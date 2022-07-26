dayton-daily-news logo
India’s first career grand slam helps Reds rout Marlins

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) walks off the field with Matt Reynolds (4) and Michael Papierski (26) after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Sports
By Associated Press
5 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — Jonathan India hit his first career grand slam and Brandon Drury connected for a three-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds pound the banged-up Miami Marlins 11-2 on Monday night.

India and Donovan Solano each had three hits as last-place Cincinnati improved to 9-4 in its last 13 games. Since starting the season 3-22, the Reds have gone 34-36.

India returned to the lineup as the designated hitter after he was scratched ahead of Sunday’s 6-3 victory over St. Louis because of a bruised left thigh. He got hurt on a headfirst slide on Saturday.

Miami had 15 players on its injured list, hurting its chances for staying in the NL wild-card race. The Marlins dropped to 3-12 against the Reds over the past two seasons.

Cincinnati rookie Nick Lodolo (3-3) struck out a career-high nine over six innings. The left-hander allowed two unearned runs and five hits.

About the Author

Associated Press
