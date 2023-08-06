Longtime bowling coach gets Hall of Fame nod

It wasn’t as much about getting into the hall of fame for Andy Parker as it was about how he was recognized.

“I wanted to go in as a coach, not for superior performance, that was really important to me,” Parker said. “I wanted to honor the folks who got me into coaching and share the accomplishment with my athletes and fellow coaches.”

Parker got his wish as the longtime coach and bowler was recently inducted into the Greater Dayton United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame for meritorious service. He is quick to share the credit with his bowlers and his early influences – coaches Harvey Christenson and Kurt Gostel.

“I watched them help people in the youth leagues and I really liked it,” Parker said. “They made such a difference.”

Parker followed suit when he was at Morehead State University, helping coach the men’s collegiate team while working on his master’s degree. After graduating he moved back to Dayton and started the Wright State University men’s bowling program in 1990.

He shifted gears a bit in 1999, launching a club bowling program at West Carrollton High School. He went on to coach at Fairmont (2003-09), Butler (2009-12) and Centerville (2015-22). Along the way Parker earned multiple coaching honors including the OHSAA Coach of the Year, Ohio Coach of the Year and GWOC Coach of the Year. While he was honored by the recognition, it was never about the accolades for Parker.

“It was about the athletes,” he said. “You get a group of wonderful kids and help them grow, that’s what it’s about.”

His athletes responded as the Centerville boys won multiple GWOC titles and competed in seven state championship tournaments during his tenure – winning the Division I title in 2022. That year, the Elks also won the U.S. High School National Championship.

His bowlers, however, aren’t the only ones with solid resumes as Parker has 21 300 games and six 800 series to his credit. He was also a member of two ABC/WIBC record breaking teams. But for the USBC Silver Coach, the focus is on other people’s success. While no longer a high school head coach, Parker continues to offer lessons to children, senior citizens and every age and ability level in between.

“Coaching is my passion,” he said.

There is something, however, that takes precedence over that passion – his son, Drew, who will be a freshman at Miamisburg High School this fall.

“That’s why I left Centerville, I didn’t want to be coaching against my son’s team,” Parker said. “He’s already feeling the pressure, being my son.”

Drew is also starting to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

“He’s helping others learn the game now and I’m so proud of him for that,” Parker said.