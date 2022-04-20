Injury issues get worse for Reds as losing continues

The Reds haven’t won since the fourth game of the season on April 10 when they were 2-2 after splitting four games in Atlanta. Their losing streak reached eight games Tuesday with a 6-2 defeat in San Diego.

This is the Reds’ longest losing streak since 2019 when they won on Opening Day and then lost eight in a row. They also had an eight-game losing streak in April of 2018. They haven’t lost nine in a row since June of 2017.