 27, Triad 20

Winton Woods 27, Lebanon 20

