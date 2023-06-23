BreakingNews
Versailles woman dies following rollover crash in Darke County
Jacob Toppin signs as undrafted free agent with brother Obi’s team

Credit: David Jablonski - Staff Writer

Toppin brothers are from New York City area

Brothers Obi Toppin and Jacob Toppin could be teammates in their hometown.

Jacob signed a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent with the New York Knicks early Friday after the NBA Draft. Obi has played the last three seasons for the Knicks.

Obi and Jacob, both graduates of Ossining High School north of New York City, played against each other twice in the 2019-20 season when Obi was a redshirt sophomore at Dayton and Jacob was a freshman at Rhode Island.

Jacob spent his last three years in college basketball with the Kentucky Wildcats. He averaged 12.4 points per game last season.

Obi returned to Dayton the last two summers to hold a basketball camp, and Jacob was with him in 2021. Obi will hold a camp for the third straight year this summer. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 1-2.

