India’s first career grand slam helps Reds rout Marlins

India and Donovan Solano each had three hits as last-place Cincinnati improved to 9-4 in its last 13 games. Since starting the season 3-22, the Reds have gone 34-36.

India returned to the lineup as the designated hitter after he was scratched ahead of Sunday’s 6-3 victory over St. Louis because of a bruised left thigh. He got hurt on a headfirst slide on Saturday.