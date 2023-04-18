Longtime area coach Pittman takes over Bethel boys basketball program

He had no plans to coach anywhere last year until he got a call from Hoskins. When former Dunbar coach Pete Pullen left Hoskins’ staff at Northmont in September to be head coach at Trotwood-Madison, Hoskins needed a new assistant. Pittman’s son, Malcolm, was also a varsity assistant at Northmont. Malcolm Pittman, who played at Wayne and Wilmington College, will serve on his dad’s staff at Bethel.

“I didn’t expect him to come to Bethel with me, but it’s certainly going to be great working with him again,” Pittman said. “I know it was also hard for him to leave Northmont because he views Darnell as his uncle. Darnell has always been great to him and supportive of him.”

Pittman takes over a Bethel program that was led for one season by recent alum Caleb South. The Bees finished 7-16 and 4-10 in the Three Rivers Conference. The Bees return guard Mike Halleg who averaged 15 points as a sophomore. The Bees were 10-14, 7-7 in 2021-22. Bethel enrollment has grown and moved the Bees into Division II, which is always competitive in the Dayton area at tournament time. The Bees lost a first-round game this year 95-40 to Ponitz.

“Throughout the interview process, Coach Pittman steadily rose to the top of a very deep and talented pool of candidates,” athletic director Damon Smith said in a news release. “In a program that needs stability and experienced guidance to complement our young and extremely talented athletes, his dedication to player development at the varsity level and down through the ranks to our youth program, his focus on increasing athletes’ basketball IQ, and his ability to inspire and motivate his players to reach their full potential on the court and in the classroom, he gave our committee and student-athletes the confidence that he is the leader we need to move us forward into a new era of Bethel basketball.”