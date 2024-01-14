‘Little things’ doom Wayne in tight loss to Lutheran West

On Saturday, the Warriors led unbeaten Rocky River Lutheran West, one of the state’s top Division II teams and state finalist last year, 38-32 with 2:44 left. Boots Perkins had just made three free throws.

But what followed led to another frustrating loss. Turnovers, allowing a basket off an offensive rebound and allowing a back-door layup were the key plays in Wayne’s 42-41 loss at the Beacon Orthopaedics Flyin’ To The Hoop.

“Just not tough enough,” Wayne coach Nate Martindale said. “Our group’s just not tough enough to win games, especially close games. Down the stretch we just didn’t do enough.

“We’re just not willing to do the little things, the tough things that make a difference in the game. We lost the same way we normally have this year in just not being able to to finish the game and doing the details.”

The Warriors (7-6) were in the game despite shooting 28.2%. They forced 18 turnovers and committed only 11. But they were outrebounded 31-21, and West shot 42.4%.

Perkins, a junior guard, was the bright spot on offense with 21 points on 6 of 11 shooting and 4 of 8 3-point shooting. His fast-break layup off a Wayne steal, plus a free throw, put the Warriors up 35-32. His three free throws after he was fouled on a shot from the corner seemingly put Wayne in control. He put the Warriors up again 41-39 on a driving shot and free throw.

“Boots Perkins played great today,” Martindale said. “He stepped up big for us, hit some big shots in crucial situations. But we just got to have more guys step up and do what they’re supposed to do.”

Then the Longhorns rebounded a missed free throw and scored to take the lead one last time with 45 seconds left. And Wayne couldn’t find a way score, get an elusive close victory and earn a major RPI boost in the ratings that will determine tournament seedings.

“And it would have been a big-time confidence booster for our kids,” Martindale said.

The Warriors still have opportunities for points and confidence with remaining games against Springboro, Beavercreek, Fairmont, Trotwood-Madison and Centerville.