Hunter’s 2 homers not enough for Dragons in third straight loss

There’s a new bat in town, and it’s hot.

Cade Hunter, the newest Dragon by way of New Jersey, Virginia Tech and Daytona Beach, hit a two-run homer in fifth inning and a two-run homer in the sixth Wednesday night. Those four runs weren’t enough for the Dayton Dragons to win, but that kind of hitting is what the struggling Dragons need.

The problem Wednesday was an eight-run deficit by the fifth inning that was more than Hunter’s homers and Austin Hendrick’s solo homer could overcome in an 8-5 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

“I feel good, and I’m just trying to help the team win any way I can,” Hunter said. “We came up short the past couple days, but we’ll get back to it.”

Hunter’s bat has produced four hits in eight at-bats in his first two games. He hit 10 homers at Low-A Daytona Beach and 17 homers in 2022 for Virginia Tech. He was the Reds’ fifth-round pick last year.

“He’s a good player,” Dragons manager Bryan LaHair said. “He had a good spring, and I was able to watch him a little bit. He’s got a real good feel for the game and has a good swing.”

Hunter wasn’t expecting the phone call Monday that he was being promoted to Dayton. He quickly packed up his apartment, drove 13-plus hours to Dayton and arrived at 1 p.m. Tuesday to news that he would be the starting catcher.

“I spent most of spring training with these guys,” Hunter said. “It was real fun, and I’m just happy to be back with them.”

Hunter is a catcher by trade and he said that remains his primary position. But versatility is an important part of the Reds’ development strategy. Hunter caught 28 games at Daytona and played 26 in left field. The process began in the fall instructional league.

“I was introduced to the whole utility guy kind of thing a little bit after last season, and then spring training is really when it started to become more real, playing some games in left, getting some drill work in with first baseman,” Hunter said.

Hunter’s dad, Scott Hunter, is the director of amateur scouting for the Seattle Mariners. Before that he worked for the New York Mets after a minor-league career. He could have drafted his son but didn’t.

“We had that conversation a couple of times,” Hunter said. “Ever since high school, he’s told me there are 29 other teams and we were just going to avoid that altogether. Fortunately, I put myself in the position I didn’t need his help.”

Now Hunter is here to help the Dragons (9-11 second half) pursue a playoff spot. They lost their third straight and are 5-11 since starting the second half 4-0. However, the team they have to finish ahead of in the second half to earn that spot, Fort Wayne, only leads the Dragons by four games. The two teams meet 12 more times.

“Our lineup right now is pretty stretched out – it’s nice,” said a hopeful LaHair. “We’ve got a solid group and looking for these guys to finish strong. If they do, we’ll definitely see some runs.”

Pitching and defense have been strong for the Dragons all season but let them down the in the first two games of the series. The Dragons recently lost league ERA leader Julian Aguiar and fellow starter Thomas Farr to AA Chattanooga. Before that they lost relief aces Jake Gozzo and Vin Timpanelli to AA.

The job of developing consistent hitters never stops. LaHair has spoken all season about the raw talent in his lineup, and he isn’t giving up on the idea that it will start to produce more and take some pressure off the pitchers.

“It’s about competing, and I think they compete every single night,” LaHair said. “At some point we hope that that light bulb turns on and they take off and have that breakout season or month or two months.”