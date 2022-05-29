Lakota West, Miami East headed to Akron for state softball tournament

The Ohio High School Athletic Association state softball tournament will take place Thursday through Saturday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. Here’s a glance at the games involving local teams.
Division I
Lakota West earned its sixth state semifinal berth and second in a row by beating Oak Hills 3-2 in a regional final Friday at Wright State.
Seventh-ranked Lakota West will play eight-time state champion North Canton Hoover at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Defending state champion and third-ranked Pataskala Watkins Memorial will play two-time state semifinalist Holland Springfield at 3 p.m. Thursday in the first semifinal.
The championship game will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Division III
Miami East beat Fredricktown 10-0 in a regional final Saturday at Centerville High School, earning its first state berth since 1979 when it won the state championship.
Miami East will play first-time state semifinalist Massillon Tuslaw at 3 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals in a matchup of unranked teams. Three-time state semifinalist and second-ranked Cardington-Lincoln plays 2016 state champion Wheelersburg, the state’s top-ranked team, in the other semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The state championship game will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday.
BASEBALL
Among the area baseball teams still alive are: Lebanon, which won its first district champions Saturday by beating Vandalia Butler 3-0; Southeastern, which won its first district championship since 2012; Northeastern, which is a district champion for the first time since 1961; and Badin, which is two victories away from its first state appearance since 2016.
The baseball regionals start Thursday. Here’s the schedule of the games involving local teams:
Division I
Fairfield vs. Cincinnati Moeller, 2 p.m. Thursday, Midland Baseball Complex in Batavia.
Mason vs. Lebanon, 5 p.m. Thursday, Midland Baseball Complex in Batavia.
Division II
Badin vs. Cleves Taylor, 2 p.m. Thursday, Mason
Eaton vs. Delaware Buckeye Valley, 5 p.m. Thursday, Mason
Division III
Northeastern vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 5 p.m. Thursday, Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium
Division IV
Southeastern vs. Russia, 2 p.m. Thursday, Princeton High School
Fort Loramie vs. Howard East Knox, 5 p.m. Thursday, Princeton High School
About the Author