Late field goal lifts Springfield past Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Springfield junior Brayden Herron kicked a 25-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter and the Wildcats held on to beat Miamisburg 30-27 in Greater Western Ohio Conference action on Friday night at Holland Field.

Senior Jayvin Norman and sophomore Deontre Long each ran for two touchdowns as the Wildcats improved to 4-5 and 3-3 in the GWOC.

“I’m just thankful that we got one,” said Springfield coach Maurice Douglass. “We fought and clawed and battled. Sometimes it’s ugly. We just wanted to get a win.”

Miamisburg senior Preston Barr scored three TDs and senior Tristan Linville hit two field goals for the Vikings, who fell to 6-3 and 3-3 in the GWOC on Senior Night.

“It’s a great group of seniors,” said Vikings coach Lance Schneider. “The kids played hard, they just made one more play than we did. It was a great game, back-and-forth, two good teams battling it out.”

Springfield stalled on its opening possession, but an interception by senior Bryce Washington gave Springfield the ball back in Miamisburg territory. A few plays later, Norman scored on a 10-yard run to give the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead.

Miamisburg responded with TD runs by Barr of 3 and 3 yards to give the Vikings a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Springfield tied the score on a 2-yard run by Norman. Linville nailed a 32-yard FG to give the Vikings a 17-14 lead.

The Wildcats stalled on their next possession, but Springfield punter Darrien Stapleton pinned the Vikings on their own 2-yard line. After a Miamisburg three-and-out, Long scored on a 24-yard TD run to give Springfield a 20-17 halftime lead.

The Vikings drove down the field on their opening possession in the second half, scoring on a 1-yard run by Barr to make it 24-20.

On Springfield’s next possession, Long scored again on a 25-yard run to make it 27-24. The Vikings tied the score on a 35-yard field goal by Linville.

“We were inside the 5-yard line three times to start drives,” Schneider said. “That made it difficult. (Springfield) did a good job playing the field position battle. They got some great punts. It was one of those situations where whoever makes the most plays was going to win the game and they did.”

Springfield drove to the Miamisburg 8 to set up Herron’s game-winning field goal midway through the period.

Miamisburg drove the ball to about midfield, but were unable to get any closer. Springfield was forced to punt again with 18 seconds remaining but freshman Braylon Keyes recovered a fumble on the play to seal the game for Springfield.

The victory will likely move Springfield up in the playoff race in Division I, Region II, but the Wildcats aren’t looking that far ahead just yet, Douglass said.

“We were just trying to get a win,” he said.

Springfield hosts Northmont (6-3, 3-3), which beat Beavercreek 45-7, next week in its home finale. The Vikings travel to rival Springboro (2-7, 2-4), which upset second-place Wayne 40-8.

“This league is unbelievable,” Schneider said. “Week-in and week-out, you’ve got to play well or you’re going to get beat. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. Beavercreek played really well last week and had opportunities against us. This is one of the best football leagues in the country I think. There’s great coaches, great players. You’ve got to come and play every week.”